7 Fresh Street Style Trends I Saw Nonstop During London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week may have only just come to a close but, as I sit here typing this from my sofa, having swapped the chic outfits I've worn for the past few days for joggers and a hoodie, it already feels like a lifetime ago. This is why I think it's important to take stock of everything we've just seen as soon as possible to the trends are at their freshest. Later this week, I'll be sharing an edit of the most noteworthy runway trends we saw across the various catwalks that popped up across the British capital this season but, today, I'm taking a closer look at the trends we saw via the street style set.

February 2024's edition of London Fashion Week street style trends proved one thing—that London is still one of the most exciting places to outfit spot across Fashion Month. There, I said it! In New York, polish is everything. Milan is always fun but sometimes unwearably so. Paris is all about the classics which makes the whole affair feel elegant. But London? That's where fashion people embrace a more eclectic way of getting dressed. The looks are experimental and often perfectly imperfect, resulting in a striking and not-always-predictable set of trends that emerge. Below, I've highlighted my favourite such trends by way of the best street style looks from London Fashion Week February 2024. Scroll on to be inspired.

7 Street Style Trends That Dominated London Fashion Week February 2024

1. Jumpers Over Shoulders

Style Notes: Anyone who has "done" London fashion Week before will tell you that the weather is changeable and this season as no different. The forecast fluctuated between unseasonably warm sunny spells and icy showers accompanied by gusts of wind, making it hard to know how to dress for the day ahead. Savvy showgoers, however, weren't deterred and made their outfits work for such a dilemma. Instead of committing to coats, many street style stars opted to carry their layers in the form of chic jumpers and knits slung around their shoulders. While this isn't a new trend per say, it did feel fresh for February.

Shop the Trend

FRAME Cashmere Sweater £590 SHOP NOW

Arket Alpaca Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW

2. Mob Wife Coats

Style Notes: The mob wife aesthetic was big news at the start of the year, but London Fashion Week only confirmed its relevance is still going string a couple of months in. Chunky gold jewellery finished many a street-style look while heels and mini hemlines were paired together in ways I haven't seen for a few years (it really has been about flats and trousers for the past couple, hasn't it?). However, the ultimate way to decree yourself a mob wife is, clearly, with a sumptuous, vintage-looking faux fur coat, of which there are plenty of on the market right now.

Shop the Trend

& Other Stories Faux Fur Jacket £165 SHOP NOW

Utzon Cassidy Reversible Shearling Coat £2768.48 SHOP NOW

ZARA Faux Fur Coat £129 SHOP NOW

3. All the Tartan

Style Notes: Our Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, and I were messaging just yesterday about the lack of print we saw on the autumn/winter 2024 runways but the street style scene was entirely different. While there were animal motifs and florals, what stood out most was the sheer volume of tartan checks that were on offer. Found on the linings of trench coats all the way to full-blown tartan-check pieces, turns out there are so many ways to integrate the heritage motif into your wardrobe. Pair with bomber jackets, moto boots and statement sunglasses for a take that's so London.

Shop the Trend

Vivienne Westwood Combat-Tartan Cotton-Blend Jacket £1145 SHOP NOW

Hill House Home Ophelia Dress in Red Tartan £178 £125 SHOP NOW

Reformation Layla Skirt Es £158 SHOP NOW

4. Brown on Brown

Style Notes: I'm not just including this because I myself wore an all-brown look to London Fashion Week but, genuinely, everyone was obsessed with the rich-looking hue over the past four days. What I love most about this colour trend is that it looks expensive no matter how much you spend—I had so many people ask me where my dark brown coat was from, only for them to audibly gasp when I responded "it's H&M". Now, I'm considering investing in more high-end pieces—starting with Anya Hindmarch's excellent bag.

Shop the Trend

Anya Hindmarch Wilson Suede Shoulder Bag £1295 SHOP NOW

5. Double Denim

Style Notes: Sometimes it's the oldest styling tricks that still have the most impact, and that was clear this weekend when it came to all the double denim outfits we saw. In place of washed-out, vintage tones we saw fashion people opt for brighter blues or darker washes, which give the combination a much more current feel.

Shop the Trend

COS Denim Moto Jacket £110 SHOP NOW

Marks & Spencer Lyocell Blend High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £50 SHOP NOW

Hush Deanna Denim Shirt £79 SHOP NOW

6. So Many Skirts

Style Notes: I've already mentioned the hold trousers have had on fashion for the past few seasons but, for 2024, they need to make room as skirts are firmly back on the agenda. We saw them in droves on the spring/summer 2024 runways, and we're now seeing that influence infiltrate real-life wardrobes. Volume was especially key for London Fashion Week show attendees, with pleat details and full ball-skirt shapes coming through as some of the strongest interpretations.

Shop the Trend

Aligne Kinga Long Pleated Skirt £129 SHOP NOW

Mango Straight Long Skirt £30 SHOP NOW

7. Pops of Red

Style Notes: I'd almost be sick of writing this if the outcome didn't look so chic but pops of red are still core to 2024 outfits, as this weekend can attest. We saw scarves—both our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, and influencer favourite Zeena Shah—wore a cute little necktie from The Tartan Blanket Co. while, elsewhere, we saw just how elegant bright red can look worn with classic colours of camel, brown and cream.

Shop the Trend

TBCo Merino Triangle Scarf In Red £42 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Satin Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW

FERRAGAMO Marlina Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Flats £635 SHOP NOW