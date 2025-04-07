I Saw Every Major Runway in New York, Milan, and Paris—These 5 Trends Are Coming for 2025

Fashion month has wrapped, leaving behind a trail of runway moments destined to shape the seasons ahead. Few have a sharper eye on what’s next than April Hennig, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Moda Operandi. After a whirlwind tour of New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, she’s seen firsthand which trends are gaining momentum with the designers rewriting the rules.

Fresh off her flight home from Paris, I caught up with Hennig to break down the biggest takeaways—think statement yet muted hues, innovative textures, and the kind of maximalist details that turn heads. With her industry expertise and instinct for what’s about to be everywhere, she made a compelling case for these five trends leading the charge in fashion’s next chapter.

(Image credit: Paul Delloz)

Can you share a favorite memory from fashion month?

We launched Alfie Paris in February, and to celebrate, we hosted dinner at Le Relais d'Entrecôte during Paris Fashion Week—the first-ever fashion dinner at the iconic Parisian steak frites establishment. Launching new emerging talent at Moda is one of the most rewarding parts of the job, and when we get to bring the celebration to life with a buzzy, nostalgic Parisian backdrop, it’s unforgettable.

Which show that you attended ended up being your personal favorite?

I was deeply moved by Alaïa’s show at Pieter’s new atelier. He pushed experimental boundaries through technical innovation and exaggerated silhouettes. It was intimate and powerful, without being stuffy.

Were there any looks that you instantly wanted to walk out of the room in?

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics Spotlight)

"It's perfectly imperfect." — Hennig

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics Spotlight)

"I love the juxtaposition of sequins layered over leather." — Hennig

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics Spotlight)

"I was immediately drawn to this look on the runway, and when we launched Fforme for the first time in Trunkshow this season, I preordered it." — Hennig

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics Spotlight)

"Sarah Burton's Givenchy debut was outstanding. This reversed coat dress expertly accentuates the female form and is sure to be a collector's item." — Hennig

(Image credit: Lauchmetrics Spotlight)

"The leather bomber is set to be *the* silhouette of the upcoming season. This one is all about the legs. Ideally, it looks like you aren't wearing anything underneath. The pageboy cap may just be the must-buy accessory for fall." — Hennig

Let us in on your top five trends from the season.

1. Maximalism

"We're all excited that luxury isn't so quiet anymore." — Hennig

Khaite Jeanty Draped Gauze Maxi Dress $4800 SHOP NOW

MAGDA BUTRYM Appliquéd Leather Sandals $1405 SHOP NOW

2. Fur

"Fur seemed to be unavoidable for fall '25. Fur (faux, real, or shearling) was seen from New York to Paris, on nearly every runway." — Hennig

Paula Rowan Barbara Fur-Trimmed Leather Gloves $788 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Shearling Hat $565 SHOP NOW

3. Texture

"Texture was everywhere: in the form of a return to intricate embroidery, as seen at Dries, Rabanne, and Johanna Ortiz, and as tweed, bouclé, and Donegal knits at Valentino and The Row." — Hennig

Aisling Camps Modern Mist Top $395 SHOP NOW

By Malene Birger Exclusive Ledo Mini Dress $490 SHOP NOW

4. "Surrealist Futurism"

"'Surrealist futurism' continues to trend via exaggerated silhouettes at Alaïa, Victoria Beckham, and Marie Adam Leenaerdt." — Hennig

ALAÏA Hooded Knit Bodysuit $2150 SHOP NOW

MARIE ADAM-LEENAERDT Oversized Scarf-Detailed Gathered Wool Cardigan $1690 SHOP NOW

5. Bold Yet Muted Color

"We also saw the long-awaited return of color but with a sophisticated spin. It's bold yet muted." — Hennig

Victoria Beckham Asymmetric Draped Satin Midi Dress $1490 SHOP NOW