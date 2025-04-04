Celebrities Are Obsessed With These 4 Spring Colour Trends—I Just Found Them All on the High Street

I've found the chicest spring shades at Zara, H&M, Mango and more.

Dua Lipa wears a pink cardigan.
(Image credit: @dualipa, @gracieabrams, @alexachung)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

It takes a lot to lure me away from the black, grey, and white pieces that dominate my wardrobe, but if anything can do it, it’s London’s recent streak of golden, sun-drenched days. Energised by the shift in season, I’m finally ready to let my wardrobe reflect my newfound optimism. But where to begin?

Looking to those who have already mastered the art of spring dressing, I’ve turned to a stylish lineup of celebrities embracing the season’s chicest shades. Weaving butter yellow, pastel pinks and seafoam shades into their daily rotations with the same effortless ease as their go-to neutrals, this stylish cohort has officially convinced me to give colour a go. But, to make things easier on myself—and my bank account—I've looked towards the high street to find these trending tones at a more accessible price point.

Luckily, the high street is awash with the prettiest spring shades right now. From Mango, to Zara, H&M and & Other Stories, read on to discover the celebrity colour trends to shop on the high street this season.

1. Gracie Abrams in Butter Yellow

Gracie Abrams wears a butter yellow two-piece.

(Image credit: @gracieabrams)

Style Notes: If you're also feeling compelled to dress like a daffodil, then look towards Gracie Abrams for some chic styling inspiration. Selecting a pretty two-piece in a butter yellow shade, Abram's look felt playful yet polished. Below, I've found some compelling cardigans and jackets from a new line of my favourite high street brands that can deliver the same look.

Shop Butter Yellow on the High Street

Air-Yarn Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan
Marks & Spencer
Air-Yarn Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan

This also comes in light grey, beige and powder pink.

Circular Chiffon Skirt
H&M
Circular Chiffon Skirt

This comes in UK sies 4—22.

MANGO, V-Neck Rib-Knit Cardigan - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
V-Neck Rib-Knit Cardigan

This also comes in a light blue shade.

Damson Madder Charlotte Midi Skirt
Damson Madder
Charlotte Midi Skirt

Style this with the matching top or pair with a butter yellow cardigan.

2. Dua Lipa in Pale Pink

Dua Lipa wears a pink and green two-piece.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Style Notes: If ruby red was your go-to all winter, consider pale pink your spring-ready upgrade. Dua Lipa embraced the trend in a dreamy pink Chanel set, but you don’t need a designer budget to get the look—I’ve tracked down equally elegant options at a fraction of the price.

Shop Pale Pink on the High Street

Short Sleeve Knit Top
Zara
Short Sleeve Knit Top

Style this with the matching skirt or dress it down with baggy jeans.

Plain Knit Mini Skirt
Zara
Plain Knit Mini Skirt

This pretty pink skirt offer such an easy way to work some colour into your wardrobe.

Forever New Louise Boucle Knit Cardigan, Soft Pink
Forever New
Louise Boucle Knit Cardigan

Be quick! This is close to selling out.

Forever New Louise Boucle Knit Skirt, Soft Pink
Forever New
Louise Boucle Knit Skirt

The boucle finish gives this an elevated edge.

3. Alexa Chung in Seafoam Green

Alexa Chung wears a seafoam green dress.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Not a million miles away from the olive green hues that dominated winter, seafoam green offers a fresher, more uplifting take for spring. Softer and more optimistic, this breezy shade injects a dose of lightness and joy into any outfit, carrying the green trend into the sunnier months.

Shop Seafoam Green on the High Street

Satin Slip Dress
Zara
Satin Slip Dress

I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Iris Jacquard Dress in Sage - 4
Omnes
Iris Jacquard Dress

This also comes in blue, pink and yellow.

Vila Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress in Milieu Green
Vila
Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

This cowl neck design gives this such an elegant finish.

Ghost Nina Satin Maxi Dress
Ghost
Nina Satin Maxi Dress

Shop this while it's on sale.

4. Jenna Ortega in Lilac

Jenna Ortega wears a lilac and brown outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A fresh contender for spring 2025, this soft yet striking lavender hue is quickly emerging as the season’s breakout shade. Equal parts calming and chic, it’s already making waves—most notably on Jenna Ortega, who gave the dreamy colour a polished edge with a sleek blazer-and-shorts co-ord, proving pastels can be just as powerful as they are pretty.

Shop Lilac on the High Street

MANGO, Fitted Suit Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Fitted Suit Jacket

Style this with the matching trousers or wear with straight leg jeans.

Mango Clotat Linen Blend Shorts, Lilac
Mango
Clotat Linen Blend Shorts

The linen composition ensures a lightweight and comfortable finish for hot summer days.

Pure Cotton Textured Collared Beach Shirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Textured Collared Shirt

Style this over a swimsuit for seaside days.

Pure Cotton Beach Shorts
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Shorts

These come in UK sizes 6—24.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸