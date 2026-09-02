This Just In—Fashion People Are Ditching Windbreakers For This Chicer Jacket Trend This Autumn

With autumn's chillier days and drizzly tendencies taking the helm, equipping your wardrobe with the perfect in-between layer is suddenly a rather pressing matter. Rather than picking up where spring left off and bundling up in yet another windbreaker, however, Victoria Beckham is taking a chicer approach to transitional dressing this season, championing a new jacket trend in the process.
Subbing the windbreaker out for what I'm about to dub autumn 2026's most important jacket trend, I spotted Victoria in the chicest drawstring jacket.
Opting for a slightly oversized style in a dark khaki wash, Victoria also tapped into the earthy colour palette that makes its annual return every autumn, making her choice especially apt for the season ahead. But whilst last season's windbreakers and bomber jackets centred on a roomy, slouchy silhouette, this season's drawstring jackets retain that relaxed energy while introducing a little more shape. The clue is in the name: drawstring detailing cinches the waist, creating a more sculpted silhouette.
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Less formal than a blazer but with some of the same structure you'd expect from a peplum style, the drawstring jacket occupies that sweet spot between casual and polished—making it a particularly useful addition to your autumn wardrobe.
Whilst Victoria's khaki iteration feels decidedly casual, I've found an array of chic cream and deep-black styles that offer a more elevated take on the trend, too.
Inspired by the jacket trend that's moments away from going viral, read on to shop the drawstring jackets I'm eyeing for autumn below.
Shop Drawstring Jackets:
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Oversized Drawstring Utility Jacket
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Aligne
Mavis Suede Jacket
Style this with jeans for an uncomplicated, but entirely on trend autumn look.
Reformation
Callista Jacket
Whilst I love this in the khaki, it also comes in three other shades.
Róhe
Sculptural Safari Jacket
The funnel neck finish gives this such an elevated edge.
net-a-porter
Kim Drawstring TENCEL™ Lyocell Jacket
The pale beige shade makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Zw Collection Pocket Jacket
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.