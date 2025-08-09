I Always Thought This Jeans Style Was More Elegant Than Wide-Legs or Skinnies—Now Fashion People Agree

I always thought cropped flare jeans were more elegant than wide-legs or skinnies— and now fashion people agree. Scroll down for some chic outfit ideas for 2025.

Baggy loose jeans will forever have my heart, but when I want my denim to take centre stage as the main component of my outfits, flare jeans are my go-to. A staple from the 1970s' archives, flare jeans have drifted in and out of fashion ever since. And although I'm consistently loyal to longer silhouettes in other styles, when it comes to flares, I find that cropped lengths feel a little less retro and a bit more '2025'.

Cropped flare jeans might seem intimidating at first, appearing to be slightly more dramatic than your usual straight or wide-leg denim, but the truth is that they can be styled the same way as more pared-back silhouettes. One place I've personally been taking inspiration from for 2025 is my Instagram feed. From Stockholm to Paris, my favourite fashion influencers have provided me with a myriad of fresh ways to style cropped flare jeans for the current season and beyond.

If you, too, are looking for some chic outfit inspiration to update this timeless denim style, keep scrolling to discover the eight cropped flare jeans outfits I'm planning to recreate this year.

How to Style Cropped Flare Jeans in 2025

1. T-Shirt + Thong Sandals

@salome.mory wears cropped flare jeans with a t-shirt and thong sandals

Style Notes: When in doubt, go simple. A classic t-shirt and jeans is a failproof combo, and the flared silhouette of the denim will provide all of the interest the outfit needs. Simply add a pair of sandals and a shoulder bag to finish off the look.

2. Suede Blazer + Heels

@juliesf wears cropped flare jeans with a suede blazer and heels

Style Notes: With autumn soon on its way, I personally look forward to bringing out my suede pieces again. Chic, versatile and easy to dress up and down, a suede balzer will serve you well this season. For a more formal occasion, I'll be adding heels and sleek sunnies like Julie (pictured above) has.

3. Button-Down Shirt + Mesh Ballet Flats

@fakerstrom wears white cropped flare jeans with a white button-down shirt and white mesh ballet flats

Style Notes: White jeans are undeniably elegant, and you can make the outfit look even more refined by pairing them with a tonal shirt and mesh ballet flats. Then, add some black accessories for some contrast.

4. Short Trench Coat + Loafers

@marina_torres wears cropped flare jeans with a cropped trench coat and loafers

Style Notes: Cropped trenches are the perfect transitional jackets to bring you into autumn. To dress up the trench-and-cropped-flare-jeans combo, I'll be adding a pair of smart loafers, like Marina (pictured above) has.

5. High-Neck Top + Slingback Heels

@sabinasocol wears cropped flare jeans with a high-neck top and slingback heels

Style Notes: To take your cropped flare jeans from day to night, swap out your flat shoes with a pair of slingback heels. Add a simple but elegant boat-neck top as well as a contrasting suede bag, and you have yourself a stylish dinner look.

6. Jacket + Low-Heeled Mules

@sylviemus_ wears cropped flare jeans with a black jacket and mules

Style Notes: The sophisticated waisted jacket offsets the rigidity of the retro-style denim in Sylvie's (pictured above) outfit, not to mention the addition of the classy Maysales that I've been lusting after for months.

7. Basket Bag + Espadrilles

@leasy_inparis wears white cropped flare jeans with a black t-shirt, basket bag and espadrilles

Style Notes: Some days, less is more. No need to complicate things, just tuck a plain black tee into white cropped flare jeans and add a basket bag and espadrilles to emulate fuss-free French-woman approved style.

8. Trench Coat + Trainers

@aidabadji_ wears cropped flare jeans with a grey jumper, navy trench coat, white trainers and brown shoulder bag

Style Notes: A classic trench coat will add structure to the retro vibes of the cropped flare denim. Add a lightweight knit and pared-back trainers to all the jeans to act as the focal point of your outfit.

