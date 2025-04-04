It takes a lot to lure me away from the black, grey, and white pieces that dominate my wardrobe, but if anything can do it, it’s London’s recent streak of golden, sun-drenched days. Energised by the shift in season, I’m finally ready to let my wardrobe reflect my newfound optimism. But where to begin?

Looking to those who have already mastered the art of spring dressing, I’ve turned to a stylish lineup of celebrities embracing the season’s chicest shades. Weaving butter yellow, pastel pinks and seafoam shades into their daily rotations with the same effortless ease as their go-to neutrals, this stylish cohort has officially convinced me to give colour a go. But, to make things easier on myself—and my bank account—I've looked towards the high street to find these trending tones at a more accessible price point.

Luckily, the high street is awash with the prettiest spring shades right now. From Mango, to Zara, H&M and & Other Stories, read on to discover the celebrity colour trends to shop on the high street this season.

1. Gracie Abrams in Butter Yellow

Style Notes: If you're also feeling compelled to dress like a daffodil, then look towards Gracie Abrams for some chic styling inspiration. Selecting a pretty two-piece in a butter yellow shade, Abram's look felt playful yet polished. Below, I've found some compelling cardigans and jackets from a new line of my favourite high street brands that can deliver the same look.

Shop Butter Yellow on the High Street

Marks & Spencer Air-Yarn Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan £25 SHOP NOW This also comes in light grey, beige and powder pink.

H&M Circular Chiffon Skirt £35 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sies 4—22.

Mango V-Neck Rib-Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light blue shade.

Damson Madder Charlotte Midi Skirt £80 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching top or pair with a butter yellow cardigan.

2. Dua Lipa in Pale Pink

Style Notes: If ruby red was your go-to all winter, consider pale pink your spring-ready upgrade. Dua Lipa embraced the trend in a dreamy pink Chanel set, but you don’t need a designer budget to get the look—I’ve tracked down equally elegant options at a fraction of the price.

Shop Pale Pink on the High Street

Zara Short Sleeve Knit Top £36 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching skirt or dress it down with baggy jeans.

Zara Plain Knit Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW This pretty pink skirt offer such an easy way to work some colour into your wardrobe.

Forever New Louise Boucle Knit Cardigan £75 SHOP NOW Be quick! This is close to selling out.

Forever New Louise Boucle Knit Skirt £65 SHOP NOW The boucle finish gives this an elevated edge.

3. Alexa Chung in Seafoam Green

Style Notes: Not a million miles away from the olive green hues that dominated winter, seafoam green offers a fresher, more uplifting take for spring. Softer and more optimistic, this breezy shade injects a dose of lightness and joy into any outfit, carrying the green trend into the sunnier months.

Shop Seafoam Green on the High Street

Zara Satin Slip Dress £30 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Omnes Iris Jacquard Dress £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in blue, pink and yellow.

Vila Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress £40 SHOP NOW This cowl neck design gives this such an elegant finish.

Ghost Nina Satin Maxi Dress £195 £97 SHOP NOW Shop this while it's on sale.

4. Jenna Ortega in Lilac

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A fresh contender for spring 2025, this soft yet striking lavender hue is quickly emerging as the season’s breakout shade. Equal parts calming and chic, it’s already making waves—most notably on Jenna Ortega, who gave the dreamy colour a polished edge with a sleek blazer-and-shorts co-ord, proving pastels can be just as powerful as they are pretty.

Shop Lilac on the High Street

Mango Fitted Suit Jacket £50 SHOP NOW Style this with the matching trousers or wear with straight leg jeans.

Mango Clotat Linen Blend Shorts £26 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a lightweight and comfortable finish for hot summer days.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Textured Collared Shirt £25 SHOP NOW Style this over a swimsuit for seaside days.