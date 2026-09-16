"Body blushing" is when subtle kisses of color are blended onto the high points of the body—think the shoulders or décolletage—to add dimension where bright camera flashes may blow out natural contours. "[It] brings additional depth and warmth to the body," celebrity makeup artist Kasey Spickard explains, while also creating harmony with the makeup look. Because why should your look stop at the jaw? "With blush on the chest and décolletage, it mimics a natural flush and lends a more romantic feel to a makeup look," he adds.
Touch Cream-to-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush in Caffee
Prada
Touch Cream-to-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush in Cherry
Body blush was on my mind in the days following what instantly became one of the best red carpet looks of the year, but my fascination only grew when celebrity makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez recommended the same technique to a roomful of beauty editors and influencers at a master class in Montauk, New York. I sat in a plush chair applying Armani Beauty's new Dolci Blushes to my cheeks and temples—like a beauty amateur—when the arbiter of Sabrina Carpenter's most iconic blush looks told us she likes to apply the shade Cinnamon across her décolletage (and even her bosom, when she's feeling flirty). It was then that I knew we had a full-on beauty movement on our hands, and I was determined to spread the word.
Armani Beauty
Dolci Blush Smoothing Cream-to-Powder Balm in Mauve
"Body blushing gives a touch of life to the skin," says Gonzalez when I press her for more. "I think it’s the last step to achieving the perfect sun-kissed look—it really ties everything together." She indulges my inquisition about sneaky red carpet skin enhancements that the untrained eye might miss and confirms my theory: Almost everyone is wearing it. "I recently added a touch of body blush to Ellie Goulding for her newest music video, 'Ravers.' I’ve also recently added body blush to Alix Earle, AnnaSophia Robb, and Lux Pascal," she adds. Spickard strengthens this claim too when he tells me he's been applying cream blush below the neck on longtime client Ciara Miller for everything from the 2026 Oscars to her Love Island appearances. I could go on, but I'll get into the stuff you really want to read—like how can we layfolk re-create it without looking like we dozed off on the beach?
How to Apply Body Blush
The first thing to understand about body blushing is that placement is intentional—and that there is a fine line between achieving a goddess-level glow and the look of SPF-neglected bikini lines. "Whether it’s on your collarbones, chest, or maybe a little on your shoulders, it’s literally wherever the sun is going to touch you," says Gonzalez. "It makes you look like you’ve been on a beach vacation, giving you that beautiful summer glow." Her go-to spots are the "forehead, chin, collarbones, chest, bosom, and shoulders" for a cohesive makeup look.
Spickard goes for subtlety when he blends blush onto the body, and placement is key. "I place [it] right on the sternum, radiating outward. I’ll also sometimes hit the top of the shoulder," he explains. "Paired with a body glow, it just creates cohesion across the entire look."
Both makeup artists agree that cream blush is their medium of choice for this technique—which aligns with Casillas's Prada picks. Gonzalez personally recommends Armani Beauty's Dolci Blushes, a cream-to-powder matte formula that glides on as a balm. "My favorite shades to use for body blushing are 3 (Apricot), 4 (Cinnamon), and 5 (Mauve)," she shares. The makeup artist prefers to apply with either a foam beauty sponge or a full, fluffy blush brush to achieve "that natural, sun-kissed effect."
Spickard's body blush of choice is a budget-friendly pick from Maybelline (Cloudtopia in Toasted Sky, to be exact), which doubles as "blonzer," he tells me. (Bronzy blush, for the uninitiated.) However, he also oscillates between Milk Makeup's Lip & Cheek Stick in Werk (a shimmery, dusty rose) abd Perk (a glowy coral). Though the Makeup by Mario Blush Veil also gets play time in his kit. Spickard recommends using a "dense foundation brush" to achieve the most seamless blend across the body—making everyone wonder why your skin looks so good.
Shop Body Blush Products
Prada
Touch Cream-to-Powder Soft Blur Longwear Blush in Caffee
The terra-cotta blush shade that Casillas used for Zendaya's glowy premiere glam.
BK Beauty
109 Mini Contoured Foundation Brush
The exact brush Spickard recommends for a seamless body blush blend.
Armani Beauty
Dolci Blush Smoothing Cream-to-Powder Soft-Matte Balm in Mauve
The cream-to-powder formula that Gonzalez swears by.
MILK MAKEUP
Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick in Werk
A shimmery, hyaluronic acid–packed blush that Spickard trusts for a hydrated bodily glow.
MAKEUP BY MARIO
Soft Pop Plumping Cream Blush Veil in Strawberry Sunset
A berry hue from Makeup by Mario that offers a juicy, jammy flush.
Real Techniques
Ultra Plush Blush Cheek Makeup Brush
A fluffy brush that makes it easy to diffuse pigment across the skin.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has 3+ years of industry experience. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products and services—from the hottest new eye shadow palette to the buzzy manicure sweeping New York Fashion Week. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University. She was formerly a shopping writer at People.com. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. When Brascia isn’t writing, researching, or testing new beauty products, you can find her watching the latest movie to generate Oscar buzz, taking a workout class with friends, or updating her wardrobe post-shopping spree in her beloved city.