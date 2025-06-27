7 Simple But Chic Summer Trends Stylish Women Across France Are Wearing Now
If your goal this summer is to look more French, you're in for a treat. I scrolled through the accounts of all the best-dressed women in France to bring you the seven chicest French fashion trends for summer 2025. Keep reading to see what stood out...
Every season, without fail, I look to French women for a masterclass in getting dressed. Why? Because their style doesn’t blindly follow trends, it filters them. The French have a knack for cherry-picking what’s new and making even fresh off-the-runway looks feel timeless. And for summer 2025, this approach feels more relevant and appealing than ever.
As someone who’s also selective with trends, I’ve recently found myself saving countless outfit posts from the Parisians I follow on Instagram, particularly those who incorporate current trends in an effortless, considered way. Premium fabrications, fluid silhouettes and muted hues have repeatedly cropped up, often accompanied by distinctly 2025 details. Whether it’s a leg length or a print choice, the influence of the current season has clearly crept into the French fashion consciousness.
There's the subtle presence of butter yellow, the defiant return of capri pants and a scattering of polka dots in a nod to Parisian roots. Across the board, each trend feels cool, clean and classic, thanks to that characteristic French knack for styling we all envy.
Below, I’ve broken down the seven summer trends our Gallic neighbours are leaning into right now. Whether you’re reworking your wardrobe or just looking for one trend to update your look, bookmark this as your guide to what’s actually worth wearing this season.
7 Chic French Fashion Trends to Try for Summer 2025:
1. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: They might be divisive, but mesh ballet flats have shown serious staying power. For summer, it's the perfect option to let your toes breathe while feeling a little dressier than sandals.
Shop the Trend:
2. Halternecks
Style Notes: While halter tops and dresses will forever be associated with ’90s and early 2000s style, they've officially been welcomed into 2025 wardrobes by the French fashion set.
Shop the Trend:
3. Linen Sets
Style Notes: Linen is a must come summer, and French women are doubling down with co-ords in this breezy, natural fabric. Choose from smart tailored sets and flowy shirt-and-shorts pairings in neutral shades.
Shop the Trend:
4. Long Shorts
Style Notes: Long denim shorts and knee-length bermuda styles are the leading shorts trend this summer. Keep the rest of the look simple: a plain tank and some understated accessories will give this boyish silhouette an elegant French spin.
Shop the Trend:
5. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: Most people I know are either sick of hearing about butter yellow, or have fully embraced this creamy hue. Apologies if you're in the former camp, but many of the French women on my feed are firmly in the latter. If they approve, it must be good.
Shop the Trend:
6. Polka Dots
Style Notes: Polka dots are to Parisians are what umbrellas are to Brits: essential. So, it comes as no surprised that we've spotted (pun intended) this print all over the French capital. It's a timeless motif that's enjoying extra attention this season.
Shop the Trend:
7. Capris
Style Notes: Another trend that stirs up a mix of reactions, capri pants—or pedal pushers—are adding a touch of nostalgia to this summer's style lineup. Parisians have successfully made this youthful trend feel grown up, slotting it into all-black looks and teaming it with crisp white shirting.
Shop the Trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
