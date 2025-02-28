This Overlooked Jeans Trend Is Back for Spring—French Women Have Already Started Wearing It

Whilst my loyalty to straight-leg jeans runs deep, and my devotion to baggy pairs is unwavering, when I want my denim to take centre stage rather than play a supporting role, I find myself reaching for one silhouette in particular: the cropped flare.

With its distinctly retro cut, this shape skims the leg before subtly kicking out at the knee and finishing just above the ankle, creating an elegant shape that delivers equal parts polish and nostalgia. A staple from the 1970s fashion archives, the cropped flare has drifted in and out of style ever since, but my trend radar tells me it's gearing up for a major resurgence.

Aligning perfectly with the wider flare revival that's been gaining traction—thanks in part to the return of boho, spearheaded by Chloé—this chic iteration feels ready-made for spring. Lighter, breezier and easier to style as temperatures rise, cropped flares slot seamlessly into transitional wardrobes. Pair them with chunky clogs or Mary Janes for a playful, vintage-inspired look, or opt for a pointed-toe heel or streamlined boot to instantly elevate the silhouette.

A long-standing favourite amongst the French—who, let’s be honest, know a thing or two about great denim and seem to have a penchant for all things '70s—this timeless style is poised to hit the mainstream in a big way, as the recent uptick in Google searches proves.

If you’re ready to get ahead of the curve, scroll on to shop the best cropped flared jeans of the season.

