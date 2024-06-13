Katie Holmes Just Wore the Flat Shoe Color All the Cool Girls Are Wearing This Summer

I've always found shoe color trends to be just as intriguing of general shoe trends—if not more so. They're just so easy. You can choose any shoe style you want in that particular color and you'll look on-trend in an instant. But this season, one of the biggest shoe trends is kind of specific. It's a color plus a style that's getting the most love in fashion right now. It's white flat shoes, and Katie Holmes just wore a pair with a fit-and-flare dress on the streets of New York.

We can credit this wildly popular shoe trend to Chanel, who made its white knitted logo Mary Janes the impossible-to-find It shoe of S/S 24 (you can see every influencer on Instagram in them these days, and Lana Del Rey wearing them recently in Italy). Holmes opted for a pair of leather pointed-toe Mary Janes, which are an elegant alternative to traditional Mary Janes, but if loafers, ballet flats, slingbacks, or simple pointed-toe flats are more your speed, the trend applies to those too.

I've convinced myself to shop for a new pair of white flats, so if you're on the same page, keep scrolling to shop some of the best options on the market.

Katie Holmes wearing a navy dress

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: ME+EM Cotton Bouclé Cut-Out Maxi Dress ($425)

Shop Flat White Shoes

Tory Burch Violet Flats
Tory Burch
Violet T-Strap Flats

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

Ines Slingback Flat
Larroudé
Ines Slingback Flat

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

Ballerina Mary Jane
Prada
Ballerina Mary Janes

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

+ Net Sustain the Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats
Toteme
Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Flats

Madewell The Beverly Mary Jane Flats
Madewell
The Beverley Mary Jane Flat

Benni Mj Slingback Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Benni MJ Slingback Flats

Manolo BlahnikLeather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
Manolo Blahnik
Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

Whitney Weejun Cutout Penny Loafer
G.H.Bass
Whitney Weejun Cutout Penny Loafers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

