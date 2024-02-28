Milan Has Spoken—This Handbag Trend Is Going to Dominate Our Spring Wardrobes

As a fashion editor, a big part of my job is to remain on top of new season trends. As such there are certain yearly events that I monitor like a hawk, Fashion Month being the most integral of the lot. Whilst stylish guests from Milan, Paris, New York and London flock to their respective cities to witness the new season trends ahead of the rest, I use this period to take stock of what the style set are wearing to these major shows, as this often speaks clearly of the trends bubbling up right now.

Whilst I've seen a several common threads show up across the these fashion capitals, the one that I can't stop thinking about is the burgundy bag trend. Spotted in the clutches of so many this Fashion Month, the burgundy bag appears to be becoming a staple in the wardrobes of those in the know.

From oversized clutches to sleek cross body bags, almost every style of satchel was treated to a burgundy makeover this season.

Whilst last season saw a saturation of a scarlet red shades, this spring/summer fashion crowds are backing the colour's chicer older sister. Wearing well with neutral colour pallets and well as several more vivid shades, dark burgundy has proven to be far easier to style with a wider wardrobe that the brighter red shades that came before.

It's no coincidence that suddenly this bag trend is everywhere as last years spring/summer collections predicted a revival of the demure shade. Spotted on the runway at Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Eudon Choi, Gucci and many more, the deep merlot shade was paired with blues, purples, peaches, khakis and black, demonstrating the versatile nature of the elegant colour.

Whilst designers are spotlighting this new colour trends, high street retailers have also caught on to the growing appeal. From Mango to The Row, shop our edit of the best burgundy bags to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BURGUNDY BAGS HERE:

Mango Leather Shopper Bag £150 SHOP NOW Woven bags are a spring/summer staple.

Reformation Vittoria Clutch £348 SHOP NOW The pillowy clutch will add dimension and interest to any casual outfit or evening look.

GANNI Burgundy Small Ganni Bou Bag £345 SHOP NOW This also comes in 11 other colours.

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag £2399 SHOP NOW This was a favourite during Milan Fashion Week.

Sezane Claude Bag £344 SHOP NOW This small everyday bag can be worn on the shoulder or across the body.

Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag by Melie Bianco: Oversized Edition £135 SHOP NOW You'll be surprised how much you can fit in this compact shoulder bag.

JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag £89 SHOP NOW Burgundy always look elevated when styled with peach or mint.

Savette The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag £1265 SHOP NOW Savette bags are a fashion editor's favourite.

Rouje Ben Bag £325 SHOP NOW Bucket bags are back on the agenda this spring time.

The Row Sofia 8.75 Leather Cross-Body Bag £2690 SHOP NOW This elegant cross body bag is at the top of my wish list.

Bottega Veneta Sardine With Chain £3500 SHOP NOW This new-season bag is a favourite within the Who What Wear office.