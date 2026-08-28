Addison Rae went to Sushi Fumi, one of the city's most popular restaurants, in a vintage Isabel Marant champagne silk halter mini dress and knee-high boots, while Hailey Bieber had on another trend we think will be big for fall: slipper shoes. And Kaia Gerber wore a perfect three-piece transitional outfit for the season ahead: a trench coat, capris, and ballet flats.
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Over in NYC's Lower East Side, Zoë Kravitz sparked discourse in a simple white t-shirt and kick flares, leaving people guessing where her jeans are from.
Keep scrolling to see each outfit and shop the look, including brands like Aeyde, Chimi, Frankies Bikinis, Rue Sophie, and more.
In a recent TikTok by Elysia Berman, she addresses the speculation surrounding Kravitz's jeans in this photo. While guesses ranged from The Row's Fima or Riaco to EB Denim's Low-Rise Straight Jean and R13's Boy Straight-Leg Jeans, Berman revealed they're actually a pair of vintage Alexander Wang kick flares called the Trap Jean.
Get the look:
Saint Sirene
The Girlfriend
MOTHER
The Outsider Flood Jeans
AEYDE
Onda Bow-Detailed Leather Pumps
YSL
Hortense Small Hobo
Chimi
Lilah
Martin wore a white slip dress with camel-colored ballet flats, such as the Frankies Bikinis Summer Sonnet Satin Mini Dress and Repetto's Camille Ballet Flats in the shade Cuba Camel.
Get the look:
Frankies Bikinis
Summer Sonnet Satin Mini Dress
Repetto
Camille Ballet Flats
Hosk also was in a simple white dress recently (her exact one is from the Marie Bow Dress from the Australian brand Laneway The Label), but wore hers with Chanel rain boots.
Get the look:
LANEWAY THE LABEL
Marie Bow Dress
Free People
Plasticana Kapitana Rain Boots
This three-piece outfit formula is one of my most-worn going into fall, as seen on Kaia Gerber. Throw on a trench coat with capris and ballet flats and be out the door.
Get the look:
Rue Sophie
Provenance Oversized Jacket
ZARA
Stretch Capri Pants
DOLCE VITA
Ritla Ballet Flats Black Leather
Addison Rae's outfit proves how knee-high boots are one of the easiest shoes to pair with dresses when shifting from summer to fall.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.