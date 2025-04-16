As the skies brighten and temperatures rise, I’ve been turning my attention to those wardrobe staples that promise to work hardest for me through the warmer months—pieces that can see me through city strolls, office days, seaside escapes and sunny park afternoons, all while remaining comfortable and easy to style.

While my trusty white skirts have long been the go-to for these easy, breezy moments, this season I’ve found myself craving something that captures the same versatility but that also feels current. In the yellow skirt trend, I've found exactly that.

Not a far cry from the optic whites and soft neutrals that have dominated my wardrobe until now, yellow skirts offer all the same versatility, but with an added dose of warmth and whimsy that feels primed for summer outfits.

In gentle, buttery tones, yellow skirts feel like a natural extension of the ivorys and creams we’ve grown so comfortable with, but that subtle flush of colour brings a fresh depth that they can’t quite match. Whether satin, cotton, mini or maxi, the yellow skirt has emerged as a key player for the summer 2025 season.

Relaxed yet elevated, this trend pairs naturally with a white T-shirt and suede sandals for a relaxed daytime look, yet dresses up easily with a pretty blouse and heeled mules for balmy evening dinners.

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best yellow skirts to buy now.

SHOP YELLOW SKIRTS:

Zara Crinkle Effect Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Style this with chunky clogs or wear with simple sandals.

Mint Velvet Yellow Linen Maxi Skirt £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in light blue and pink.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Poplin A-Line Skirt £33 SHOP NOW The cotton poplin composition ensures a light and breathable finish, making it perfect for mid-summer styling.

Reformation Layla Satin Skirt £198 SHOP NOW The satin composition gives this such a luxurious energy.

H&M Circular Chiffon Skirt £35 SHOP NOW Be quick—this won't stay in stock for long.

Free People Kiss Kiss Half Slip £78 SHOP NOW Tick off the sheer trend in the same swoop with this lace skirt.

Sandro Paris Long Satin-Effect Skirt £209 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.

Reclaimed Vintage Satin Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots as we ease into the warmer months.

Zara Knit Mini Skirt £23 SHOP NOW Wear this with the matching top or style with a simple tee.