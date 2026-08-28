From L.A. to NYC: 6 Outfit Formulas Celebrities Are Wearing Right Now

As seen on Addison Rae, Apple Martin, Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, and Zoë Kravitz.

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Published In Features
Zoe Kravitz spotted out &amp; about in the Lower East Side.
(Image credit: Backgrid)

With August almost over, I went through celebrity outfits from the past month to curate styling inspiration, with easy-to-recreate looks made up of items you likely already have in your closet.

In L.A., Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, was out wearing a white cotton slip dress and ballet flats, and Elsa Hosk wore one as well, pairing hers with Chanel rain boots.

Addison Rae went to Sushi Fumi, one of the city's most popular restaurants, in a vintage Isabel Marant champagne silk halter mini dress and knee-high boots, while Hailey Bieber had on another trend we think will be big for fall: slipper shoes. And Kaia Gerber wore a perfect three-piece transitional outfit for the season ahead: a trench coat, capris, and ballet flats.

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Over in NYC's Lower East Side, Zoë Kravitz sparked discourse in a simple white t-shirt and kick flares, leaving people guessing where her jeans are from.

Keep scrolling to see each outfit and shop the look, including brands like Aeyde, Chimi, Frankies Bikinis, Rue Sophie, and more.

Zoe Kravitz spotted out &amp;amp; about in the Lower East Side.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

In a recent TikTok by Elysia Berman, she addresses the speculation surrounding Kravitz's jeans in this photo. While guesses ranged from The Row's Fima or Riaco to EB Denim's Low-Rise Straight Jean and R13's Boy Straight-Leg Jeans, Berman revealed they're actually a pair of vintage Alexander Wang kick flares called the Trap Jean.

Get the look:

Apple Martin, daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, was seen running errands in Brentwood in a white sundress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Martin wore a white slip dress with camel-colored ballet flats, such as the Frankies Bikinis Summer Sonnet Satin Mini Dress and Repetto's Camille Ballet Flats in the shade Cuba Camel.

Get the look:

Elsa Hosk wearing a white dress and rain boots.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Hosk also was in a simple white dress recently (her exact one is from the Marie Bow Dress from the Australian brand Laneway The Label), but wore hers with Chanel rain boots.

Get the look:

Kaia Gerber wearing a trench coat, capris, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This three-piece outfit formula is one of my most-worn going into fall, as seen on Kaia Gerber. Throw on a trench coat with capris and ballet flats and be out the door.

Get the look:

Addison Rae draws plenty of attention as she arrives just before Sushi Fumi.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Addison Rae's outfit proves how knee-high boots are one of the easiest shoes to pair with dresses when shifting from summer to fall.

Get the look:

Hailey Bieber wearing elevated basics.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Back in February, Associate Editorial Director Eliza Huber wrote about Charvet Slippers, and Hailey Bieber just wore a similar style.

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.