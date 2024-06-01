Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Most Elegant Dress Trend of 2024

When you're Jennifer Lopez and have the fashion world at your fingertips, you can wear whatever you want, so I'm always intrigued by the trends she chooses. I also like that one day she might be wearing sweatpants, the next day something red carpet-worthy, and the next something she could feasibly wear to The White House. Earlier this week, while out to lunch in Beverly Hills, Lopez opted for a dress trend that's actually anything but trendy. The dress she opted for was a fit-and-flare style, which has been more popular than ever lately—likely because it's elegant, flattering, and quite versatile.

Fit-and-flare dresses began their resurgence last year, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Lopez opted for a dark gray Dior shirtdress that cinched in at the waist and flared out at the skirt. With elegance still being the overarching theme in fashion this season, I don't think you'll regret adding this trend to your closet. So with that, keep scrolling to shop elegant fit-and-flare dresses for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Dior dress; Charlotte Olympia shoes

Shop Elegant Fit-and-Flare Dresses

