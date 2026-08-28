24 Degrees and Raining? Alexa Just Found the Early Autumn Outfit Formula That Always Works

I don't know about you, but lately it's felt like every outfit I've put on has been slightly wrong. Hot but raining, humid with a sudden gust of wind—dressing for this peculiar time of year is no easy feat, but, of course, Alexa Chung has figured it out.
Stepping out in an outfit that feels made for these warm, drizzly days, Alexa served up a typically effortless look. Starting with the chicest warm-weather base, she wore a white cotton knee-length dress from Miu Miu. Sleeveless and airy, it’s ideal for the sweltering moments late summer continues to throw our way, whilst its pared-back hue feels far more in keeping with the season's impending shift than the brighter shades we embraced in high summer.
From there, Alexa gave the look an autumn-ready update by layering a light beige trench coat over the dress. Perfect for taking the edge off those cooler early mornings, it also provides protection should the forecasted rain actually arrive. And, in another clever styling move, Alexa skipped the umbrella—frankly unnecessary for the occasional light drizzle—in favour of a simple baseball cap.
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Adding a hit of colour and personality, the cap gives the otherwise classic outfit a little interest without making it feel overly styled or fussy.
Frankly, it's one of the chicest takes on transeasonal dressing I've come across this season, and I'll be taking my cues from Alexa and pairing my favourite white dresses with trenches and baseball caps for the weeks ahead. If you're tempted to do the same, read on to shop my edit of the best white dresses, trench coats and baseball caps below.
Shop Cotton Dresses, Trench Coats and Caps:
ZARA
Linen Blend Long Dress
Honestly this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton High-Neck Trench Coat
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Plain Baseball Cap
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Doen
Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Doen's dresses are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Trench Coat
Every great autumn wardrobe starts with the perfect trench coat.
Asos Design
Fish Motif Cap
This can sub in for an umbrella on the odd drizzly day.
Mango
100% Linen Dress With Stitch Detailing
Whilst I love this in the white, it also comes in red.
COS
Check-Detail Belted Cotton Trench Coat
Style this over a cotton dress to get Alexa's look.
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Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap
A classic baseball cap will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.