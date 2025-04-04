Celebrities Are Obsessed With These 4 Spring Colour Trends—I Just Found Them All on the High Street
I've found the chicest spring shades at Zara, H&M, Mango and more.
It takes a lot to lure me away from the black, grey, and white pieces that dominate my wardrobe, but if anything can do it, it’s London’s recent streak of golden, sun-drenched days. Energised by the shift in season, I’m finally ready to let my wardrobe reflect my newfound optimism. But where to begin?
Looking to those who have already mastered the art of spring dressing, I’ve turned to a stylish lineup of celebrities embracing the season’s chicest shades. Weaving butter yellow, pastel pinks and seafoam shades into their daily rotations with the same effortless ease as their go-to neutrals, this stylish cohort has officially convinced me to give colour a go. But, to make things easier on myself—and my bank account—I've looked towards the high street to find these trending tones at a more accessible price point.
Luckily, the high street is awash with the prettiest spring shades right now. From Mango, to Zara, H&M and & Other Stories, read on to discover the celebrity colour trends to shop on the high street this season.
1. Gracie Abrams in Butter Yellow
Style Notes: If you're also feeling compelled to dress like a daffodil, then look towards Gracie Abrams for some chic styling inspiration. Selecting a pretty two-piece in a butter yellow shade, Abram's look felt playful yet polished. Below, I've found some compelling cardigans and jackets from a new line of my favourite high street brands that can deliver the same look.
Shop Butter Yellow on the High Street
This also comes in light grey, beige and powder pink.
Style this with the matching top or pair with a butter yellow cardigan.
2. Dua Lipa in Pale Pink
Style Notes: If ruby red was your go-to all winter, consider pale pink your spring-ready upgrade. Dua Lipa embraced the trend in a dreamy pink Chanel set, but you don’t need a designer budget to get the look—I’ve tracked down equally elegant options at a fraction of the price.
Shop Pale Pink on the High Street
This pretty pink skirt offer such an easy way to work some colour into your wardrobe.
3. Alexa Chung in Seafoam Green
Style Notes: Not a million miles away from the olive green hues that dominated winter, seafoam green offers a fresher, more uplifting take for spring. Softer and more optimistic, this breezy shade injects a dose of lightness and joy into any outfit, carrying the green trend into the sunnier months.
Shop Seafoam Green on the High Street
4. Jenna Ortega in Lilac
Style Notes: A fresh contender for spring 2025, this soft yet striking lavender hue is quickly emerging as the season’s breakout shade. Equal parts calming and chic, it’s already making waves—most notably on Jenna Ortega, who gave the dreamy colour a polished edge with a sleek blazer-and-shorts co-ord, proving pastels can be just as powerful as they are pretty.
Shop Lilac on the High Street
The linen composition ensures a lightweight and comfortable finish for hot summer days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
