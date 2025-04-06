Zara's Spring Collection Stopped Me in My Tracks—9 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out Next

April has arrived, bringing with it the first real sightings of spring. Warm sunshine, flowers in bloom and longer days have welcomed in the new season, and it's time for the seasonal wardrobe shift. Over the past few weeks, I've been assembling an outline of my spring wardrobe.

Heavy items have been firmly shoved to the back of my drawers, making way for the weather-appropriate staples I rely on each year. With my foundations secured, now the fun can begin, and with perfect timing, Zara has updated its new-in offerings with a selection of stellar styles that are destined to move fast.

Balancing on-trend and timeless offerings, Zara's refresh of the new-in section is primed to update any spring wardrobe. Silhouette is a key theme that runs through the new edit, with belted waistlines contrasting flowing shapes and a playful take on proportions. Light dresses are back in favour as the temperatures rise, and the brand brings a considered eye to minimalist and more detailed boho takes. For those cooler moments that inevitably arise in the springtime, light layers of cotton jackets and soft knits are primed to step up, serving our wardrobes well beyond the current season.

Truly, it's a roster that has already made its way into my basket. But as we know, great pieces don't stick around for long, so scroll on to explore the best new in pieces for April now, before they're gone.

9 Zara Buys That Are Sure to Sell Out First

ZARA Linen Shirt With Drawstring Waist £30 SHOP NOW For everyone searching for a denim co-ord this spring, consider this linen blend style with a drawstring cinched waist.

ZARA Wide-Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW Mix and match with the matching top above.

ZARA Raffia Effect Tote Bag £50 SHOP NOW Nothing says 'spring has arrived' quite like a striking raffia tote.

ZARA Layered Draped Top £26 SHOP NOW This sculptural draped top could easily pass for a designer buy.

ZARA Matching Balloon Dress £30 SHOP NOW A deep brown shade, a one-shoulder silhouette and a playful balloon skirt? I'm sold.

ZARA Linen Blend Cropped Jacket £36 SHOP NOW A linen blend jacket is ideal for the cooler moments this spring.

ZARA Striped Knit Cardigan £30 SHOP NOW It's always a good time to add a classic piece to your wardrobe, and this striped knit is as timeless as it comes.

ZARA Satin Off-The-Shoulder Top £26 SHOP NOW I can't get this look out of my head.

ZARA Sandals With Metal Detail £28 SHOP NOW The metallic accents take these simple heels to a whole new level.

Shop More Excellent New-In Zara Buys

ZARA Midi Dress £26 SHOP NOW Tank dresses are set to return this spring and summer, and the fluid skirt of this one has all my attention.

ZARA Long Structured Weave Cardigan £70 SHOP NOW Primed to bring a polished edge to tailoring, skirts and even jeans.

ZARA Zw Collection High-Waist Palazzo Jeans £30 SHOP NOW My favourite Zara jeans are always palazzo styles.

ZARA Poplin Shirt With Peter Pan Collar £28 SHOP NOW If you haven't heard, blouses are big news right now, and Zara embraces so many intricate details in this one.

ZARA Gathered Leather Loafers With Tassels £80 SHOP NOW Timeless, sleek and easily able to pass for triple the price.

ZARA Embroidered Poplin Dress £40 SHOP NOW A classic warm weather dress with sweet delicate details.

ZARA Long Bermuda Shorts With Darts £33 SHOP NOW Long shorts are at the top of my wish list for summer.

ZARA Tie Neck Denim Shirt £28 SHOP NOW Update your reliable denim shirt with this sweet tie neck detail.

ZARA Trousers With Double Pleat £36 SHOP NOW With crisp pleats and a linen blend, this pair is made for the spring and summer months.

ZARA Mini Bag With Metal Handle £30 SHOP NOW I've also fallen for the cool orange version.

ZARA Fitted Round Neck Blazer £60 SHOP NOW The round neck! The fitted silhouette! The gold buttons! Every details is just so good.

ZARA Pearl Bead Hoop Earrings £16 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of opulence to any ensemble.