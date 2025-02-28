This Overlooked Jeans Trend Is Back for Spring—French Women Have Already Started Wearing It

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Whilst my loyalty to straight-leg jeans runs deep, and my devotion to baggy pairs is unwavering, when I want my denim to take centre stage rather than play a supporting role, I find myself reaching for one silhouette in particular: the cropped flare.

Influencer wears cropped flared jeans

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

With its distinctly retro cut, this shape skims the leg before subtly kicking out at the knee and finishing just above the ankle, creating an elegant shape that delivers equal parts polish and nostalgia. A staple from the 1970s fashion archives, the cropped flare has drifted in and out of style ever since, but my trend radar tells me it's gearing up for a major resurgence.

Influencer wears cropped flared jeans

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Aligning perfectly with the wider flare revival that's been gaining traction—thanks in part to the return of boho, spearheaded by Chloé—this chic iteration feels ready-made for spring. Lighter, breezier and easier to style as temperatures rise, cropped flares slot seamlessly into transitional wardrobes. Pair them with chunky clogs or Mary Janes for a playful, vintage-inspired look, or opt for a pointed-toe heel or streamlined boot to instantly elevate the silhouette.

Influencer wears cropped flared jeans

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

A long-standing favourite amongst the French—who, let’s be honest, know a thing or two about great denim and seem to have a penchant for all things '70s—this timeless style is poised to hit the mainstream in a big way, as the recent uptick in Google searches proves.

If you’re ready to get ahead of the curve, scroll on to shop the best cropped flared jeans of the season.

SHOP CROPPED FLARES:

Wide High Cropped Jeans
H&M
Wide High Cropped Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4–30.

MANGO, Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Sienna Flared Cropped Jeans

Style with ballet flats or pair with a sleek leather loafer.

Laurence Trousers - Denim - 0rganic Cotton - Textile Made From Organic Fibers - Sézane
Sézane
Laurence Trousers

These are cut to a mid-rise waist for a comfortable fit.

The Hustler Ankle Fray - Healing Jar
Mother Denim
The Hustler Ankle Fray

In my opinion, Mother jeans are some of the best out there.

The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans by Maeve
Maeve
The Colette Denim Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans

The front pockets give these a chic, '70s-inspired energy.

Ines Kick Flare Jean | Indigo
Jigsaw
Ines Kick Flare Jean

This inky shade of denim is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Carolina Skinny Kick-Flare Jean
Veronica Beard
Carolina Skinny Kick-Flare Jean

Style with heeled ballet pumps for a French-inspired finish.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸