We simply have to extend a hand to whoever is doing the public relations for the humble top, for it’s never been a better time for this wardrobe staple than right now. Indeed, the mastermind behind this summer basics’ renewed interest must be working overtime, because across all facets of the fashion landscape, there’s an appetite for clean cut and chic tops that simply can’t be satiated.
Of course, if you want to know what style the Who What Wear UK editors are backing this summer, you’ve come to the right place. And after doing some serious research—see: trawling new-season collections and reviewing the most recent runways—we can say with confidence that the three-quarter sleeve top will reign supreme.
Though the double-layered crewnecks—especially when rendered in the colour palette synonymous with Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, like cobalt blue and tomato red—seen on Harry Styles in the “American Girls” music video and the boho chic-inspired peasant blouse trend were worthy contenders, a recent slew of chic dressers endorsing the three-quarter length top has crowned it as this season’s leading trend.
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Indeed, only yesterday, Kaia Gerber stepped out in New York in the quintessential model off-duty uniform. For the stroll, she wore a pair of ballet pumps, low-rise jeans and tied these foundational items together with the elbow-grazing silhouette. Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of herself in her butter yellow kitchen wearing the bracelet-length long-sleeved style.
The sightings don’t stop there. A few months ago, Lily-Rose Depp was seen in Los Angeles wearing the same cut, albeit in a baby pink style that complemented her Y2K-inspired grey tracksuit and slate blue Ugg boots. Elsewhere, whilst taking a break from her Short’n’Sweet tour, Sabrina Carpenter also posted a photo of herself wearing the top alongside a saccharine gingham-print bandana. All this to say, the three-quarter sleeve top has officially become one of the must-have pieces of the season.
Of course, to those in the know, you’ll be aware that the three-quarter sleeve top is by no means new. One of the earliest and most influential appearances from the top came in 1973 when Jane Birkin wore it during rehearsals for a performance at the Artists Union Gala. Wearing nothing but a pair of black undies and thick thigh-high leg warmers, she cemented the silhouette as a venerable extension of Parisian sophistication and unfussy elegance, something that today’s style savants have reinforced, too.
Still, there’s a reason why the three-quarter sleeve top is dominating now, decades after it entered the cultural zeitgeist. The most prominent reason is that the top embodies the slight sensuality and inherent romanticism associated with French girl fashion, making it an effective way to inject these traits into any ensemble without investing in a whole new wardrobe. What’s more, this cut offers a fresh take on a capsule wardrobe staple, as it can easily be paired with any well-edited fundamentals and instantly adds dimension to any tried-and-trusted ensemble.
And with summer on the horizon, there’s no better time to get your sartorial affairs in order and stock up on anything-but-boring basics that can elevate any look. So, whilst you can spend your time embracing novel trends like silk taffeta trousers and jelly shoes, there’s solace in knowing that with the three-quarter sleeve top, you’ll never struggle to find a blouse or shirt to wear it with. Delicate, flirty and effortless, discover below the best three-quarter sleeve tops to invest in and the styles that will have you bidding adieu to your crisp white T-shirts and scoop neck tank tops for good.
Shop the Three-Quarter Sleeve Top:
Cou Cou Intimates
The Rina Long Sleeve: White Cotton Jersey
Of all the three-quarter sleeve tops, the Rina style from Cou Cou Intimates is the most coveted. Inspired by Birkin's original style and the off-stage outfits worn by ballet dancers, it's available in multiple sizes and multiple shades, including this very apt blush pink.
M&S
Pure Cotton Slim Fit Top
When it comes to wardrobe staples, M&S will always deliver great quality products at an accessible price point. Because where else would you find an on-trend style made from 100% organic cotton for a tenner?
FLORE FLORE
Steffi Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Amsterdam-based brand Flore Flore is quickly becoming a go-to for tasteful dressers looking for polished basics that are slightly cooler than what you'd find on the high street.
Reformation
Aylani Knit Top
This shirt style is the summer trend du jour.
Mode Mischief Studios
Velina Top
This Mode Mischief style feels soft as butter and is offered in many a trending hue.
Kookai
Jac Top
Dress up or down, this sleeve-length can suit any setting.
Reformation
Santino Knit Top
You'll always look polished and put together.
With Jéan
Lili Top
Take it up a notch with this textured style from With Jéan.
Free People
We the Free Atlas Boat Neck Top
From slouchy trousers to stiff denim jeans and soft skirts, there's nothing that doesn't pair well with this style.
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design 3/4 Sleeve Top With Boat Neckk
It will make everything else it's styled with look far more premium.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.