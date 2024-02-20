7 Fresh Street Style Trends I Saw Nonstop During London Fashion Week

Maxine Eggenberger
By Maxine Eggenberger
published

London Fashion Week may have only just come to a close but, as I sit here typing this from my sofa, having swapped the chic outfits I've worn for the past few days for joggers and a hoodie, it already feels like a lifetime ago. This is why I think it's important to take stock of everything we've just seen as soon as possible to the trends are at their freshest. Later this week, I'll be sharing an edit of the most noteworthy runway trends we saw across the various catwalks that popped up across the British capital this season but, today, I'm taking a closer look at the trends we saw via the street style set.

February 2024's edition of London Fashion Week street style trends proved one thing—that London is still one of the most exciting places to outfit spot across Fashion Month. There, I said it! In New York, polish is everything. Milan is always fun but sometimes unwearably so. Paris is all about the classics which makes the whole affair feel elegant. But London? That's where fashion people embrace a more eclectic way of getting dressed. The looks are experimental and often perfectly imperfect, resulting in a striking and not-always-predictable set of trends that emerge. Below, I've highlighted my favourite such trends by way of the best street style looks from London Fashion Week February 2024. Scroll on to be inspired.

1. Jumpers Over Shoulders

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing jumpers on their shoulders

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: Anyone who has "done" London fashion Week before will tell you that the weather is changeable and this season as no different. The forecast fluctuated between unseasonably warm sunny spells and icy showers accompanied by gusts of wind, making it hard to know how to dress for the day ahead. Savvy showgoers, however, weren't deterred and made their outfits work for such a dilemma. Instead of committing to coats, many street style stars opted to carry their layers in the form of chic jumpers and knits slung around their shoulders. While this isn't a new trend per say, it did feel fresh for February.

Shop the Trend

H&M cream jumper
H&M
Mohair-Blend Jumper

FRAME cashmere sweater
FRAME
Cashmere Sweater

Arket blue jumper
Arket
Alpaca Blend Jumper

2. Mob Wife Coats

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing faux fur coats

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: The mob wife aesthetic was big news at the start of the year, but London Fashion Week only confirmed its relevance is still going string a couple of months in. Chunky gold jewellery finished many a street-style look while heels and mini hemlines were paired together in ways I haven't seen for a few years (it really has been about flats and trousers for the past couple, hasn't it?). However, the ultimate way to decree yourself a mob wife is, clearly, with a sumptuous, vintage-looking faux fur coat, of which there are plenty of on the market right now.

Shop the Trend

Faux Fur Jacket
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Jacket

Utzon Cassidy reversible shearling coat
Utzon
Cassidy Reversible Shearling Coat

Zara faux fur coat
ZARA
Faux Fur Coat

3. All the Tartan

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing tartan

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: Our Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, and I were messaging just yesterday about the lack of print we saw on the autumn/winter 2024 runways but the street style scene was entirely different. While there were animal motifs and florals, what stood out most was the sheer volume of tartan checks that were on offer. Found on the linings of trench coats all the way to full-blown tartan-check pieces, turns out there are so many ways to integrate the heritage motif into your wardrobe. Pair with bomber jackets, moto boots and statement sunglasses for a take that's so London.

Shop the Trend

Combat-Tartan Cotton-Blend Jacket
Vivienne Westwood
Combat-Tartan Cotton-Blend Jacket

Hill House Home, Ophelia Dress in Red Tartan
Hill House Home
Ophelia Dress in Red Tartan

Layla Skirt Es
Reformation
Layla Skirt Es

4. Brown on Brown

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing brown

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: I'm not just including this because I myself wore an all-brown look to London Fashion Week but, genuinely, everyone was obsessed with the rich-looking hue over the past four days. What I love most about this colour trend is that it looks expensive no matter how much you spend—I had so many people ask me where my dark brown coat was from, only for them to audibly gasp when I responded "it's H&M". Now, I'm considering investing in more high-end pieces—starting with Anya Hindmarch's excellent bag.

Shop the Trend

H&M Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
Matteau
Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers

Wilson Suede Shoulder Bag
Anya Hindmarch
Wilson Suede Shoulder Bag

5. Double Denim

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing double denim

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: Sometimes it's the oldest styling tricks that still have the most impact, and that was clear this weekend when it came to all the double denim outfits we saw. In place of washed-out, vintage tones we saw fashion people opt for brighter blues or darker washes, which give the combination a much more current feel.

Shop the Trend

DENIM MOTO JACKET
COS
Denim Moto Jacket

Lyocell Blend High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Lyocell Blend High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans

Deanna Denim Shirt
Hush
Deanna Denim Shirt

6. So Many Skirts

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing skirts

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: I've already mentioned the hold trousers have had on fashion for the past few seasons but, for 2024, they need to make room as skirts are firmly back on the agenda. We saw them in droves on the spring/summer 2024 runways, and we're now seeing that influence infiltrate real-life wardrobes. Volume was especially key for London Fashion Week show attendees, with pleat details and full ball-skirt shapes coming through as some of the strongest interpretations.

Shop the Trend

H&M Column Skirt
H&M
Column Skirt

Kinga Long Pleated Skirt
Aligne
Kinga Long Pleated Skirt

Straight Long Skirt
Mango
Straight Long Skirt

7. Pops of Red

London Fashion Week Street Style Trends 2024 attendees wearing red

(Image credit: @noorunisa)

Style Notes: I'd almost be sick of writing this if the outcome didn't look so chic but pops of red are still core to 2024 outfits, as this weekend can attest. We saw scarves—both our fashion editor, Remy Farrell, and influencer favourite Zeena Shah—wore a cute little necktie from The Tartan Blanket Co. while, elsewhere, we saw just how elegant bright red can look worn with classic colours of camel, brown and cream.

Shop the Trend

Merino Triangle Scarf In Red
TBCo
Merino Triangle Scarf In Red

Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Dress

Marlina Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Flats
FERRAGAMO
Marlina Bow-Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Flats

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over twelve years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories, and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, works closely with influencer talent on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media. Previously, Maxine appeared on TV in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship, she was offered a position on the Look magazine fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. She went on to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others. Maxine works remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh.
