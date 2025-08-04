I Promise: This Accessory Trend Will Make Even the Simplest Outfits Look So Upscale

Who knew that a basic white tank top and a simple pair of shorts could look so chic? Anya Taylor-Joy just schooled us all on the power of a great accessory (or two or three) while attending the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest this weekend. Formula 1 fans were no doubt enraptured with Lando Norris's impressive win, but fashion lovers probably had their eyes on Taylor-Joy's outfit. And who could blame them?
Taylor-Joy expertly incorporated three different scarves into her outfit: a green headscarf, a Farm Rio handbag with a colorful scarf tied at the handle, and an off-white wrap worn over her shoulders. All three of these pieces made Taylor-Joy's otherwise monochrome outfit look runway-ready. Scroll down to re-create her perfect ensemble for the last month of summer 2025.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Farm Rio handbag; Dior sunglasses
Re-Create Anya Taylor-Joy's Outfit
Free People
Graceland Solid Hair Scarf
It's giving Grace Kelly.
H&M
Ribbed Tank Top
It's hard to beat this price tag.
Madewell
Pintuck Linen Shorts
Madewell never lets me down.
BHLDN
Rue Semi-Sheer Raw-Edge Pashmina Wrap
Tie this loosely at your waist to mimic Anya Taylor-Joy.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.