7 Extra-Polished Street Style Trends Every Fashion Person Wore in Milan

Having just wrapped up Milan Fashion Week, we’re now three-quarters of the way through one of the most important months in fashion. We've spotted elevated accessories in New York, cool-girl classics in London and high-fashion drama in Milan—the style set kept up with expectations all round, delivering bucketloads of chic and stylish looks that we’ll be copying through to September. True to form, Milan’s street style crowd has proven to be the most eccentric of the lot so far, indulging in lavish layers, bold new-season accessories and unexpected touches across the board.

Read on to discover my favourite street style trends from February 2024's Milan Fashion Week.

MILAN FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE FROM FEBRUARY 2024

1. SPLASHES OF BURGUNDY

Style Notes: Whilst in New York it was still all about bursts of vivid red, showgoers in Milan preferred to style the paintbox hue's cooler older sister, centring their looks around deep tones of burgundy. Take this as proof that the luxurious shade is set to take over very soon.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M Satin Wrap Dress £30 SHOP NOW An elegant way to tap into the trend.

Savette The Tondo Crescent Leather Shoulder Bag in Burgundy £1265 SHOP NOW This also comes in black with silver hardware.

Reformation Walker Slingback Heel in Wine Patent £298 SHOP NOW Burgundy styles so well with peach and cream.

2. POINTED-TOE HEELS

Style Notes: We saw the London style crowd retire their heels in favour of comfortable Mary Janes this February, but everywhere we looked in Milan, we saw elegant pointed-toe heels to see showgoers through their stylish schedules.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Jewel-Heel Shoes £60 SHOP NOW Keep it simple and elegant with tights and your best LBD.

Jimmy Choo Hedera 70 Knotted Leather Slingback Pumps £725 SHOP NOW Slingbacks are having a major moment this season.

Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Patent-Leather Pumps £650 SHOP NOW These elegant heels will elevate any outfit.

3. CAMEL LAYERS

Style Notes: Sticking to an elegant colour palette, Milan's showgoers explored all tones of camel this season, layering the neutral shade in a myriad of ways to create dimensional outfits that retained a timeless element.

SHOP THE TREND:

KHAITE Oron Gathered Stretch-Jersey Gown in Camel £1350 SHOP NOW This stretch-jersey gown drapes elegantly on the body.

Zara Limited Edition Leather Coat with Belt £469 SHOP NOW Leather trench coats were a favourite during New York Fashion Week too.

Sézane Emile Cardigan in Mottled Camel £130 SHOP NOW This comes in 15(!) other colours.

4. JERSEY HEADBANDS

Style Notes: If the fashion cities have one thing in common, it's that their most stylish residents are all slicking their hair back in the chicest way possible. Thick jersey headbands were everywhere in Milan, and the simple accessory worked overtime to pull together plenty of brilliant looks.

SHOP THE TREND:

H&M 2-Pack Jersey Headbands in Black/White £6 SHOP NOW This affordable accessory will make your outfits look so much more expensive.

Free People Super Wide Stripe Soft Headband in Yellow Stripe £12 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of summer.

Emi Jay Heart Rhinestone-Embellished Jersey Headband £15 SHOP NOW Add a touch of Y2K.

5. MAXI COATS

Style Notes: In the fluctuating February weather, Milan Fashion Week attendees completed their outfits with floor-grazing coats. Helping them to stay warm whilst adding an extra layer of drama to their outfits, full-length coats were a resounding favourite over the weekend.

SHOP THE TREND:

ZARA Maxi Long Coat £119 SHOP NOW This structured coat is the easiest way to dress up a casual outfit.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat in Dark Grey £170 SHOP NOW This one also comes in dark brown.

Second Female Walance Wool-Blend Trench Coat £386 SHOP NOW The wool composition will keep you cosy during these last days of winter.

6. ASYMMETRICAL ELEMENTS

Style Notes: Tailored pieces were reimagined during MFW, as asymmetrical elements crept onto classic silhouettes. From jackets to skirts and longline dresses, mismatched edges finished off all of the chicest looks.

SHOP THE TREND:

Reformation Cello Knit Top £68 SHOP NOW There are five other neutral shades to choose from.

COS Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress £115 SHOP NOW Tuck in a cotton button-down or pair with an asymmetrical top.

& Other Stories Fitted Asymmetric Wool Blazer £165 SHOP NOW A fitted blazer is an easy way to add structure to a look.

7. SPORTY TOUCHES

Style Notes: Whilst Milan Fashion Week is typically known for its dramatic take on luxury styling, the fashion set toned things down this season, favouring a sporty touch and casual edge. Styling comfortable vests, football shirts and retro bomber jackets, Milan's most stylish were all in favour of athletic silhouettes.

SHOP THE TREND:

Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Mesh-Trimmed Recycled Stretch-Knit Track Jacket £280 SHOP NOW Fully commit to the trend with the matching trousers or pair it with a skirt or shorts when it gets warmer. Shop the matching Embroidered Recycled Stretch-Piqué Pants (£230).

Sporty & Rich Navy SR '94' Sports T-Shirt £115 SHOP NOW This slightly cropped tee will fall to around hip height.