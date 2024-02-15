New York Street Style Is Elite—7 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to London
New York's February 2024 Fashion Week has officially concluded and my moodboard is once again brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Outside of the runway shows that saw the country's best fashion houses showcase wardrobe-altering designs for autumn/winter 2024, the city's chicest put on a mesmerising display of their own with looks that we don't have to wait six months for, but can actually start wearing now. Fitted out in the freshest trends, as well as some undeniably classic pieces, New York Fashion Week's street-style set exceeded the high expectations that we continue to hold them to.
Below I have chronicled seven of my favourite trends spotted in the streets of New York this fashion week. Read on to discover the sharpest street style ideas straight from New York that I'm fully planning on making a thing here in London, too.
7 CHIC STREET STYLE TRENDS TO TRY STRAIGHT FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
1. BELTED OUTERWEAR
Not letting their oversized coats or longline blazers swamp them this season, the fashion set took to a clever accessorising trick that ensured cinched waists and statement silhouettes. Wearing their belts over their coats and jackets, showgoers added a thoughtful layer to their front row looks, whilst streamlining their looks.
SHOP THE TREND
This light grey shade styles so well with soft peaches or light creams.
2. HAUTE HOSIERY
Instead of layering on the necklaces or stacking on rings, New York's most stylish turned to their hosiery draw for high impact accessories this February. Opting for lace embellished, printed and opaque designs, this functional trend was a showgoers favourite.
SHOP THE TREND
I'm going all in on the leopard print trend this season.
A decorated pair of tights is the easiest way to reawaken your skirt collection.
3. TOP-HANDLE BAG
Renouncing oversized statement bags this season, New York's fashion crowd opted for elegant and compact top-handle bags to see them through. With a naturally neat silhouette, the modest bad imparts a stylish edge that will compliment just about any look.
SHOP THE TREND
With an attachable shoulder strap, this handbag is ideal for all-day styling.
4. HOURGLASS BLAZERS
Whilst boxy blazers ruled the streets for so many seasons, Fashion Week street stylers experimented with a new-season silhouette en mass this time. Styling with wide leg trousers and tailored skirts, the hourglass blazer silhouette is just as easy to style as the boxy ones we've been wearing for years..
SHOP THE TREND
The oversized buttons compliment that dramatic feel of the sculptural blazer.
5. MATCHING SKIRT SET
For any fashion editor, getting through Fashion Week with grace is about making some smart, tactical decisions. Whether it's keeping to a minute-by-minute schedule or opting for a one-and-done matching suit set, every decision matters. That's why fashion crowds continue to choose elegant skirt sets to cut their decision making in half during Fashion Week.
SHOP THE TREND
Style with tights and kitten heel or wear with bare legs and ballet flats.
6. ANIMAL PRINT
This Fashion Week the concrete jungle started too look an awful lot like a real one, as animal-print-embellished showgoers took to the streets en mass. Styling leopard, cow and zebra across the weekend, the style set embraced the new season animal print trend with open arms.
SHOP THE TREND
7. WHITE JEANS
For a softer, lighter take on denim styling, the fashion set gravitated toward bright white jeans this week. Wearing theirs with black jackets and sleek accessories, this fresh spring trend is an easy way to add some dimension into a casual look.
SHOP THE TREND
Do it like the New Yorkers and wear with a black jacket and black boots.
-
5 Trends from New York Fashion Week We're About to See Everywhere in 2024
You saw them here first.
By Remy Farrell
-
10 Nordstrom Items I Bought to Wear During NYFW Next Month
Plus, 20 I *would* happily buy if I could.
By Eliza Huber
-
From Milan to Paris, 9 Next-Level Beauty Trends That Dominated Fashion Month
They're also extremely wearable.
By Shawna Hudson
-
What to Buy From Net-a-Porter If Your Vibe Is Elevated and Your Budget Is $500
I just hope your closet has space for all these amazing finds.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
From New York to London, Fashion People Won't Stop Wearing This One Brand
Street style inspo ahead.
By Florrie Alexander
-
New York Fashion Week Through the Eyes of Aussie Style Muse Gemma Chua-Tran
AI designs, embroidered napkins, and a beauty pageant.
By Jessica Baker
-
The Top New York Fashion Week Trends, According to Our Editors
Yes, statement jewelry is here to stay.
By Madeline Hill
-
Dozens of Shows and Countless Steps Later, Our Editors Depended On These Shoes
Heels that were actually made for walking.
By Sierra Mayhew