I always appreciate it when you can tell a celebrity really loves the brands they work with. Kendall Jenner's connection to Italian brand Intimissimi started completely organically back in 2022, when she wore this boatneck top on the Jay Shetty Podcast. Cut to 2026, and she's now the face of the brand's Ultralight with Cashmere collection. Her first campaign just debuted today, and I have a feeling her fans will be clamoring to buy the Ultralight Cashmere Lace Long Sleeve Shirt ($65) she's wearing in the photos.
"I keep coming back to Ultralight with Cashmere, honestly, more out of habit than anything else," Jenner said in a statement. "It's comfortable, it works with everything, and it's become one of those pieces I don't think twice about reaching for." Since it's so lightweight, I think it will be a huge hit with Los Angeles fashion people who want to wear cute fall outfits despite our mild weather. If you live elsewhere, it is, of course, a fantastic layering piece even when temperatures start to plummet. Scroll down to see Kendall Jenner's new campaign and shop her chic top while it's still in stock.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.