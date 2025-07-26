The Trendy Flat Shoe People Who Just Aren’t Into Sandals Are Wearing With Jeans and Skirts Instead

Last night, as I slipped off the strappy sandals I'd been living in all season, I noticed something unexpected—a sharp tan line etched in the exact silhouette of my go-to pair. It was practically a stamp of overuse. That was the moment I knew: it’s time to broaden my summer shoe horizons. Despite a season full of exciting footwear trends, I’d been stuck in a sandal rut, overlooking all the fresh styles surrounding me. Not anymore. I'm set on mixing things up, starting with the chicest contender of the moment: white mesh ballet flats.

From London to Florence to Paris, this elegant shoe has quickly become the style set’s favourite switch-up. Polished yet playful, white mesh ballet flats add a lightness that emulates sandals to summer outfits, without the heightened risk of blisters (is it just me that fears a multi-strap sandal?). I’ve spotted them paired with everything from breezy dresses to slouchy jeans, stepping in where flip-flops or chunky sliders once reigned.

Although mesh ballet flats have been gaining momentum for a few seasons, this summer’s take in crisp, optic white feels like a breath of fresh air, offering a lighter, breezier alternative to chunkier footwear. The translucent mesh gives an airy look and, much like a sandal, won't let your foot overheat, while the white finish adds a sharp, clean contrast that makes summer styling feel more directional.

If, like me, you're ready to retire your overworked sandals and try something new, consider this your sign. Scroll on to shop the white mesh ballet flats trend.

