Lana Del Rey Wore the Flat Shoe Trend Everyone in Fashion Is Losing It Over
An easy way to spot a fashion person is to look at their feet. If they're wearing a niche shoe trend that's very IYKYK-coded, they are one. Lana Del Rey was photographed in Rome this week, and based on her choice of footwear, she is, in fact, a fashion person. Del Rey's low-key summer outfit included a white miniskirt, white T-shirt, and a pair of flat shoes—but not just any flat shoes. They're the shoes of summer 2024: Chanel's white Mary Janes.
In case you're not yet familiar, people have been losing it over Chanel's white cotton-and-silk Mary Janes (which also come in different colors and in leather). They're all sold out unless you happen to get lucky at a Chanel boutique, but don't count on it. If hunting for a pair of over-$1k sold-out Chanel shoes isn't on your summer bucket list, I have a very obvious solution, but a solution nonetheless—get yourself another pair of white Mary Janes.
As someone who hasn't worn white Mary Janes since Easter Sunday circa 1991, I'm tickled by the fact that they're a thing, and am fully on board. If you want to join me (and Lana Del Rey), keep scrolling to shop the best white Mary Janes on the internet at every price point.
On Lana Del Rey: Chanel shoes
The Chanel Dream Pair, For Reference
Shop My White Mary Jane Picks
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
