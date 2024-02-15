New York Street Style Is Elite—7 Fresh Trends I'm Taking Back to London

New York's February 2024 Fashion Week has officially concluded and my moodboard is once again brimming with new-season styling inspiration. Outside of the runway shows that saw the country's best fashion houses showcase wardrobe-altering designs for autumn/winter 2024, the city's chicest put on a mesmerising display of their own with looks that we don't have to wait six months for, but can actually start wearing now. Fitted out in the freshest trends, as well as some undeniably classic pieces, New York Fashion Week's street-style set exceeded the high expectations that we continue to hold them to.

Below I have chronicled seven of my favourite trends spotted in the streets of New York this fashion week. Read on to discover the sharpest street style ideas straight from New York that I'm fully planning on making a thing here in London, too.

7 CHIC STREET STYLE TRENDS TO TRY STRAIGHT FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

1. BELTED OUTERWEAR

Not letting their oversized coats or longline blazers swamp them this season, the fashion set took to a clever accessorising trick that ensured cinched waists and statement silhouettes. Wearing their belts over their coats and jackets, showgoers added a thoughtful layer to their front row looks, whilst streamlining their looks.

2. HAUTE HOSIERY

Instead of layering on the necklaces or stacking on rings, New York's most stylish turned to their hosiery draw for high impact accessories this February. Opting for lace embellished, printed and opaque designs, this functional trend was a showgoers favourite.

3. TOP-HANDLE BAG

Renouncing oversized statement bags this season, New York's fashion crowd opted for elegant and compact top-handle bags to see them through. With a naturally neat silhouette, the modest bad imparts a stylish edge that will compliment just about any look.

4. HOURGLASS BLAZERS

Whilst boxy blazers ruled the streets for so many seasons, Fashion Week street stylers experimented with a new-season silhouette en mass this time. Styling with wide leg trousers and tailored skirts, the hourglass blazer silhouette is just as easy to style as the boxy ones we've been wearing for years..

5. MATCHING SKIRT SET

For any fashion editor, getting through Fashion Week with grace is about making some smart, tactical decisions. Whether it's keeping to a minute-by-minute schedule or opting for a one-and-done matching suit set, every decision matters. That's why fashion crowds continue to choose elegant skirt sets to cut their decision making in half during Fashion Week.

6. ANIMAL PRINT

This Fashion Week the concrete jungle started too look an awful lot like a real one, as animal-print-embellished showgoers took to the streets en mass. Styling leopard, cow and zebra across the weekend, the style set embraced the new season animal print trend with open arms.

7. WHITE JEANS

For a softer, lighter take on denim styling, the fashion set gravitated toward bright white jeans this week. Wearing theirs with black jackets and sleek accessories, this fresh spring trend is an easy way to add some dimension into a casual look.

