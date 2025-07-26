The Trendy Flat Shoe People Who Just Aren’t Into Sandals Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts Instead

Last night, as I slipped off the strappy sandals I'd been living in all season, I noticed something unexpected—a sharp tan line etched in the exact silhouette of my go-to pair. It was practically a stamp of overuse. That was the moment I knew: it’s time to broaden my summer shoe horizons. Despite a season full of exciting footwear trends, I’d been stuck in a sandal rut, overlooking all the fresh styles surrounding me. Not anymore. I'm set on mixing things up, starting with the chicest contender of the moment: white mesh ballet flats.
From London to Florence to Paris, this elegant shoe has quickly become the style set’s favourite switch-up. Polished yet playful, white mesh ballet flats add a lightness that emulates sandals to summer outfits, without the heightened risk of blisters (is it just me that fears a multi-strap sandal?). I’ve spotted them paired with everything from breezy dresses to slouchy jeans, stepping in where flip-flops or chunky sliders once reigned.
Although mesh ballet flats have been gaining momentum for a few seasons, this summer’s take in crisp, optic white feels like a breath of fresh air, offering a lighter, breezier alternative to chunkier footwear. The translucent mesh gives an airy look and, much like a sandal, won't let your foot overheat, while the white finish adds a sharp, clean contrast that makes summer styling feel more directional.
If, like me, you're ready to retire your overworked sandals and try something new, consider this your sign. Scroll on to shop the white mesh ballet flats trend.
Shop White Mesh Ballet Flats:
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
These also come in black, beige and red.
Arket
Fishnet Ballet Flat
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Alaia
White Ballet Flats
Shop the shoes that kickstarted the trend.
Reformation
Tilly Ballet Flat
These lightweight flats are the perfect alternative to strappy sandals if you're looking for a light shoe with a little more coverage.
& Other Stories
Leather Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
Shop these while they're on sale.
Aeyde
Uma Mesh Leather Mary Jane Flats
While I love these in the white, these also come in a sleek black style.
Dear Frances
Balla Ballerina Shoes
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.