Here It Is: The It-Girl Way to Wear Ugg Boots Now and in 2027

Happy Ugg season to all who celebrate. You and your feet made it through many long months of flip-flops, both wedge heeled and flat. It's now time to submerge them in sheepskin, just as Bella Hadid did in NYC this week. If you're wondering how to make the Ugg boots you already own look fresh, I highly suggest following Hadid's lead.
The boots Hadid chose were the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots, a style that's retained its popularity since being released in 2020, and she made them look as fresh as ever, thanks to the outfit she wore upon arrival in the city. So what do you need to re-create the outfit to wear with Uggs now and into 2027? (Yes, it's that good.) Well, you might already own most of the classic pieces she opted for. For starters, Hadid wore a pair of straight-leg, high-rise blue jeans. On top was a collared bomber jacket in a neutral medium brown worn over a plaid button-down and graphic T-shirt. Of course, on her feet were the aforementioned Ugg boots with white socks. As for accessories, she chose oval sunglasses, a two-tone baseball cap, and what's sure to be the Coach It bag of fall 2026—the Alter/Ego Slouchy Shoulder Bag.
Yes, this is a lot of pieces, but in the interest of simplifying things, I'd say the main items are the bomber jacket, plaid shirt, and boots, and you're free to accessorize and layer as you see fit. If you'd like to re-create Hadid's look from head to toe, keep scrolling to shop everything you need, along with some of the trendiest Ugg boots on the market.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.