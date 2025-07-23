Gen Z and Millennials Agree—This Once-Dated Jeans Trend is Set to Take Over From Barrel-Leg This Year
Sure, barrel-leg jeans are chic, but this summer it’s all about drawstring jeans. Scroll down to read all about the trending style and shop the very best drawstring jeans out there, as chosen by a fashion editor.
I have to say, I’m something of a connoisseur when it comes to jeans. I own over 25 pairs (the last official count had me closer to 28), and there isn’t a shape, style or design I haven’t tried. A go-to bottom option for most people I know, jeans are timeless, versatile and incredibly hardworking, making them a staple in women's wardrobes across the world. Yet, despite my devotion to denim, there’s actually one style I haven’t yet tried: the drawstring jean.
As with many of my fashion revelations, it all began with an idle Instagram scroll and an image of Margot Robbie. When I spotted the actress wearing a pair at the airport and looking incredibly chic doing so, it got me thinking—why haven’t I tried drawstring jeans yet? Ideal for summer, drawstring denim is having a moment right now thanks to its relaxed look and slight edge, which is worlds away from the drawstring trouser styles of the past that often had a frumpy, scruffy-looking feel. Heavily influenced by loungewear, and often spotted slung low on the hips of my Gen Z peers, these jeans share similarities with the ever-popular baggy silhouette thanks to their slouchy shape. But it’s the simple, adjustable tie detail at the waist that really sets them apart, making them, in my opinion, summer 2025’s need-to-know silhouette.
But where did they come from, and why does it suddenly feel like they’re everywhere? Popularised in the late ’90s and early ‘2000s by the streetwear scene, drawstring jeans were quietly adopted by those in hip-hop and skate fashion circles. Still, they remained relatively under the radar—until now. The modern resurgence can be traced back to the last few years, particularly with TikTok trends around 2020, where TikToker’s began tying laces around their baggiest jeans to keep them up. This DIY approach reignited interest in adjustable denim and paved the way for the drawstring style’s return. Fast forward to the spring/summer 2025 runways, and designers like Gabriela Hearst and Rachel Comey are offering slouchy, drawstring iterations that gave the trend legs that Gen Z and millennials alike would wholeheartedly approve of.
Since then, plenty of my favourite brands have hopped on the drawstring jeans train. From Citizens of Humanity's high-waisted barrel-legged iteration to H&M's elasticated-waist jogger-esque look, there is a style to fit everyone. And styling? It couldn't be simpler. A ribbed tank top and leather sandals would suffice, or jazz it up and pair them with a lace blouse and kitten heels. Convinced? Scroll down to see the best pairs of drawstring jeans for summer 2025 and beyond, as chosen by me, a fashion editor.
SHOP THE BEST DRAWSTRING JEANS:
The Best Drawstring Jeans Under £50:
ZARA
Drawstring Loose-Fitting Denim Trousers
These have gone straight into my basket.
H&M
Denim Drawstring Trousers
With an elasticated waistband and made from soft denim, these are as comfy as they are chic.
M&S
Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
This looks far more luxurious than its high-street price tag.
stradivarius
Loose-Fitting Jeans
I’ve seen this pair all over my socials.
Per Una
Pintuck Wide Leg Jeans
These have a Chloe-esque bohemian feel that I just love.
The Best Drawstring Jeans Under £150:
Levi
Xl Straight Linen+ Denim Jeans
With a high waisted finish and a leg length that starts at 29 inches, these drawstring jeans are perfect for all my tall girls out there.
Free People
Easy Peasy Pull-On Jeans
Available in 5 shades, these are the perfect pull-on-and-go iteration.
HUSH
Clio Wide Leg Tie Waist Jeans
I am thoroughly obsessed with this wash of denim.
RAILS
Ryan Pant
Pair with a white tank and fisherman's sandals for an easy summer look.
COS
Barrel-Leg Denim Drawstring Trousers
Simply sublime.
The Best Drawstring Jeans Under £500
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
This is how I would wear drawstring jeans.
Veronica Beard
Dunford Wide-Leg Drawstring
How chic!
PAIGE
Rumi Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jeans
The wide leg feels considered.
Jeans Mima
This would pair just as well with a strappy sandal as it would with your favourite trainers.
Pull on Wide Leg Weightless
These are the infamous jogger jeans that went viral on TikTok last year.