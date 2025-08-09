Baggy loose jeans will forever have my heart, but when I want my denim to take centre stage as the main component of my outfits, flare jeans are my go-to. A staple from the 1970s' archives, flare jeans have drifted in and out of fashion ever since. And although I'm consistently loyal to longer silhouettes in other styles, when it comes to flares, I find that cropped lengths feel a little less retro and a bit more '2025'.
Cropped flare jeans might seem intimidating at first, appearing to be slightly more dramatic than your usual straight or wide-leg denim, but the truth is that they can be styled the same way as more pared-back silhouettes. One place I've personally been taking inspiration from for 2025 is my Instagram feed. From Stockholm to Paris, my favourite fashion influencers have provided me with a myriad of fresh ways to style cropped flare jeans for the current season and beyond.
If you, too, are looking for some chic outfit inspiration to update this timeless denim style, keep scrolling to discover the eight cropped flare jeans outfits I'm planning to recreate this year.
How to Style Cropped Flare Jeans in 2025
1. T-Shirt + Thong Sandals
Style Notes: When in doubt, go simple. A classic t-shirt and jeans is a failproof combo, and the flared silhouette of the denim will provide all of the interest the outfit needs. Simply add a pair of sandals and a shoulder bag to finish off the look.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
A plain tee will serve you well year round.
'S Max Mara
Fresis Cropped High-Rise Straight Jeans
A pair that you can wear both in and out of the office.
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
Leather flip-flops are having a moment this season.
Polène
Numéro Dix Shoulder Bag
Such a beautiful hue.
2. Suede Blazer + Heels
Style Notes: With autumn soon on its way, I personally look forward to bringing out my suede pieces again. Chic, versatile and easy to dress up and down, a suede balzer will serve you well this season. For a more formal occasion, I'll be adding heels and sleek sunnies like Julie (pictured above) has.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Blazer
Once the weather starts to cool down here in the UK, I'll be opting for suede outerwear.
M&S Collection
High Waisted Slim Flare Cropped Jeans
I'm loving this more subtle flare.
JW PEI
Savannah Gold Tipped Slingback Pumps
These look like so many designer options on the market right now.
CELINE
Square Acetate Sunglasses
So chic!
3. Button-Down Shirt + Mesh Ballet Flats
Style Notes:White jeans are undeniably elegant, and you can make the outfit look even more refined by pairing them with a tonal shirt and mesh ballet flats. Then, add some black accessories for some contrast.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Shirt
This will act as the base layer for so many of your outfits.
Style Notes: Cropped trenches are the perfect transitional jackets to bring you into autumn. To dress up the trench-and-cropped-flare-jeans combo, I'll be adding a pair of smart loafers, like Marina (pictured above) has.
Shop the Look:
Burberry
Cropped Gabardine Trench Jacket
Perfect for the upcoming transitional season.
MANGO
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans
These come in sizes UK 4 - 26.
Uniqlo
Slouch Socks
I get most of my basics from Uniqlo.
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers
So sleek.
Demellier London
The Paris Bag
This will earn you so many compliments.
5. High-Neck Top + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: To take your cropped flare jeans from day to night, swap out your flat shoes with a pair of slingback heels. Add a simple but elegant boat-neck top as well as a contrasting suede bag, and you have yourself a stylish dinner look.
Shop the Look:
Pieces
Drape Neck Sleeveless Top
Simple, chic and easy to style.
Jigsaw
Ines Kick Flare Jeans
Indigo denim always looks so elegant.
Jimmy Choo
Amel 50
Obsessed.
& Other Stories
Suede Bowling Bag
This went straight into my basket.
6. Jacket + Low-Heeled Mules
Style Notes: The sophisticated waisted jacket offsets the rigidity of the retro-style denim in Sylvie's (pictured above) outfit, not to mention the addition of the classy Maysales that I've been lusting after for months.
Shop the Look:
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Waisted blazers will be big again this autumn.
RAILS
Sunset Crop Slim Flare Jeans
You just can't beat a classic blue jean.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
These are a bestseller for very good reason.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Clutch
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
7. Basket Bag + Espadrilles
Style Notes: Some days, less is more. No need to complicate things, just tuck a plain black tee into white cropped flare jeans and add a basket bag and espadrilles to emulate fuss-free French-woman approved style.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Stretch-Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt
I own this and it's so comfy.
Paige
Marlow Skimmer Flare Jean
An investment you won't regret.
Loewe
Large Classic Basket Bag
Iconic.
CASTAÑER
Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
These are a fashion editor favourite.
8. Trench Coat + Trainers
Style Notes: A classic trench coat will add structure to the retro vibes of the cropped flare denim. Add a lightweight knit and pared-back trainers to all the jeans to act as the focal point of your outfit.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
2-In-1 Trench Coat
Navy makes a nice point of difference from your typical black maxi coat.
Uniqlo
100% Merino Crew Neck Jumper
Opt for lightweight knitwear that you can layer up or down depending on the weather.