I Took a Deep Dive into the Chicest Celebrity Wardrobes—9 Pieces I Found That You Can Shop Right Now

Ever wondered what actually makes it into the wardrobes of your favourite celebrity dressers? Keep reading for a list of viral buys.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki&#039;s avatar
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image of some of the celebrities featured in viral celebrity items 2026. The photo shows Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lawrence, Alexa Chung, Elsa Hosk and Sienna Miller in 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images, @kendalljenner @hoskelsa @haileybieber @alexachung)
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I’ve always found conversations around celebrity style rather compelling. Some in the fashion industry insist that if a person has an army of stylists and assistants at their disposal, they can't really claim to have good taste. But, in my opinion, knowing exactly who to call to translate your personal style into a look that pushes the needle is a form of discernment in itself.

Regardless of where you land, we can't argue that some celebrities do have impeccable taste. Case in point: Sienna Miller's high-low bohemian mix, Jennifer Lawrence’s very relatable "everywoman" off-duty uniform and the endlessly influential stylings of Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz; these women just get clothes. And I wanted to know the exact pieces in their wardrobes.

image of viral celebrities items 2026.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Whilst it's true that much of what celebrities wear is gifted, loaned or sponsored, there are certain pieces they genuinely invest in—and, crucially, keep wearing, from the shoes that appear season after season to that bag that never leaves their arm or the pair of jeans that look good with absolutely everything. Below, you'll find nine pieces your favourite famous It girls have genuinely bought and frequently wear. You're welcome.

The 9 Pieces Our Favourite Celebrity It Girls Are Wearing Now

1. Alexa Chung

Image of Alexa Chung wearing a viral celebrity buy 2026.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: I had to start with Alexa Chung. Whether she’s embracing prep, going full rock and roll or leaving us all coveting her latest vintage find, her style is nothing short of impeccable. And this year, her Burberry Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat continues to be her go-to outerwear. Whether styled with almost-skinny straight-leg jeans or a Miu Miu cotton knee-length dress and white cap, this is a truly timeless investment.

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Shop Alexa's Burberry Mid-Length Camden Heritage Car Coat:

2. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2026 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whether she’s running errands in New York City or posing for the paparazzi at Dior's Paris Fashion Week show, any follower of Jennifer Lawrence's style knows that she’s rarely spotted in anything but a loose pair of jeans, tank top and a functional bag. And this year, she's all about the Cigale. Debuting during Jonathan Anderson's spring/summer 2026 collection, its sleek east-west silhouette, minimalist single strap and open-top construction blends together several of the biggest handbag trends with ease. Plus, it looks particularly chic with a statement-making fur-trimmed coat, slouchy pair of jeans and a fitted top, too.

Shop her Dior Cigale Bag:

3. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for &#039;The Morning Show&#039; in Times Square on September 02, 2026 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston has been a devotee of the sleek Celine Soft Triomphe Halfmoon bag— and who could blame her. Minimal by nature and endlessly versatile, style-wise, this is the perfect bag to take you from a morning interview to drinks with the girls. Just ask Jen Ann.

Shop her Celine Soft Triomphe Halfmoon Bag:

4. Elsa Hosk

Elsa hosk

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: When she’s not selling us on the chic pieces from Mango or posting countless snaps of a seemingly endless summer, model-turned-fashion mogul Elsa Hosk continues to prove that a classic pair of jeans will forever be chic. Whether styled with her rotation of stylish croc Birkins or a baby-blue blouse, Chanel's Cerf Executive Tote and ballet flats, her Helsa 1990s Jean grounds the look in casual perfection.

Shop Elsa's Jeans:

5. Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: @lilbieber)

Style Notes: Whether you want to believe it or not, Hailey Bieber's style is undeniably influential. From her sold-out Gap collaboration to her capsule with Mango, the It girl knows a good shopping pick when she sees one. And in 2026, a piece she’s been particularly enamoured with is the raglan top. We loved her in Cou Cou Intimates’ three-quarter-length with denim shorts and flats, and she's also worn a sportier grey-and-black version with jeans to celebrate her anniversary.

Shop Hailey's Top:

6. Victoria Beckham

Victoria beckham viral celebrity items 2026

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Style Notes: If you’re a follower of Victoria Beckham's style, I’m sure you’re aware that there are countless pieces that could’ve made it onto this list. From her classic white T-shirts to softly tailored bootcut jeans, her 2026 wardrobe is built on a revolving door of timeless pieces that make a case for themselves season after season, just like the peep-toe heels she’s worn all year long. Whether styled with a utility jacket or a soft satin maxi dress, VB isn’t VB unless posed, ready for a picture, in a pair of sculptural pumps.

Shop VB's Shoes:

7. Zoë Kravitz

Image of Zoe Kravitz she wears one of the viral celebrity items 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst her secret engagement to Harry Styles might have kept Zoë Kravitz's name on the lips of every Gen Z and millennial this year, her quintessential ‘90s style has kept her in the fashion conversation for decades. Case in point: her Saint Laurent Hortense Small Hobo. From its slouchy silhouette to its bronze-tone archival hardware (note the Cassandre ring on the side), everything about this bag quietly screams luxury. Yet its ability to pair so well with a cropped top and low-rise kick-flare jeans is what earned it a place on this list

Shop Zoë's Saint Laurent Hortense Small Hobo:

8. Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller viral celebrity items

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: As the poster girl for boho fashion, Sienna Miller in Chloé simply had to make this list. Whilst her playful broderie dresses and classic clogs will have to be saved for warmer days, it's her pouch bag that currently has my attention. Leaning into the renewed micro-bag trend we’re seeing this year, it's the perfect finishing touch to just about any look this season.

Shop Sienna's Chloé Bracelet Hobo Bag:

9. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner viral celebrity pieces 2026.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Now, you know the arbiter of modern minimalism, Kendall Jenner, has a good few timeless shopping picks up her sleeve. But for all her leggings and stovepipe jeans, she seems to favour her gathered loafers the most. Styled with a sweeping trench coat, midi skirt or trousers, these easy, polished shoes are the gift that keeps on giving. Well, that and the sightings of her with heartthrob Jacob Elordi.

Shop Kendall's Loafers:

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.