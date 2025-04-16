I Know White Skirts Are Chic, But This Elegant Colour Is So Summer 2025
From satin to cotton, mini to maxi, read on to see and shop the best yellow skirts for summer 2025.
As the skies brighten and temperatures rise, I’ve been turning my attention to those wardrobe staples that promise to work hardest for me through the warmer months—pieces that can see me through city strolls, office days, seaside escapes and sunny park afternoons, all while remaining comfortable and easy to style.
While my trusty white skirts have long been the go-to for these easy, breezy moments, this season I’ve found myself craving something that captures the same versatility but that also feels current. In the yellow skirt trend, I've found exactly that.
Not a far cry from the optic whites and soft neutrals that have dominated my wardrobe until now, yellow skirts offer all the same versatility, but with an added dose of warmth and whimsy that feels primed for summer outfits.
In gentle, buttery tones, yellow skirts feel like a natural extension of the ivorys and creams we’ve grown so comfortable with, but that subtle flush of colour brings a fresh depth that they can’t quite match. Whether satin, cotton, mini or maxi, the yellow skirt has emerged as a key player for the summer 2025 season.
Relaxed yet elevated, this trend pairs naturally with a white T-shirt and suede sandals for a relaxed daytime look, yet dresses up easily with a pretty blouse and heeled mules for balmy evening dinners.
Scroll on to shop our edit of the best yellow skirts to buy now.
SHOP YELLOW SKIRTS:
The cotton poplin composition ensures a light and breathable finish, making it perfect for mid-summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
