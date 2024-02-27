7 Extra-Polished Street Style Trends Every Fashion Person Wore in Milan

By Natalie Munro
published

Having just wrapped up Milan Fashion Week, we’re now three-quarters of the way through one of the most important months in fashion. We've spotted elevated accessories in New York, cool-girl classics in London and high-fashion drama in Milan—the style set kept up with expectations all round, delivering bucketloads of chic and stylish looks that we’ll be copying through to September. True to form, Milan’s street style crowd has proven to be the most eccentric of the lot so far, indulging in lavish layers, bold new-season accessories and unexpected touches across the board. 

Read on to discover my favourite street style trends from February 2024's Milan Fashion Week.

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE FROM FEBRUARY 2024

1. SPLASHES OF BURGUNDY

SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Whilst in New York it was still all about bursts of vivid red, showgoers in Milan preferred to style the paintbox hue's cooler older sister, centring their looks around deep tones of burgundy. Take this as proof that the luxurious shade is set to take over very soon.

milan fashion week attendee wears a burgundy outfit

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

Satin Wrap Dress
H&M
Satin Wrap Dress

An elegant way to tap into the trend.

bag
Savette
The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy

This also comes in black with silver hardware.

Walker Slingback Heel
Reformation
Walker Slingback Heel in Wine Patent

Burgundy styles so well with peach and cream.

2. POINTED-TOE HEELS

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: We saw the London style crowd retire their heels in favour of comfortable Mary Janes this February, but everywhere we looked in Milan, we saw elegant pointed-toe heels to see showgoers through their stylish schedules.

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

Jewel-Heel Shoes - Women
Mango
Jewel-Heel Shoes

Keep it simple and elegant with tights and your best LBD.

Hedera 70 Knotted Leather Slingback Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Hedera 70 Knotted Leather Slingback Pumps

Slingbacks are having a major moment this season.

Gianvito 105 Patent-Leather Pumps
Gianvito Rossi
Gianvito 105 Patent-Leather Pumps

These elegant heels will elevate any outfit.

3. CAMEL LAYERS

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Sticking to an elegant colour palette, Milan's showgoers explored all tones of camel this season, layering the neutral shade in a myriad of ways to create dimensional outfits that retained a timeless element.

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

DRESS
KHAITE
Oron Gathered Stretch-Jersey Gown in Camel

This stretch-jersey gown drapes elegantly on the body.

coat
Zara
Limited Edition Leather Coat with Belt

Leather trench coats were a favourite during New York Fashion Week too.

Cardigan
Sézane
Emile Cardigan in Mottled Camel

This comes in 15(!) other colours.

4. JERSEY HEADBANDS

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: If the fashion cities have one thing in common, it's that their most stylish residents are all slicking their hair back in the chicest way possible. Thick jersey headbands were everywhere in Milan, and the simple accessory worked overtime to pull together plenty of brilliant looks.

A woman wears a jersey headband

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

2-Pack Jersey Headbands
H&M
2-Pack Jersey Headbands in Black/White

This affordable accessory will make your outfits look so much more expensive.

Super Wide Stripe Soft Headband
Free People
Super Wide Stripe Soft Headband in Yellow Stripe

I'm banking this ahead of summer.

Heart Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Headband
Emi Jay
Heart Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Headband

Add a touch of Y2K.

5. MAXI COATS

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: In the fluctuating February weather, Milan Fashion Week attendees completed their outfits with floor-grazing coats. Helping them to stay warm whilst adding an extra layer of drama to their outfits, full-length coats were a resounding favourite over the weekend.

A Milan Fashion Week attendee wears a black maxi coat with a pink dress

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

Maxi Long Coat
ZARA
Maxi Long Coat

This structured coat is the easiest way to dress up a casual outfit.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat in Dark Grey

This one also comes in dark brown.

Second Female Walance Wool-Blend Trench Coat
Second Female
Walance Wool-Blend Trench Coat

The wool composition will keep you cosy during these last days of winter.

6. ASYMMETRICAL ELEMENTS

STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Tailored pieces were reimagined during MFW, as asymmetrical elements crept onto classic silhouettes. From jackets to skirts and longline dresses, mismatched edges finished off all of the chicest looks.

a woman wears an orange satin maxi dress with long sleeves

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

STREET STYLE

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

Cello Knit Top in Black
Reformation
Cello Knit Top

There are five other neutral shades to choose from.

Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress
COS
Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress

Tuck in a cotton button-down or pair with an asymmetrical top.

Fitted Asymmetric Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Asymmetric Wool Blazer

A fitted blazer is an easy way to add structure to a look.

7. SPORTY TOUCHES

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Style Notes: Whilst Milan Fashion Week is typically known for its dramatic take on luxury styling, the fashion set toned things down this season, favouring a sporty touch and casual edge. Styling comfortable vests, football shirts and retro bomber jackets, Milan's most stylish were all in favour of athletic silhouettes.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: SZYMON BRZÓSKA/THE STYLE STALKER)

SHOP THE TREND:

jacket
Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner
Mesh-Trimmed Recycled Stretch-Knit Track Jacket

Fully commit to the trend with the matching trousers or pair it with a skirt or shorts when it gets warmer.

Shop the matching Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants (£230).

Navy Sr '94' Sports T-Shirt
Sporty & Rich
Navy SR '94' Sports T-Shirt

This slightly cropped tee will fall to around hip height.

Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Blend Track Trousers
Wales Bonner
Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Blend Track Trousers

I'm obsessed.

Explore More:
Milan Fashion Week
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸