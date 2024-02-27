7 Extra-Polished Street Style Trends Every Fashion Person Wore in Milan
Having just wrapped up Milan Fashion Week, we’re now three-quarters of the way through one of the most important months in fashion. We've spotted elevated accessories in New York, cool-girl classics in London and high-fashion drama in Milan—the style set kept up with expectations all round, delivering bucketloads of chic and stylish looks that we’ll be copying through to September. True to form, Milan’s street style crowd has proven to be the most eccentric of the lot so far, indulging in lavish layers, bold new-season accessories and unexpected touches across the board.
Read on to discover my favourite street style trends from February 2024's Milan Fashion Week.
MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE FROM FEBRUARY 2024
1. SPLASHES OF BURGUNDY
Style Notes: Whilst in New York it was still all about bursts of vivid red, showgoers in Milan preferred to style the paintbox hue's cooler older sister, centring their looks around deep tones of burgundy. Take this as proof that the luxurious shade is set to take over very soon.
SHOP THE TREND:
This also comes in black with silver hardware.
Burgundy styles so well with peach and cream.
2. POINTED-TOE HEELS
Style Notes: We saw the London style crowd retire their heels in favour of comfortable Mary Janes this February, but everywhere we looked in Milan, we saw elegant pointed-toe heels to see showgoers through their stylish schedules.
SHOP THE TREND:
Slingbacks are having a major moment this season.
3. CAMEL LAYERS
Style Notes: Sticking to an elegant colour palette, Milan's showgoers explored all tones of camel this season, layering the neutral shade in a myriad of ways to create dimensional outfits that retained a timeless element.
SHOP THE TREND:
This stretch-jersey gown drapes elegantly on the body.
Leather trench coats were a favourite during New York Fashion Week too.
4. JERSEY HEADBANDS
Style Notes: If the fashion cities have one thing in common, it's that their most stylish residents are all slicking their hair back in the chicest way possible. Thick jersey headbands were everywhere in Milan, and the simple accessory worked overtime to pull together plenty of brilliant looks.
SHOP THE TREND:
This affordable accessory will make your outfits look so much more expensive.
5. MAXI COATS
Style Notes: In the fluctuating February weather, Milan Fashion Week attendees completed their outfits with floor-grazing coats. Helping them to stay warm whilst adding an extra layer of drama to their outfits, full-length coats were a resounding favourite over the weekend.
SHOP THE TREND:
The wool composition will keep you cosy during these last days of winter.
6. ASYMMETRICAL ELEMENTS
Style Notes: Tailored pieces were reimagined during MFW, as asymmetrical elements crept onto classic silhouettes. From jackets to skirts and longline dresses, mismatched edges finished off all of the chicest looks.
SHOP THE TREND:
A fitted blazer is an easy way to add structure to a look.
7. SPORTY TOUCHES
Style Notes: Whilst Milan Fashion Week is typically known for its dramatic take on luxury styling, the fashion set toned things down this season, favouring a sporty touch and casual edge. Styling comfortable vests, football shirts and retro bomber jackets, Milan's most stylish were all in favour of athletic silhouettes.
SHOP THE TREND:
Fully commit to the trend with the matching trousers or pair it with a skirt or shorts when it gets warmer.
Shop the matching Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants (£230).
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
