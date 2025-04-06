Zara's Spring Collection Stopped Me in My Tracks—9 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out Next
The Spanish brand's latest drop includes sleek silhouettes, easy dresses and elevated accessories.
April has arrived, bringing with it the first real sightings of spring. Warm sunshine, flowers in bloom and longer days have welcomed in the new season, and it's time for the seasonal wardrobe shift. Over the past few weeks, I've been assembling an outline of my spring wardrobe.
Heavy items have been firmly shoved to the back of my drawers, making way for the weather-appropriate staples I rely on each year. With my foundations secured, now the fun can begin, and with perfect timing, Zara has updated its new-in offerings with a selection of stellar styles that are destined to move fast.
Balancing on-trend and timeless offerings, Zara's refresh of the new-in section is primed to update any spring wardrobe. Silhouette is a key theme that runs through the new edit, with belted waistlines contrasting flowing shapes and a playful take on proportions. Light dresses are back in favour as the temperatures rise, and the brand brings a considered eye to minimalist and more detailed boho takes. For those cooler moments that inevitably arise in the springtime, light layers of cotton jackets and soft knits are primed to step up, serving our wardrobes well beyond the current season.
Truly, it's a roster that has already made its way into my basket. But as we know, great pieces don't stick around for long, so scroll on to explore the best new in pieces for April now, before they're gone.
9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First
For everyone searching for a denim co-ord this spring, consider this linen blend style with a drawstring cinched waist.
A deep brown shade, a one-shoulder silhouette and a playful balloon skirt? I'm sold.
It's always a good time to add a classic piece to your wardrobe, and this striped knit is as timeless as it comes.
Shop More Excellent New-In Zara Buys
Tank dresses are set to return this spring and summer, and the fluid skirt of this one has all my attention.
Primed to bring a polished edge to tailoring, skirts and even jeans.
If you haven't heard, blouses are big news right now, and Zara embraces so many intricate details in this one.
Timeless, sleek and easily able to pass for triple the price.
With crisp pleats and a linen blend, this pair is made for the spring and summer months.
The round neck! The fitted silhouette! The gold buttons! Every details is just so good.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
-
Style Rut? I Have Something for That—33 Stellar Spring Picks From Nordstrom, Zara, and Madewell
I see chic outfits in your future.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I’m a Less-is-More Type, But I Simply Can’t Resist These Statement Spring Finds
Amp up your outfits.
By Judith Jones
-
Sock Boots! Bloomers! Jelly Sandals! Meet the Stars of COS's Spring 2025 Show in Greece
Did I forget to mention Adrien Brody?
By Eliza Huber
-
Zara's Linen Collection Is Top-Notch—27 Pieces That Have My Attention
The pants alone are worth checking out.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Did a Shopbop Deep Dive—These 36 Under-$300 Spring and Summer Items Get the Green Light
The only warm-weather closet refresh you need.
By Chichi Offor
-
Listen, Listen, Listen—These 35 Spring Dresses From Revolve Will Get You Endless Compliments
The only curation of stunning dresses you need this season.
By Chichi Offor
-
I'm Hunting for Chic Spring Basics—34 I'm Considering From Nordstrom, Zara, and J.Crew
From cropped trench coats to linen trousers.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm Working on My Spring Capsule Wardrobe—These Are the Only 4 Trends I'm Buying
They're worth it.
By Caitlin Burnett