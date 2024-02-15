New York Street Style Is Elite—7 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to London

By Natalie Munro
published

New York's February 2024 Fashion Week has officially concluded and my moodboard is once again brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Outside of the runway shows that saw the country's best fashion houses showcase wardrobe-altering designs for autumn/winter 2024, the city's chicest put on a mesmerising display of their own with looks that we don't have to wait six months for, but can actually start wearing now. Fitted out in the freshest trends, as well as some undeniably classic pieces, New York Fashion Week's street-style set exceeded the high expectations that we continue to hold them to.

Below I have chronicled seven of my favourite trends spotted in the streets of New York this fashion week. Read on to discover the sharpest street style ideas straight from New York that I'm fully planning on making a thing here in London, too.

1. BELTED OUTERWEAR

Not letting their oversized coats or longline blazers swamp them this season, the fashion set took to a clever accessorising trick that ensured cinched waists and statement silhouettes. Wearing their belts over their coats and jackets, showgoers added a thoughtful layer to their front row looks, whilst streamlining their looks.

NYFW STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NYFW STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NYFW STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND

TAILORED DOUBLE-FACED WOOL COAT
COS
Tailored Double-Faced Wool Coat

This elegant coat will elevate any casual transeasonal outfit.

KNOTTED LEATHER WAIST BELT
COS
Knotted Leather Waist Belt

The slickest way to elevate an outfit.

Good American Ponte Maxi Coat
Good American
Good American Ponte Maxi Coat

This light grey shade styles so well with soft peaches or light creams.

Square buckle belt - Women
Mango
Square Buckle Belt

No wardrobe should be without a classic black belt.

2. HAUTE HOSIERY

Instead of layering on the necklaces or stacking on rings, New York's most stylish turned to their hosiery draw for high impact accessories this February. Opting for lace embellished, printed and opaque designs, this functional trend was a showgoers favourite.

New York Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

New york fashion week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND

Micronet Tights
Calzedonia
Micronet Tights

Fishnet tights are back for this winter to spring transition.

Josey 20 denier leopard-print tights
Wolford
Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights

I'm going all in on the leopard print trend this season.

tights
Sheertex
Latticed Semi-Opaque Rip-Resist Tights

A decorated pair of tights is the easiest way to reawaken your skirt collection.

3. TOP-HANDLE BAG

Renouncing oversized statement bags this season, New York's fashion crowd opted for elegant and compact top-handle bags to see them through. With a naturally neat silhouette, the modest bad imparts a stylish edge that will compliment just about any look.

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND

The Midi Montreal | Black Smooth | DeMellier
DeMellier
The Midi Montreal

This compact black bag is every fashion person's favourite.

top handle bag
Elleme
Baozi Grained-Leather Cross-Body Bag

With an attachable shoulder strap, this handbag is ideal for all-day styling.

T-Lock leather shoulder bag
Toteme
T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag

I'm banking this before it sells out again.

4. HOURGLASS BLAZERS

Whilst boxy blazers ruled the streets for so many seasons, Fashion Week street stylers experimented with a new-season silhouette en mass this time. Styling with wide leg trousers and tailored skirts, the hourglass blazer silhouette is just as easy to style as the boxy ones we've been wearing for years..

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND

Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer
Aligne
Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer

Style with baggy jeans or wear with stirrup leggings.

Aydi embellished woven blazer
Cult Gaia
Aydi Embellished Woven Blazer

The oversized buttons compliment that dramatic feel of the sculptural blazer.

Black Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer
Ganni
Black Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer

This also comes in light beige.

5. MATCHING SKIRT SET

For any fashion editor, getting through Fashion Week with grace is about making some smart, tactical decisions. Whether it's keeping to a minute-by-minute schedule or opting for a one-and-done matching suit set, every decision matters. That's why fashion crowds continue to choose elegant skirt sets to cut their decision making in half during Fashion Week.

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND

Cropped jacket with pockets - Women
Mango
Cropped Jacket with Pockets

Style with the matching skirt or wear with straight let jeans.

Pleated mini-skirt - Women
Mango
Pleated Miniskirt

Grey pleated mini skirts are having a major moment this season.

Welles sequin-embellished knitted cardigan
Altuzarra
Welles Sequin-Embellished Knitted Cardigan

Evening wear has never looked so comfortable.

Carlson sequined stretch-knit midi skirt
Altuzarra
Carlson Sequined Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt

Style with tights and kitten heel or wear with bare legs and ballet flats.

6. ANIMAL PRINT

This Fashion Week the concrete jungle started too look an awful lot like a real one, as animal-print-embellished showgoers took to the streets en mass. Styling leopard, cow and zebra across the weekend, the style set embraced the new season animal print trend with open arms.

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NEW YORK FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE TREND

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
RIXO
Bohemia Leopard Coat

This leopard coat is at the top of my spring wishlist.

Pillar Boots Calfhair Print Brown
Rejina Pyo
Pillar Boots Calfhair Print Brown

Style with jeans or were with a black mini.

Distortion Small calf hair crossbody bag
Acne Studios
Distortion Small Calf Hair Crossbody Bag

7. WHITE JEANS

For a softer, lighter take on denim styling, the fashion set gravitated toward bright white jeans this week. Wearing theirs with black jackets and sleek accessories, this fresh spring trend is an easy way to add some dimension into a casual look.

NEW YORK FASHION WEEN STREET STYLE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New york fashion week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

new york fashion week street style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE TREND

Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

These high rise jeans also come in three other shades.

Arrow Low Straight Jeans
Weekday
Arrow Low Straight Jeans

Do it like the New Yorkers and wear with a black jacket and black boots.

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

Baggy jeans are comfortable enough to want to wear all day.

