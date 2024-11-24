All Cool Brides-to-Be Are Buying Their Engagement Rings From These 9 Brands

I'm going to be vulnerable on Beyoncé's internet for a second: Over the last few months, as I've scroll through endless engagement ring options, I can’t help but feel a little overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices. It’s not that I’m not excited (I am!), but with so many options out there, how do you find thee ring that feels just right? I turned to a few of my coolest, most stylish married friends in NYC for advice. They’re the type of women who value individuality and design, so I knew their engagement rings would be anything but basic (and, at times, even controversial). Sure enough, each of them had a story about how they found the perfect piece—something unique, sculptural, and full of personality.

The common thread? They all chose bespoke, handcrafted rings from individual designers and tried-and-true brands, opting for sculptural designs that felt fresh and modern. Gone are the days of basic solitaires and cookie-cutter styles, unless you find one that speaks uniquely to you and your timeless style. For my friends, though, their rings are pieces of art—whether it’s an asymmetrical setting, a mix of colored gemstones, or a sleek, minimalist band. It turns out that some of the best places to buy an engagement ring are the indie designers and boutique stores where custom work is the star.

I was curious about what made these rings so special, and my friends shared how they connected with these talented makers to create one-of-a-kind pieces. Whether it was finding a diamond alternative or working with a designer to create something that reflected their personal style, they all agreed: The best engagement ring brands are the ones that help you tell your love story and show off a deeply personal sense of style. Below, shop a few of the best engagement ring brands I have no doubt you'll swoon over too.

The Clear Cut

Co-founded by Olivia Landau, The Clear Cut is all about creating personalized, sustainable engagement rings with an emphasis on earth-mined-only stones. With a focus on custom designs and ethical sourcing, they help clients create the ring of their dreams, all while offering a seamless virtual experience. Prices range from $3000 to $30,000, depending on customization. Whether you're going for something timeless or trendy, The Clear Cut makes it easy to find a beautiful ring that feels just right.

The Clear Cut 1.00ct Round Brilliant Engagement Ring $6150 SHOP NOW

The Clear Cut 1.71ct Old European Engagement Ring $12850 SHOP NOW

The Clear Cut 1.85ct Pear Engagement Ring $12995 SHOP NOW

Stephanie Gottlieb

Stephanie Gottlieb’s engagement rings are the definition of elevated elegance. Known for modern yet classic designs, Gottlieb’s rings are perfect for those who want something chic and timeless. She focuses on high-quality diamonds and custom pieces, with pieces starting in the five-figure range and costing upward of six figures. With her eye for fashion-forward details, her rings are beloved by celebrities and brides alike, offering both style and sophistication for your big day.

SG Bridal 1.2ct Rounded Shank Engagement Ring $10000 SHOP NOW

SG Bridal 6.67ct Marquise Gold Band and a Half With Rainbow Hidden Halo Engagement Ring $90000 SHOP NOW

SG Bridal 2.70ct Emerald Cut With Solitaire Bezel Setting Engagement Ring $60720 SHOP NOW

Steph Mazuera

Miami-born, Brooklyn-based Steph Mazuera and her engagement rings are the epitome of unique and sustainable luxury. Known for one-of-a-kind designs, the label works closely with clients to create bespoke custom engagement rings and wedding rings that are both eco-friendly and elegant. With diamonds sourced from conflict-free suppliers (whether lab-grown or not!), her rings are both socially responsible and stunning. Mazuera also uses recycled metals for most bands, along with a detailed, highly crafted hand-fabrication process.

Steph Mazuera Joan Oval $2730 SHOP NOW

Steph Mazuera Maia Ruby Halo $5200 SHOP NOW

Steph Mazuera Lilith Oval $2650 SHOP NOW

Aaryah

Started by family jeweler Megan Kothari, Aaryah is where luxury meets conscience. Specializing in ethical, earth-mined diamonds, Aaryah has clients who clients flock to the brand thanks for its niche focus on colored stones, with diamonds coming in rich butter yellow, champagne, and brown hues. While the brand offers ready-to-ship rings beginning around $10,000, most of the beauty comes from the brand's top-to-bottom bespoke process.

Aaryah Talia 3.07 Ring $39000 SHOP NOW

Aaryah Aabha Ring $35000 SHOP NOW

Aaryah Mae 3.70 Ring $33000 SHOP NOW

Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a trailblazer in digital-first engagement rings, offering stunning designs made with ethically sourced earth-mined and lab-created diamonds. With prices starting around $1500, its rings range from simple solitaires to intricate vintage-inspired styles. Plus, it has an easy-to-use online customization tool.

Brilliant Earth Viviana with 2ct Oval Certified Lab Diamond $4790 SHOP NOW

Brilliant Earth Petite Elodie 1.5mm Solitaire with 2ct Emerald Certified Lab Diamond $4090 SHOP NOW

Brilliant Earth Aria Three Stone with 1ct Round Certified Lab Diamond $2090 SHOP NOW

Orianne

Orianne Jewelry is all about bold, timeless elegance with a modern twist. Raised by a family of jewelers, founder Orianne specializes in luxurious, handcrafted engagement rings that combine high-quality diamonds with innovative design. The pieces are known for their unique details, like vintage-inspired settings and custom touches, making each ring a true work of art. With prices starting around $5000, Orianne Jewelry offers sophisticated options for brides seeking a standout piece that feels both contemporary and classic.

Orianne 2.02 Carat Pear Shape Open Split Shank Ring $6900 SHOP NOW

Orianne 1.17 Modified Champagne Pear Shape Ring $4400 SHOP NOW

Orianne 1.55 Carat Kite Shape Diamond Ring $4250 SHOP NOW

Greenwich St. Jewelers

Located in New York’s iconic Tribeca neighborhood, Greenwich St. Jewelers offers a curated collection of classic and contemporary engagement rings. Known for their craftsmanship and stunning diamond selection, their pieces range from upward of $4000. Whether you want something sleek and modern or vintage-inspired, they provide both off-the-shelf and custom designs that speak to both tradition and trend. Their pieces are perfect for couples seeking fine jewelry that’s stylish and timeless.

GSJ Louisa 1.11ct Rustic Shield Diamond Engagement Ring $4500 SHOP NOW

G.St Ceremony 3.11ct Fancy Yellow Pear Diamond Engagement Ring $58000 SHOP NOW

G.St Ceremony Monroe 5.33ct Cushion Cut Diamond Engagement Ring $80200 SHOP NOW

James Allen

James Allen makes buying an engagement ring online a breeze with its vast selection and 360-degree HD viewing tool. You can explore diamonds in-depth, ensuring you get the perfect stone. Prices start at around $1000, with a wide range of styles, from classic solitaires to contemporary halo rings. Known for its customization options and affordable pricing, James Allen is a great choice for couples who want a top-quality ring without breaking the bank.

James Allen 14k White Gold Halo Cushion Outline Pavé Engagement Ring $1254 SHOP NOW

James Allen 14k Yellow Gold Comfort Fit Bezel Set Solitaire Engagement Ring $510 SHOP NOW

James Allen GIA Lab-Grown 1.60 Carat E-VS1 Pear Shaped Diamond Classic Split Shank Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring $2140 SHOP NOW

Roen NYC

Handmade in New York City, Roen is the minimalist jewelry lover's dream, with timeless, handcrafted pieces that feel fresh and modern without being too stale. Although the brand has a bevy of non-bridal fine jewelry, the craftsmanship truly shines in its bespoke luxury engagement ring process, using both top-tier lab-grown diamonds and ethically sourced natural diamonds that are conflict-free and adhere to the United Nation’s stringent Kimberley Process.

Roen Laguna Wave Ring + Oval $4980 SHOP NOW

Roen Astrid Triple Hidden Halo Ring $5980 SHOP NOW