I Polled Our Editors On Their Top Trends for 2024—Here's What They Picked

By Jess Kelham-Hohler
published

If there's one thing team Who What Wear loves, it's dissecting new trends. A new fashion season is like an endless Christmas morning, and this year, there's a plethora of fashionable gifts for us all. Yes, we love classic pieces, and believe that investing in timeless staples is the key to a successful wardrobe, but trends are what keep fashion fun. Plus, thanks to the constant rotation of nostalgic style revivals, trends you love now will inevitably come back into fashion some time soon.

Liv Perez in double denim

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Given that February is Fashion Month, and that the shift into spring is finally approaching, calculating the season's top trends is very much front of mind. There's the (very welcome) flat footwear revolution, which sees loafers, ballet flats and Mary Janes at the top of shoe wish lists, as well as the revived interest in effortless elegance, whether that's via relaxed tailoring or double denim—yes, it really can look polished. To help you figure out which new looks you want to embrace this year, I've asked our editors to share which trends have caught their eye, as well as a few picks of the best pieces to execute them.

1. Double Denim

Jessica Skye wearing double denim

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: "Maybe it's the Britney and Justin effect from 2001, but recently I can't seem to shake double denim. I'm particularly loving a wide straight leg for my jeans, then an oversized shacket—I actually have two sets from Aligne and Whistles which I've been wearing on repeat and styling them with a bandana around the neck. People often think of denim as being the epitome of casual, but I think when layered together, with a heeled boot instead of a sneaker, it actually feels elevated and effortless." — Rebecca Rhys Evans, Branded Content Editor

Jacinda Wide Leg Jeans
Aligne
Jacinda Wide Leg Jeans

I'm a big fan of the dramatic denim silhouette.

Jamison Denim Trench Coat
Aligne
Jamison Denim Trench Coat

Put a modern spin on the Canadian Tuxedo by swapping the denim shirt or jacket for a floor-sweeping denim trench.

Organic cotton-blend denim Western jacket
Raey
Organic Cotton-Blend Denim Western Jacket

An endlessly versatile jacket.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

The perfect tone match for the Raey jacket.

Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer
GANNI
Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer

This sculpted blazer would put a refined spin on the double denim outfit formula.

High-rise organic-cotton blend stovepipe jeans
Agolde
High-Rise Organic-Cotton Blend Stovepipe Jeans

I'll always love dark blue denim—a true classic.

2. Mary-Janes

Brittany Bathgate in Mary-Janes with white trousers and jumper

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

Style Notes: "I'll be honest, I've never really been a flat-shoe kind of person. Yes, I live in sandals come summer, but for the majority of the year you'll find me in a heeled boot, whether that's an ankle or knee-high style. However this year I really wanted to add a flat to my shoe capsule wardrobe, and I was on the hunt for a pair I could wear with mini dresses, skirts and tights, and jeans, too. Enter the Mary Jane! I've always loved French style, so this Parisian-inspired shoe felt like the perfect addition to my arsenal. I opted for a Zara pair, but I also have my eye on a brightly-coloured Vibi Venezia style, too." - Poppy Nash, Managing Editor

Blanket-stitched velvet Mary Jane flats
Vibi Venezia
Blanket-stitched velvet Mary Jane flats

The Mary Janes that everyone in the Who What Wear office has their eye on.

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

I'm obsessed with the square toe.

Ava leather Mary Jane flats
The Row
Ava Leather Mary Jane Flats

The minimalist's dream flat.

Zebra-Print Calf-Hair Mary Jane Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Zebra-Print Calf-Hair Mary Jane Flats

How cool would these look with white jeans?

Uma leather Mary Jane flats
Aeyde
Uma leather Mary Jane flats

For those who love the patent look.

PRIMA JANE
Russell & Bromley
Prima Jane

Mary Janes with some added height.

3. Pedal Pushers

@alyssainthecity wearing pedal pushers

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Style Notes: "I can almost hear the collective groan of every millennial reading this but, capri trousers are officially back. For the newbies, calf-skimming pedal pushers are a particularly controversial trend as they trigger unavoidable memories of childhood, but for those who dont immediately think of butterfly hair clips, platform trainers and halterneck tops when they see a three-quarter trouser, they're actually a very chic spring/summer option. On the days when a heavy, wide-legged trouser or pair of jeans just won't do, pair a capri trouser with an oversized shirt and kitten heel mules, and I promise you, you're guaranteed to get compliments." - Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

Mango Capri Pants
Mango
Side Opening Capri Jeans

Pure 90s vibes.

Capri Trousers
Bershka
Capri Trousers

I'd style them exactly like this.

S Max Mara Umanita Trousers
Max Mara
Umanita Trousers

A more tailored take.

Astaires Drawstring Wool Cropped Trousers
Rick Owens
Astaires Drawstring Wool Cropped Trousers

A high fashion-athletic crossover.

Agni Cotton Cropped Trousers
Citizens of Humanity
Agni Cotton Cropped Trousers

These get extra 90s style points for the combination of cargo pants with pedal pushers.

Lince Trousers
Max Mara
Lince Trousers

The ideal trousers for sticky summer days.

4. Colourful Accents

Monikh in blue shirt and yellow top

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: "As much as I love a neutral palette, the recent grey days have left me craving a bit of colour. And thankfully, the fashion gods have granted my wish. Almost everywhere I look, fashion insiders are accenting their looks with bold, playful shades. In particular, primary shades or red, blue and yellow have caught my eye, and are easy enough to integrate into our capsule wardrobes by way of accessories." - Florrie Alexander, Acting Affiliates Editor

Super Oversized Cotton Shirt
Raey
Super Oversized Cotton Shirt

An oversized blue shirt will always come in handy, and can be paired with so many different colours.

Taffeta Silk Off Shoulder Top
Whistles
Taffeta Silk Off Shoulder Top

This is so gorgeous—pair with the matching skirt for a dream wedding guest look.

The Boyfriend: Linen, Lemon Yellow
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Lemon Yellow

Buttery yellow continues to be a top shade in 2024.

Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress
Reformation
Odelia Cashmere Midi Dress

The dreamiest transitional season dress.

Boxy Turtleneck Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Boxy Turtleneck Knit Jumper

A pop of red is always a good idea.

Gucci, Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Small Shoulder Bag

I'm obsessed with this new Jackie in deep red.

5. Hourglass Blazer

Frann Fyne styles a khaki blazer

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: "Having endured a winter spent in too many layers, I'm excited to pare back my spring wardrobe and focus on some key silhouettes this season. Newly inspired by the chic hourglass blazers I've been spotting across Fashion Weeks I'm leaning in on this elevated trend to do all of the hard work for me. Styling so well with jeans, long tailored skirts and wide-leg trousers, hourglass blazers are my new-season trick for enhancing the elegance in any outfit." - Natalie Munro, News Writer

Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer
Aligne
Mariah Curved Sleeve Hourglass Blazer

This would also look beautiful with a slip skirt.

Cult Gaia blazer
Cult Gaia
Aydi Embellished Woven Blazer

The hardware on this blazer is so impressive.

Mango black blazer
Mango
Fitted Suit Jacket

Understatedly chic.

Chloé blazer
Chloé
Double-Breasted Shirred Wool-Gabardine Blazer

The ruching on this blazer immediately caught my eye.

Sculpted Wool Blazer
Raey
Sculpted Wool Blazer

The hourglass blazer and sky blue trend all in one.

the Draped-Waist Blazer
COS
The Draped-Waist Blazer

A sleek Scandi take on the hourglass blazer.

6. Metallic Moments

Lucy Williams wearing jeans and gold loafers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: As for me, I'm determined to liven up my typically black-and-white outfit rotation this spring. I also have a lot of weddings and big birthday celebrations on the horizon, so am looking to invest in pieces that can stretch from day to evening. I think the answer to this sartorial search is: metallics. From Miu Miu to Rabanne, the SS24 runways saw a mix of high-shine designs going down the runway, and whether I want to brave a statement silver outfit or just add a pop with an accessory, there's plenty to choose from.

Leather Loafers
Leather Loafers

Silver loafers would be such a cool finishing touch for an all-black outfit.

Nadene Dress
Reformation
Nadene Dress

I've got a big birthday coming up this year, and this dress might just be the perfect celebration look.

Chisel Toe Metallic Slingback
ME+EM
Chisel Toe Metallic Slingback

These slingbacks prove that metallics can look seriously refined.

1969 Mini Chainmail Cross-Body Bag
Rabanne
1969 Mini Chainmail Cross-Body Bag

An icon.

Oaklyn Metallic Faux-Leather Midi Skirt
Staud
Oaklyn Metallic Faux-Leather Midi Skirt

This whole look is so cool.

Elodie Block Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Elodie Block Heeled Sandal

These bow-embellished heels are perfect for wedding guest outfits.

Up Next: I've Been a Stylist for 20 Years—These Are the Key Buys on My Spring 2024 Wish List

Explore More:
2024 Trends Denim Shoes Metallic Editor's Picks
Jess Kelham-Hohler
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸