I Saw Every Major Runway in New York, Milan, and Paris—These 5 Trends Are Coming for 2025

Fashion month has wrapped, leaving behind a trail of runway moments destined to shape the seasons ahead. Few have a sharper eye on what’s next than April Hennig, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Moda Operandi. After a whirlwind tour of New York, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks, she’s seen firsthand which trends are gaining momentum with the designers rewriting the rules.

Fresh off her flight home from Paris, I caught up with Hennig to break down the biggest takeaways—think statement yet muted hues, innovative textures, and the kind of maximalist details that turn heads. With her industry expertise and instinct for what’s about to be everywhere, she made a compelling case for these five trends leading the charge in fashion’s next chapter.

Can you share a favorite memory from fashion month?

We launched Alfie Paris in February, and to celebrate, we hosted dinner at Le Relais d'Entrecôte during Paris Fashion Week—the first-ever fashion dinner at the iconic Parisian steak frites establishment. Launching new emerging talent at Moda is one of the most rewarding parts of the job, and when we get to bring the celebration to life with a buzzy, nostalgic Parisian backdrop, it’s unforgettable.

Which show that you attended ended up being your personal favorite?

I was deeply moved by Alaïa’s show at Pieter’s new atelier. He pushed experimental boundaries through technical innovation and exaggerated silhouettes. It was intimate and powerful, without being stuffy.

Were there any looks that you instantly wanted to walk out of the room in?

"It's perfectly imperfect." — Hennig

"I love the juxtaposition of sequins layered over leather." — Hennig

"I was immediately drawn to this look on the runway, and when we launched Fforme for the first time in Trunkshow this season, I preordered it." — Hennig

"Sarah Burton's Givenchy debut was outstanding. This reversed coat dress expertly accentuates the female form and is sure to be a collector's item." — Hennig

"The leather bomber is set to be *the* silhouette of the upcoming season. This one is all about the legs. Ideally, it looks like you aren't wearing anything underneath. The pageboy cap may just be the must-buy accessory for fall." — Hennig

Let us in on your top five trends from the season.

1. Maximalism

"We're all excited that luxury isn't so quiet anymore." — Hennig

Jeanty Draped Gauze Maxi Dress
Khaite
Jeanty Draped Gauze Maxi Dress

Appliquéd Leather Sandals
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Leather Sandals

2. Fur

"Fur seemed to be unavoidable for fall '25. Fur (faux, real, or shearling) was seen from New York to Paris, on nearly every runway." — Hennig

Barbara Fur-Trimmed Leather Gloves
Paula Rowan
Barbara Fur-Trimmed Leather Gloves

Shearling Hat
TOTEME
Shearling Hat

3. Texture

"Texture was everywhere: in the form of a return to intricate embroidery, as seen at Dries, Rabanne, and Johanna Ortiz, and as tweed, bouclé, and Donegal knits at Valentino and The Row." — Hennig

Modern Mist Top
Aisling Camps
Modern Mist Top

Exclusive Ledo Mini Dress
By Malene Birger
Exclusive Ledo Mini Dress

4. "Surrealist Futurism"

"'Surrealist futurism' continues to trend via exaggerated silhouettes at Alaïa, Victoria Beckham, and Marie Adam Leenaerdt." — Hennig

Hooded Knit Bodysuit
ALAÏA
Hooded Knit Bodysuit

Oversized Scarf-Detailed Gathered Wool Cardigan
MARIE ADAM-LEENAERDT
Oversized Scarf-Detailed Gathered Wool Cardigan

5. Bold Yet Muted Color

"We also saw the long-awaited return of color but with a sophisticated spin. It's bold yet muted." — Hennig

Asymmetric Draped Satin Midi Dress
Victoria Beckham
Asymmetric Draped Satin Midi Dress

Le Salon Leather Clutch
JACQUEMUS
Le Salon Leather Clutch

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

