Every season, without fail, I look to French women for a masterclass in getting dressed. Why? Because their style doesn’t blindly follow trends, it filters them. The French have a knack for cherry-picking what’s new and making even fresh off-the-runway looks feel timeless. And for summer 2025, this approach feels more relevant and appealing than ever.

As someone who’s also selective with trends, I’ve recently found myself saving countless outfit posts from the Parisians I follow on Instagram, particularly those who incorporate current trends in an effortless, considered way. Premium fabrications, fluid silhouettes and muted hues have repeatedly cropped up, often accompanied by distinctly 2025 details. Whether it’s a leg length or a print choice, the influence of the current season has clearly crept into the French fashion consciousness.

There's the subtle presence of butter yellow, the defiant return of capri pants and a scattering of polka dots in a nod to Parisian roots. Across the board, each trend feels cool, clean and classic, thanks to that characteristic French knack for styling we all envy.

Below, I’ve broken down the seven summer trends our Gallic neighbours are leaning into right now. Whether you’re reworking your wardrobe or just looking for one trend to update your look, bookmark this as your guide to what’s actually worth wearing this season.

7 Chic French Fashion Trends to Try for Summer 2025:

1. Mesh Flats

Style Notes: They might be divisive, but mesh ballet flats have shown serious staying power. For summer, it's the perfect option to let your toes breathe while feeling a little dressier than sandals.

Shop the Trend:

KHAITE Marcy Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats £840 SHOP NOW Julie's exact pair—I'm already mentally styling them with so many outfits. ZARA Double Strap Mesh Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW A more budget-friendly option that's still incredibly chic. MANGO Ballerina Flats With Cross Straps With Embroidered Flowers £50 SHOP NOW Personally, I can't believe these are 1. from the high street, and 2. still in stock.

2. Halternecks

Style Notes: While halter tops and dresses will forever be associated with ’90s and early 2000s style, they've officially been welcomed into 2025 wardrobes by the French fashion set.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Draped Knitted Top With Open Back £36 SHOP NOW Stand out at summer gatherings in this sleek co-ord. ALAÏA Belted Gathered Jersey Halterneck Maxi Dress £2350 SHOP NOW Parisians love an LBD. Massimo Dutti Linen Blend Crossover Halter Top £60 SHOP NOW An ultra-modern take on the halter silhouette.

3. Linen Sets

Style Notes: Linen is a must come summer, and French women are doubling down with co-ords in this breezy, natural fabric. Choose from smart tailored sets and flowy shirt-and-shorts pairings in neutral shades.

Shop the Trend:

ARKET Relaxed Linen Shirt £47 SHOP NOW A cooling remedy for sticky summer days. ARKET Linen Wrap Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Mix and match the pieces to create countless looks. DEIJI STUDIOS The 03 Washed-Linen Shirt and Shorts Set £238 SHOP NOW I love this slate grey colour.

4. Long Shorts

Style Notes: Long denim shorts and knee-length bermuda styles are the leading shorts trend this summer. Keep the rest of the look simple: a plain tank and some understated accessories will give this boyish silhouette an elegant French spin.

Shop the Trend:

Róhe High-Rise Denim Shorts £210 SHOP NOW These look just like Léna's. COS Longline Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW I'm into the styling here; it's a fun update on the classic jeans and white shirt formula. hush Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts £75 SHOP NOW Reach for this billowy pair during the next heatwave.

5. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: Most people I know are either sick of hearing about butter yellow, or have fully embraced this creamy hue. Apologies if you're in the former camp, but many of the French women on my feed are firmly in the latter. If they approve, it must be good.

Shop the Trend:

Omnes Iris Maxi Dress in Yellow £89 SHOP NOW Have I found the ultimate wedding guest dress? Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Swing Top £47 SHOP NOW I'm picturing this with ecru denim and tan accessories. Nobody's Child Butter Yellow Linen-Blend Jerrow Trousers £75 SHOP NOW Such a cheerful set.

6. Polka Dots

Style Notes: Polka dots are to Parisians are what umbrellas are to Brits: essential. So, it comes as no surprised that we've spotted (pun intended) this print all over the French capital. It's a timeless motif that's enjoying extra attention this season.

Shop the Trend:

DOEN Amorette Dress £428 SHOP NOW This one is selling fast. Réalisation Par The Cassidy - Satin Spot £240 SHOP NOW Look to this French brand for classic polka-dot pieces. RIXO Blake - Bohemia Spot Top £145 SHOP NOW Take this from the office to the weekend.

7. Capris

Style Notes: Another trend that stirs up a mix of reactions, capri pants—or pedal pushers—are adding a touch of nostalgia to this summer's style lineup. Parisians have successfully made this youthful trend feel grown up, slotting it into all-black looks and teaming it with crisp white shirting.

Shop the Trend:

COS Cotton-Blend Capri Trousers £65 SHOP NOW If COS is on board, then so am I. Reformation Petra Linen Low Rise Pedal Pusher Pant £148 SHOP NOW Ready for your next park picnic. ONLY Only Curve Capri Trousers in Black £32 £24 SHOP NOW I'm into the styling here.