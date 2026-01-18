Not Drawstring, Not Baggy—The Three Jeans Trends Celebrities Are Styling Boots With RN

From Ana De Armis to Bella Hadid, the chicest celebrities on my feed are proving that these are the jeans trends worth knowing in 2026. Scroll on to discover them.

Three celebrity jeans trends of 2026. Bella hadid wears bootcut jeans, Ana De Armis wears stove pipe and Dakota Johnson wears cigarette jeans.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
As a fashion editor who practically lives in jeans, being dialled into the jeans trends ebbing and flowing throughout the zeitgeist is something which comes with the territory. From mid-rise straight-legs to low-slung baggy cuts and even a pair of GenZ-coded drawstrings, denim of all shapes and sizes has long been a fixture of my capsule wardrobe. But even with a solemn promise to myself not spend on another pair, as we creep further into 2026, I can’t deny that my head has already been turned.

You see, with so many of my celebrity style inspirations out and about, the cuts and colours they’re choosing feel worlds away from my current rotation. From Ana De Armis making a case for the stovepipe to Bella Hadid’s Western-inspired bootcuts and Dakota Johnson's elongating skinny cigarettes, each on-trend pair has a polished air that my current collection is seemingly lacking. With all three wearing their jean of choice with boots (a shoe taking centre stage on my feet this winter), it feel's quite fitting to delve into the swap's.

Whether your style leans classic or eclectic, the celebrities on my feed are proving there is a denim trend for you. From timeless shapes offset with a decadent fur finish and John Lennon-coded sunnies, to newer styles paired with vintage-feel brown leather, each of these jeans trends is working hard for a coveted place in your capsule wardrobe.

Scroll to discover the celebrity jean trends I'm loving below.

3 Celebrity Jeans Trends to Note

1. Stovepipe Jeans

Ana de Armis wears the celebrity jeans trends. She wears stove pipe jeans

(Image credit: Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Ana De Armas is currently reigniting our love for the stovepipe jeans, so this roundup would feel incomplete without her. With a ‘90s appeal, these mid-waist, straight-leg jeans drape to the mid heel. Further lengthening the leg through a heeled boot, the sophisticated cut created is polished yet simple. Finished with a fitted, ribbed long-sleeve top, a Louis Vuitton Neverfull and square-framed specs, the appeal of this look lies in its simplicity. After all, it’s comprised of just four well-styled pieces.

Shop Stovepipe Jeans:

2. Bootcut Jeans

Model Bella Hadid wears the celebrity jeans trends. She wears boot cut jeans.

(Image credit: Image credit: Diggzy/Backgrid)

Style Notes: A revived early-2000s trend, bootcut jeans have been making a comeback. From Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl to Bella Hadid on the streets of New York, this Western-inspired shape has never looked more elevated. Choosing a black pair, the supermodel dressed her denim with a timeless knitted roll-neck jumper, a distressed brown leather blazer and oval sunglasses. Known for her playful, polished approach to dressing, by leaning into vintage shapes and on-trend accessories, her look has an enviable It factor.

Shop Bootcut Jeans:

3. Cigarette Jeans

Actress Dakota Johnson the celebrity jeans trends. She wears Cigarette jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As the sculpting appeal of skinnies continues to gain traction, Dakota Johnson opted for a pair of on-trend cigarette jeans for her cold-weather look in New York recently. Offsetting her blue denim jeans with a mid-length fur coat, round sunglasses and croc-print, chisel-toe boots, she uses her fitted denim to balance the colours and textures throughout her look. Choosing neutral colours and on-trend shades, her skinny cigarette jeans help to balance proportions for an effortlessly chic outfit.

Shop Cigarette Jeans: