Kaia Gerber Just Turned This Once-Dated Trend Into the Coolest New Thing to Wear With Leggings

Leggings may be trendy again, but Kaia Gerber is someone who has been providing legging styling inspiration for years. The quintessential pilates-loving L.A. girl is constantly being photographed wearing them, whether they're trendy or just considered a basic during that particular season.

The latest Gerber legging sighting came a few days ago in West Hollywood, and this legging outfit stood out to me because of the sweater she paired her black high-waisted pair with: a shrug. After a fairly lengthy hiatus, shrug sweaters have been making a bit of a comeback as of late, and popular brands like Reformation, Aritzia, and Alo are leaning in. Gerber's two-piece legging and sports bra outfit proved that a shrug is the perfect cover-up for providing a bit of warmth without covering up the rest of your cute legging outfit. I predict it's a combination we're going to start seeing a lot more as we move into spring.

Scroll on to shop cute shrug sweaters and high-waisted black leggings similar to Gerber's to wear together.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber:

Shop Shrug Sweaters

Aritzia Babaton Decision Shrug $98 SHOP NOW

Alo Snuggle Up Sweater Shawl $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Chloe Knit Shrug Set $108 SHOP NOW

EDIKTED Anya Shrug $58 SHOP NOW

LNA Ean Shrug Sweater Set $165 SHOP NOW

Zella Cloud Fleece Cardigan Shrug $59 $41 SHOP NOW

Shop High-Waisted Black Leggings

Zella Live in High Waist Leggings $59 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings $99 SHOP NOW

Nike Zenvy Gentle Support High Waist 7/8 Leggings $100 SHOP NOW

Splits59 Airweight High Waist 26" Leggings $98 SHOP NOW

Alo High Waist Airbrush Legging $108 SHOP NOW