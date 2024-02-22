I Polled Our Editors On Their Top Trends for 2024—Here's What They Picked

If there's one thing team Who What Wear loves, it's dissecting new trends. A new fashion season is like an endless Christmas morning, and this year, there's a plethora of fashionable gifts for us all. Yes, we love classic pieces, and believe that investing in timeless staples is the key to a successful wardrobe, but trends are what keep fashion fun. Plus, thanks to the constant rotation of nostalgic style revivals, trends you love now will inevitably come back into fashion some time soon.

Given that February is Fashion Month, and that the shift into spring is finally approaching, calculating the season's top trends is very much front of mind. There's the (very welcome) flat footwear revolution, which sees loafers, ballet flats and Mary Janes at the top of shoe wish lists, as well as the revived interest in effortless elegance, whether that's via relaxed tailoring or double denim—yes, it really can look polished. To help you figure out which new looks you want to embrace this year, I've asked our editors to share which trends have caught their eye, as well as a few picks of the best pieces to execute them.

1. Double Denim

Style Notes: "Maybe it's the Britney and Justin effect from 2001, but recently I can't seem to shake double denim. I'm particularly loving a wide straight leg for my jeans, then an oversized shacket—I actually have two sets from Aligne and Whistles which I've been wearing on repeat and styling them with a bandana around the neck. People often think of denim as being the epitome of casual, but I think when layered together, with a heeled boot instead of a sneaker, it actually feels elevated and effortless." — Rebecca Rhys Evans, Branded Content Editor

Aligne Jacinda Wide Leg Jeans £99 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of the dramatic denim silhouette.

Aligne Jamison Denim Trench Coat £249 SHOP NOW Put a modern spin on the Canadian Tuxedo by swapping the denim shirt or jacket for a floor-sweeping denim trench.

Raey Organic Cotton-Blend Denim Western Jacket £250 SHOP NOW An endlessly versatile jacket.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW The perfect tone match for the Raey jacket.

GANNI Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer £295 SHOP NOW This sculpted blazer would put a refined spin on the double denim outfit formula.

Agolde High-Rise Organic-Cotton Blend Stovepipe Jeans £280 SHOP NOW I'll always love dark blue denim—a true classic.

2. Mary-Janes

Style Notes: "I'll be honest, I've never really been a flat-shoe kind of person. Yes, I live in sandals come summer, but for the majority of the year you'll find me in a heeled boot, whether that's an ankle or knee-high style. However this year I really wanted to add a flat to my shoe capsule wardrobe, and I was on the hunt for a pair I could wear with mini dresses, skirts and tights, and jeans, too. Enter the Mary Jane! I've always loved French style, so this Parisian-inspired shoe felt like the perfect addition to my arsenal. I opted for a Zara pair, but I also have my eye on a brightly-coloured Vibi Venezia style, too." - Poppy Nash, Managing Editor

Vibi Venezia Blanket-stitched velvet Mary Jane flats £95 SHOP NOW The Mary Janes that everyone in the Who What Wear office has their eye on.

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the square toe.

The Row Ava Leather Mary Jane Flats £800 SHOP NOW The minimalist's dream flat.

Le Monde Beryl Zebra-Print Calf-Hair Mary Jane Flats £445 SHOP NOW How cool would these look with white jeans?

Aeyde Uma leather Mary Jane flats £295 SHOP NOW For those who love the patent look.

Russell & Bromley Prima Jane £295 SHOP NOW Mary Janes with some added height.

3. Pedal Pushers

Style Notes: "I can almost hear the collective groan of every millennial reading this but, capri trousers are officially back. For the newbies, calf-skimming pedal pushers are a particularly controversial trend as they trigger unavoidable memories of childhood, but for those who dont immediately think of butterfly hair clips, platform trainers and halterneck tops when they see a three-quarter trouser, they're actually a very chic spring/summer option. On the days when a heavy, wide-legged trouser or pair of jeans just won't do, pair a capri trouser with an oversized shirt and kitten heel mules, and I promise you, you're guaranteed to get compliments." - Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Mango Side Opening Capri Jeans £48.99 SHOP NOW Pure 90s vibes.

Bershka Capri Trousers £23 SHOP NOW I'd style them exactly like this.

Max Mara Umanita Trousers £240 SHOP NOW A more tailored take.

Rick Owens Astaires Drawstring Wool Cropped Trousers £530 SHOP NOW A high fashion-athletic crossover.

Citizens of Humanity Agni Cotton Cropped Trousers £348 SHOP NOW These get extra 90s style points for the combination of cargo pants with pedal pushers.

Max Mara Lince Trousers £355 SHOP NOW The ideal trousers for sticky summer days.

4. Colourful Accents

Style Notes: "As much as I love a neutral palette, the recent grey days have left me craving a bit of colour. And thankfully, the fashion gods have granted my wish. Almost everywhere I look, fashion insiders are accenting their looks with bold, playful shades. In particular, primary shades or red, blue and yellow have caught my eye, and are easy enough to integrate into our capsule wardrobes by way of accessories." - Florrie Alexander, Acting Affiliates Editor

Raey Super Oversized Cotton Shirt £325 SHOP NOW An oversized blue shirt will always come in handy, and can be paired with so many different colours.

Whistles Taffeta Silk Off Shoulder Top £199 £159 SHOP NOW This is so gorgeous—pair with the matching skirt for a dream wedding guest look.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Lemon Yellow £110 SHOP NOW Buttery yellow continues to be a top shade in 2024.

Reformation Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress £348 SHOP NOW The dreamiest transitional season dress.

& Other Stories Boxy Turtleneck Knit Jumper £75 SHOP NOW A pop of red is always a good idea.

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag £2400 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this new Jackie in deep red.

5. Hourglass Blazer

Style Notes: "Having endured a winter spent in too many layers, I'm excited to pare back my spring wardrobe and focus on some key silhouettes this season. Newly inspired by the chic hourglass blazers I've been spotting across Fashion Weeks I'm leaning in on this elevated trend to do all of the hard work for me. Styling so well with jeans, long tailored skirts and wide-leg trousers, hourglass blazers are my new-season trick for enhancing the elegance in any outfit." - Natalie Munro, News Writer

Aligne Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer £165 SHOP NOW This would also look beautiful with a slip skirt.

Cult Gaia Aydi Embellished Woven Blazer £471 SHOP NOW The hardware on this blazer is so impressive.

Mango Fitted Suit Jacket £110 SHOP NOW Understatedly chic.

Chloé Double-Breasted Shirred Wool-Gabardine Blazer £2545 SHOP NOW The ruching on this blazer immediately caught my eye.

Raey Sculpted Wool Blazer £595 SHOP NOW The hourglass blazer and sky blue trend all in one.

COS The Draped-Waist Blazer £225 SHOP NOW A sleek Scandi take on the hourglass blazer.

6. Metallic Moments

Style Notes: As for me, I'm determined to liven up my typically black-and-white outfit rotation this spring. I also have a lot of weddings and big birthday celebrations on the horizon, so am looking to invest in pieces that can stretch from day to evening. I think the answer to this sartorial search is: metallics. From Miu Miu to Rabanne, the SS24 runways saw a mix of high-shine designs going down the runway, and whether I want to brave a statement silver outfit or just add a pop with an accessory, there's plenty to choose from.

Leather Loafers £115 SHOP NOW Silver loafers would be such a cool finishing touch for an all-black outfit.

Reformation Nadene Dress £248 SHOP NOW I've got a big birthday coming up this year, and this dress might just be the perfect celebration look.

ME+EM Chisel Toe Metallic Slingback £495 SHOP NOW These slingbacks prove that metallics can look seriously refined.

Rabanne 1969 Mini Chainmail Cross-Body Bag £690 SHOP NOW An icon.

Staud Oaklyn Metallic Faux-Leather Midi Skirt £285 SHOP NOW This whole look is so cool.

Reformation Elodie Block Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW These bow-embellished heels are perfect for wedding guest outfits.

Up Next: I've Been a Stylist for 20 Years—These Are the Key Buys on My Spring 2024 Wish List