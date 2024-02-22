I Polled Our Editors On Their Top Trends for 2024—Here's What They Picked
If there's one thing team Who What Wear loves, it's dissecting new trends. A new fashion season is like an endless Christmas morning, and this year, there's a plethora of fashionable gifts for us all. Yes, we love classic pieces, and believe that investing in timeless staples is the key to a successful wardrobe, but trends are what keep fashion fun. Plus, thanks to the constant rotation of nostalgic style revivals, trends you love now will inevitably come back into fashion some time soon.
Given that February is Fashion Month, and that the shift into spring is finally approaching, calculating the season's top trends is very much front of mind. There's the (very welcome) flat footwear revolution, which sees loafers, ballet flats and Mary Janes at the top of shoe wish lists, as well as the revived interest in effortless elegance, whether that's via relaxed tailoring or double denim—yes, it really can look polished. To help you figure out which new looks you want to embrace this year, I've asked our editors to share which trends have caught their eye, as well as a few picks of the best pieces to execute them.
1. Double Denim
Style Notes: "Maybe it's the Britney and Justin effect from 2001, but recently I can't seem to shake double denim. I'm particularly loving a wide straight leg for my jeans, then an oversized shacket—I actually have two sets from Aligne and Whistles which I've been wearing on repeat and styling them with a bandana around the neck. People often think of denim as being the epitome of casual, but I think when layered together, with a heeled boot instead of a sneaker, it actually feels elevated and effortless." — Rebecca Rhys Evans, Branded Content Editor
Put a modern spin on the Canadian Tuxedo by swapping the denim shirt or jacket for a floor-sweeping denim trench.
This sculpted blazer would put a refined spin on the double denim outfit formula.
I'll always love dark blue denim—a true classic.
2. Mary-Janes
Style Notes: "I'll be honest, I've never really been a flat-shoe kind of person. Yes, I live in sandals come summer, but for the majority of the year you'll find me in a heeled boot, whether that's an ankle or knee-high style. However this year I really wanted to add a flat to my shoe capsule wardrobe, and I was on the hunt for a pair I could wear with mini dresses, skirts and tights, and jeans, too. Enter the Mary Jane! I've always loved French style, so this Parisian-inspired shoe felt like the perfect addition to my arsenal. I opted for a Zara pair, but I also have my eye on a brightly-coloured Vibi Venezia style, too." - Poppy Nash, Managing Editor
The Mary Janes that everyone in the Who What Wear office has their eye on.
3. Pedal Pushers
Style Notes: "I can almost hear the collective groan of every millennial reading this but, capri trousers are officially back. For the newbies, calf-skimming pedal pushers are a particularly controversial trend as they trigger unavoidable memories of childhood, but for those who dont immediately think of butterfly hair clips, platform trainers and halterneck tops when they see a three-quarter trouser, they're actually a very chic spring/summer option. On the days when a heavy, wide-legged trouser or pair of jeans just won't do, pair a capri trouser with an oversized shirt and kitten heel mules, and I promise you, you're guaranteed to get compliments." - Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor
These get extra 90s style points for the combination of cargo pants with pedal pushers.
4. Colourful Accents
Style Notes: "As much as I love a neutral palette, the recent grey days have left me craving a bit of colour. And thankfully, the fashion gods have granted my wish. Almost everywhere I look, fashion insiders are accenting their looks with bold, playful shades. In particular, primary shades or red, blue and yellow have caught my eye, and are easy enough to integrate into our capsule wardrobes by way of accessories." - Florrie Alexander, Acting Affiliates Editor
An oversized blue shirt will always come in handy, and can be paired with so many different colours.
This is so gorgeous—pair with the matching skirt for a dream wedding guest look.
Buttery yellow continues to be a top shade in 2024.
5. Hourglass Blazer
Style Notes: "Having endured a winter spent in too many layers, I'm excited to pare back my spring wardrobe and focus on some key silhouettes this season. Newly inspired by the chic hourglass blazers I've been spotting across Fashion Weeks I'm leaning in on this elevated trend to do all of the hard work for me. Styling so well with jeans, long tailored skirts and wide-leg trousers, hourglass blazers are my new-season trick for enhancing the elegance in any outfit." - Natalie Munro, News Writer
The ruching on this blazer immediately caught my eye.
6. Metallic Moments
Style Notes: As for me, I'm determined to liven up my typically black-and-white outfit rotation this spring. I also have a lot of weddings and big birthday celebrations on the horizon, so am looking to invest in pieces that can stretch from day to evening. I think the answer to this sartorial search is: metallics. From Miu Miu to Rabanne, the SS24 runways saw a mix of high-shine designs going down the runway, and whether I want to brave a statement silver outfit or just add a pop with an accessory, there's plenty to choose from.
I've got a big birthday coming up this year, and this dress might just be the perfect celebration look.
These slingbacks prove that metallics can look seriously refined.
These bow-embellished heels are perfect for wedding guest outfits.
Up Next: I've Been a Stylist for 20 Years—These Are the Key Buys on My Spring 2024 Wish List
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.
