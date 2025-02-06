Kaia Gerber Just Turned This Once-Dated Trend Into the Coolest New Thing to Wear With Leggings
Leggings may be trendy again, but Kaia Gerber is someone who has been providing legging styling inspiration for years. The quintessential pilates-loving L.A. girl is constantly being photographed wearing them, whether they're trendy or just considered a basic during that particular season.
The latest Gerber legging sighting came a few days ago in West Hollywood, and this legging outfit stood out to me because of the sweater she paired her black high-waisted pair with: a shrug. After a fairly lengthy hiatus, shrug sweaters have been making a bit of a comeback as of late, and popular brands like Reformation, Aritzia, and Alo are leaning in. Gerber's two-piece legging and sports bra outfit proved that a shrug is the perfect cover-up for providing a bit of warmth without covering up the rest of your cute legging outfit. I predict it's a combination we're going to start seeing a lot more as we move into spring.
Scroll on to shop cute shrug sweaters and high-waisted black leggings similar to Gerber's to wear together.
On Kaia Gerber:
Shop Shrug Sweaters
Shop High-Waisted Black Leggings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
