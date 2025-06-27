7 Simple But Chic Summer Trends Stylish Women Across France Are Wearing Now

If your goal this summer is to look more French, you're in for a treat. I scrolled through the accounts of all the best-dressed women in France to bring you the seven chicest French fashion trends for summer 2025. Keep reading to see what stood out...

French summer 2025 fashion trends
Every season, without fail, I look to French women for a masterclass in getting dressed. Why? Because their style doesn’t blindly follow trends, it filters them. The French have a knack for cherry-picking what’s new and making even fresh off-the-runway looks feel timeless. And for summer 2025, this approach feels more relevant and appealing than ever.

As someone who’s also selective with trends, I’ve recently found myself saving countless outfit posts from the Parisians I follow on Instagram, particularly those who incorporate current trends in an effortless, considered way. Premium fabrications, fluid silhouettes and muted hues have repeatedly cropped up, often accompanied by distinctly 2025 details. Whether it’s a leg length or a print choice, the influence of the current season has clearly crept into the French fashion consciousness.

There's the subtle presence of butter yellow, the defiant return of capri pants and a scattering of polka dots in a nod to Parisian roots. Across the board, each trend feels cool, clean and classic, thanks to that characteristic French knack for styling we all envy.

Below, I’ve broken down the seven summer trends our Gallic neighbours are leaning into right now. Whether you’re reworking your wardrobe or just looking for one trend to update your look, bookmark this as your guide to what’s actually worth wearing this season.

1. Mesh Flats

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @juliesfi wears mesh flats

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: They might be divisive, but mesh ballet flats have shown serious staying power. For summer, it's the perfect option to let your toes breathe while feeling a little dressier than sandals.

Shop the Trend:

Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats
KHAITE
Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats

Julie's exact pair—I'm already mentally styling them with so many outfits.

Double Strap Mesh Ballerinas
ZARA
Double Strap Mesh Ballerinas

A more budget-friendly option that's still incredibly chic.

Mango Ballerina flats with cross straps
MANGO
Ballerina Flats With Cross Straps With Embroidered Flowers

Personally, I can't believe these are 1. from the high street, and 2. still in stock.

2. Halternecks

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @emmanuellek_ wears a red halterneck dress

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: While halter tops and dresses will forever be associated with ’90s and early 2000s style, they've officially been welcomed into 2025 wardrobes by the French fashion set.

Shop the Trend:

Mango draped knitted top with open back
MANGO
Draped Knitted Top With Open Back

Stand out at summer gatherings in this sleek co-ord.

Belted Gathered Jersey Halterneck Maxi Dress
ALAÏA
Belted Gathered Jersey Halterneck Maxi Dress

Parisians love an LBD.

Linen Blend Crossover Halter Top
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Crossover Halter Top

An ultra-modern take on the halter silhouette.

3. Linen Sets

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @andi_mun wears a linen co-ord

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: Linen is a must come summer, and French women are doubling down with co-ords in this breezy, natural fabric. Choose from smart tailored sets and flowy shirt-and-shorts pairings in neutral shades.

Shop the Trend:

Relaxed Linen Shirt – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Relaxed Linen Shirt

A cooling remedy for sticky summer days.

Linen Wrap Skirt – Beige – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Linen Wrap Skirt

Mix and match the pieces to create countless looks.

The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set
DEIJI STUDIOS
The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set

I love this slate grey colour.

4. Long Shorts

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @lenafarl wears long shorts

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Long denim shorts and knee-length bermuda styles are the leading shorts trend this summer. Keep the rest of the look simple: a plain tank and some understated accessories will give this boyish silhouette an elegant French spin.

Shop the Trend:

High-Rise Denim Shorts
Róhe
High-Rise Denim Shorts

These look just like Léna's.

Longline Denim Shorts
COS
Longline Denim Shorts

I'm into the styling here; it's a fun update on the classic jeans and white shirt formula.

Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts
hush
Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts

Reach for this billowy pair during the next heatwave.

5. Butter Yellow

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @sabinasocol wears a yellow co-ord

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: Most people I know are either sick of hearing about butter yellow, or have fully embraced this creamy hue. Apologies if you're in the former camp, but many of the French women on my feed are firmly in the latter. If they approve, it must be good.

Shop the Trend:

Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow - 4
Omnes
Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow

Have I found the ultimate wedding guest dress?

Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Swing Top
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Swing Top

I'm picturing this with ecru denim and tan accessories.

Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Jerrow Trousers
Nobody's Child
Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Jerrow Trousers

Such a cheerful set.

6. Polka Dots

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @annelauremais wears a polka dot skirt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Polka dots are to Parisians are what umbrellas are to Brits: essential. So, it comes as no surprised that we've spotted (pun intended) this print all over the French capital. It's a timeless motif that's enjoying extra attention this season.

Shop the Trend:

Amorette Dress -- Riviera Foulard
DOEN
Amorette Dress

This one is selling fast.

Realisation Par The Cassidy Satin Spot
Réalisation Par
The Cassidy - Satin Spot

Look to this French brand for classic polka-dot pieces.

Blake - Bohemia Spot Top
RIXO
Blake - Bohemia Spot Top

Take this from the office to the weekend.

7. Capris

French summer 2025 fashion trends: @mcristinastyling wears capris

(Image credit: @mcristinastyling)

Style Notes: Another trend that stirs up a mix of reactions, capri pants—or pedal pushers—are adding a touch of nostalgia to this summer's style lineup. Parisians have successfully made this youthful trend feel grown up, slotting it into all-black looks and teaming it with crisp white shirting.

Shop the Trend:

Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers
COS
Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers

If COS is on board, then so am I.

Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant
Reformation
Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant

Ready for your next park picnic.

Only Curve Capri Trousers in Black
ONLY
Only Curve Capri Trousers in Black

I'm into the styling here.

