As a fashion editor who practically lives in jeans, being dialled into the jeans trends ebbing and flowing throughout the zeitgeist is something which comes with the territory. From mid-rise straight-legs to low-slung baggy cuts and even a pair of GenZ-coded drawstrings, denim of all shapes and sizes has long been a fixture of my capsule wardrobe. But even with a solemn promise to myself not spend on another pair, as we creep further into 2026, I can’t deny that my head has already been turned.
You see, with so many of my celebrity style inspirations out and about, the cuts and colours they’re choosing feel worlds away from my current rotation. From Ana De Armis making a case for the stovepipe to Bella Hadid’s Western-inspired bootcuts and Dakota Johnson's elongating skinny cigarettes, each on-trend pair has a polished air that my current collection is seemingly lacking. With all three wearing their jean of choice with boots (a shoe taking centre stage on my feet this winter), it feel's quite fitting to delve into the swap's.
Whether your style leans classic or eclectic, the celebrities on my feed are proving there is a denim trend for you. From timeless shapes offset with a decadent fur finish and John Lennon-coded sunnies, to newer styles paired with vintage-feel brown leather, each of these jeans trends is working hard for a coveted place in your capsule wardrobe.
Scroll to discover the celebrity jean trends I'm loving below.
3 Celebrity Jeans Trends to Note
1. Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: Ana De Armas is currently reigniting our love for the stovepipe jeans, so this roundup would feel incomplete without her. With a ‘90s appeal, these mid-waist, straight-leg jeans drape to the mid heel. Further lengthening the leg through a heeled boot, the sophisticated cut created is polished yet simple. Finished with a fitted, ribbed long-sleeve top, a Louis Vuitton Neverfull and square-framed specs, the appeal of this look lies in its simplicity. After all, it’s comprised of just four well-styled pieces.
Reformation's jeans offering is one of the fashion set's best-kept secrets.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in four other shades.
Eseni
Kate Vintage Blue
I've worn these Eseni stovepipe jeans almost every day for the past two weeks.
2. Bootcut Jeans
Style Notes: A revived early-2000s trend, bootcut jeans have been making a comeback. From Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl to Bella Hadid on the streets of New York, this Western-inspired shape has never looked more elevated. Choosing a black pair, the supermodel dressed her denim with a timeless knitted roll-neck jumper, a distressed brown leather blazer and oval sunglasses. Known for her playful, polished approach to dressing, by leaning into vintage shapes and on-trend accessories, her look has an enviable It factor.
Shop Bootcut Jeans:
Levi's
725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
You can't get much more classic than Levi's jeans.
Good American
Classic Bootcut Stretch-Denim Blend Jeans
Known for its stretch denim material, these Good American bootcut jeans are as comfortable as they are elevated.
Reformation
Elton Mid Rise Super Stretch Straight Jeans
This whole look is so winter 2026-coded.
FRAME
The Arrow High-Rise Flared Jeans
With a retro high-rise fit, you'll pull of this pair year after year.
Style Notes: As the sculpting appeal of skinnies continues to gain traction, Dakota Johnson opted for a pair of on-trend cigarette jeans for her cold-weather look in New York recently. Offsetting her blue denim jeans with a mid-length fur coat, round sunglasses and croc-print, chisel-toe boots, she uses her fitted denim to balance the colours and textures throughout her look. Choosing neutral colours and on-trend shades, her skinny cigarette jeans help to balance proportions for an effortlessly chic outfit.
Shop Cigarette Jeans:
COS
Flute Slim-Leg Jeans
These went straight into my basket!
MANGO
Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Jeans
Style tucked into boots for an on-trend finish.
AGOLDE
Lana Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every Who What Wear UK editor raves about the elevated fit of Agolde jeans.