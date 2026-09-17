I’ve always found conversations around celebrity style rather compelling. Some in the fashion industry insist that if a person has an army of stylists and assistants at their disposal, they can't really claim to have good taste. But, in my opinion, knowing exactly who to call to translate your personal style into a look that pushes the needle is a form of discernment in itself.
Whilst it's true that much of what celebrities wear is gifted, loaned or sponsored, there are certain pieces they genuinely invest in—and, crucially, keep wearing, from the shoes that appear season after season to that bag that never leaves their arm or the pair of jeans that look good with absolutely everything. Below, you'll find nine pieces your favourite famous It girls have genuinely bought and frequently wear. You're welcome.
The 9 Pieces Our Favourite Celebrity It Girls Are Wearing Now
1. Alexa Chung
Style Notes: I had to start with Alexa Chung. Whether she’s embracing prep, going full rock and roll or leaving us all coveting her latest vintage find, her style is nothing short of impeccable. And this year, her Burberry Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat continues to be her go-to outerwear. Whether styled with almost-skinny straight-leg jeans or a Miu Miucotton knee-length dress and white cap, this is a truly timeless investment.
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Shop Alexa's Burberry Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat:
Burberry
Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat
A fashion person's favourite.
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Style Notes: Whether she’s running errands in New York City or posing for the paparazzi at Dior'sParis Fashion Week show, any follower of Jennifer Lawrence's style knows that she’s rarely spotted in anything but a loose pair of jeans, tank top and a functional bag. And this year, she's all about the Cigale. Debuting during Jonathan Anderson's spring/summer 2026 collection, its sleek east-west silhouette, minimalist single strap and open-top construction blends together several of the biggest handbag trends with ease. Plus, it looks particularly chic with a statement-making fur-trimmed coat, slouchy pair of jeans and a fitted top, too.
Shop her Dior Cigale Bag:
Dior
Cigale Bag
J Law's not the only fan of Dior's Cigale bag; both Anne Hathaway and Charli XCX have been spotted in the style recently too.
3. Jennifer Aniston
Style Notes: On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston has been a devotee of the sleek Celine Soft Triomphe Halfmoon bag— and who could blame her. Minimal by nature and endlessly versatile, style-wise, this is the perfect bag to take you from a morning interview to drinks with the girls. Just ask Jen Ann.
Shop her Celine Soft Triomphe Halfmoon Bag:
Celine
Soft Triomphe Halfmoon bag
I'd style this as Jennifer Aniston has with a trench coat, black trousers and glove heel.
4. Elsa Hosk
Style Notes: When she’s not selling us on the chic pieces from Mango or posting countless snaps of a seemingly endless summer, model-turned-fashion mogul Elsa Hosk continues to prove that a classic pair of jeans will forever be chic. Whether styled with her rotation of stylish croc Birkins or a baby-blue blouse, Chanel's Cerf Executive Tote and ballet flats, her Helsa 1990s Jean grounds the look in casual perfection.
Style Notes: If you’re a follower of Victoria Beckham's style, I’m sure you’re aware that there are countless pieces that could’ve made it onto this list. From her classic white T-shirts to softly tailored bootcut jeans, her 2026 wardrobe is built on a revolving door of timeless pieces that make a case for themselves season after season, just like the peep-toe heels she’s worn all year long. Whether styled with a utility jacket or a soft satin maxi dress, VB isn’t VB unless posed, ready for a picture, in a pair of sculptural pumps.
Shop VB's Shoes:
victoria Beckham
Harlow
Of course, her favourite heels are ones she designed.
7. Zoë Kravitz
Style Notes: Whilst her secret engagement to Harry Styles might have kept Zoë Kravitz's name on the lips of every Gen Z and millennial this year, her quintessential ‘90s style has kept her in the fashion conversation for decades. Case in point: her Saint Laurent Hortense Small Hobo. From its slouchy silhouette to its bronze-tone archival hardware (note the Cassandre ring on the side), everything about this bag quietly screams luxury. Yet its ability to pair so well with a cropped top and low-rise kick-flare jeans is what earned it a place on this list
Shop Zoë's Saint Laurent Hortense Small Hobo:
Saint Laurent
Hortense Small Hobo
The muted shiny black leather stops it being too flashy.
8. Sienna Miller
Style Notes: As the poster girl for boho fashion, Sienna Miller in Chloé simply had to make this list. Whilst her playful broderie dresses and classic clogs will have to be saved for warmer days, it's her pouch bag that currently has my attention. Leaning into the renewed micro-bag trend we’re seeing this year, it's the perfect finishing touch to just about any look this season.
Shop Sienna's Chloé Bracelet Hobo Bag:
Chloe
Bracelet Small Embellished Leather-Trimmed Suede Top-Handle Bag
I just know this cool style is about to become a best-seller.
9. Kendall Jenner
Style Notes: Now, you know the arbiter of modern minimalism, Kendall Jenner, has a good few timeless shopping picks up her sleeve. But for all her leggings and stovepipe jeans, she seems to favour her gathered loafers the most. Styled with a sweeping trench coat, midi skirt or trousers, these easy, polished shoes are the gift that keeps on giving. Well, that and the sightings of her with heartthrob Jacob Elordi.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.