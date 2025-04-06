Zara's Spring Collection Stopped Me in My Tracks—9 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out Next

The Spanish brand's latest drop includes sleek silhouettes, easy dresses and elevated accessories.

April has arrived, bringing with it the first real sightings of spring. Warm sunshine, flowers in bloom and longer days have welcomed in the new season, and it's time for the seasonal wardrobe shift. Over the past few weeks, I've been assembling an outline of my spring wardrobe.

Heavy items have been firmly shoved to the back of my drawers, making way for the weather-appropriate staples I rely on each year. With my foundations secured, now the fun can begin, and with perfect timing, Zara has updated its new-in offerings with a selection of stellar styles that are destined to move fast.

Balancing on-trend and timeless offerings, Zara's refresh of the new-in section is primed to update any spring wardrobe. Silhouette is a key theme that runs through the new edit, with belted waistlines contrasting flowing shapes and a playful take on proportions. Light dresses are back in favour as the temperatures rise, and the brand brings a considered eye to minimalist and more detailed boho takes. For those cooler moments that inevitably arise in the springtime, light layers of cotton jackets and soft knits are primed to step up, serving our wardrobes well beyond the current season.

Truly, it's a roster that has already made its way into my basket. But as we know, great pieces don't stick around for long, so scroll on to explore the best new in pieces for April now, before they're gone.

9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First

Linen Shirt With Drawstring Waist
ZARA
Linen Shirt With Drawstring Waist

For everyone searching for a denim co-ord this spring, consider this linen blend style with a drawstring cinched waist.

Wide-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Wide-Leg Trousers

Mix and match with the matching top above.

Raffia Effect Tote Bag
ZARA
Raffia Effect Tote Bag

Nothing says 'spring has arrived' quite like a striking raffia tote.

Layered Draped Top
ZARA
Layered Draped Top

This sculptural draped top could easily pass for a designer buy.

Matching Balloon Dress
ZARA
Matching Balloon Dress

A deep brown shade, a one-shoulder silhouette and a playful balloon skirt? I'm sold.

Linen Blend Cropped Jacket
ZARA
Linen Blend Cropped Jacket

A linen blend jacket is ideal for the cooler moments this spring.

Striped Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Striped Knit Cardigan

It's always a good time to add a classic piece to your wardrobe, and this striped knit is as timeless as it comes.

Satin Off-The-Shoulder Top
ZARA
Satin Off-The-Shoulder Top

I can't get this look out of my head.

Sandals With Metal Detail
ZARA
Sandals With Metal Detail

The metallic accents take these simple heels to a whole new level.

Shop More Excellent New-In Zara Buys

Midi Dress
ZARA
Midi Dress

Tank dresses are set to return this spring and summer, and the fluid skirt of this one has all my attention.

Long Structured Weave Cardigan
ZARA
Long Structured Weave Cardigan

Primed to bring a polished edge to tailoring, skirts and even jeans.

Zw Collection High-Waist Palazzo Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Waist Palazzo Jeans

My favourite Zara jeans are always palazzo styles.

Poplin Shirt With Peter Pan Collar
ZARA
Poplin Shirt With Peter Pan Collar

If you haven't heard, blouses are big news right now, and Zara embraces so many intricate details in this one.

Gathered Leather Loafers With Tassels
ZARA
Gathered Leather Loafers With Tassels

Timeless, sleek and easily able to pass for triple the price.

Embroidered Poplin Dress
ZARA
Embroidered Poplin Dress

A classic warm weather dress with sweet delicate details.

Long Bermuda Shorts With Darts
ZARA
Long Bermuda Shorts With Darts

Long shorts are at the top of my wish list for summer.

Tie Neck Denim Shirt
ZARA
Tie Neck Denim Shirt

Update your reliable denim shirt with this sweet tie neck detail.

Trousers With Double Pleat
ZARA
Trousers With Double Pleat

With crisp pleats and a linen blend, this pair is made for the spring and summer months.

Mini Bag With Metal Handle
ZARA
Mini Bag With Metal Handle

I've also fallen for the cool orange version.

Fitted Round Neck Blazer
ZARA
Fitted Round Neck Blazer

The round neck! The fitted silhouette! The gold buttons! Every details is just so good.

Pearl Bead Hoop Earrings
ZARA
Pearl Bead Hoop Earrings

Bring a touch of opulence to any ensemble.

