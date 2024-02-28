Milan Has Spoken—This Handbag Trend Is Going to Dominate Our Spring Wardrobes
As a fashion editor, a big part of my job is to remain on top of new season trends. As such there are certain yearly events that I monitor like a hawk, Fashion Month being the most integral of the lot. Whilst stylish guests from Milan, Paris, New York and London flock to their respective cities to witness the new season trends ahead of the rest, I use this period to take stock of what the style set are wearing to these major shows, as this often speaks clearly of the trends bubbling up right now.
Whilst I've seen a several common threads show up across the these fashion capitals, the one that I can't stop thinking about is the burgundy bag trend. Spotted in the clutches of so many this Fashion Month, the burgundy bag appears to be becoming a staple in the wardrobes of those in the know.
From oversized clutches to sleek cross body bags, almost every style of satchel was treated to a burgundy makeover this season.
Whilst last season saw a saturation of a scarlet red shades, this spring/summer fashion crowds are backing the colour's chicer older sister. Wearing well with neutral colour pallets and well as several more vivid shades, dark burgundy has proven to be far easier to style with a wider wardrobe that the brighter red shades that came before.
It's no coincidence that suddenly this bag trend is everywhere as last years spring/summer collections predicted a revival of the demure shade. Spotted on the runway at Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Eudon Choi, Gucci and many more, the deep merlot shade was paired with blues, purples, peaches, khakis and black, demonstrating the versatile nature of the elegant colour.
Whilst designers are spotlighting this new colour trends, high street retailers have also caught on to the growing appeal. From Mango to The Row, shop our edit of the best burgundy bags to buy now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY BAGS HERE:
The pillowy clutch will add dimension and interest to any casual outfit or evening look.
You'll be surprised how much you can fit in this compact shoulder bag.
This elegant cross body bag is at the top of my wish list.
This new-season bag is a favourite within the Who What Wear office.
The baguette bag trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
