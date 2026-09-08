London Calling: The It Girls Defining Style in the City in 2026

With London Fashion Week just around the corner, all eyes are on the capital to set the tone for the season ahead. London has always had a knack for making personal style look and feel effortless, from polished tailoring paired with unique vintage finds to off-duty outfits that manage to be both casual and cool. It's always easy to spot a Londoner in a crowd, as the city is home to an enviable crop of dressers who are unafraid to experiment and create an aesthetic all of their own.
So, who are the Londoners setting the style agenda in 2026? We've rounded up this year's best-dressed, from fashion insiders and musicians to the women whose street style regularly has us re-evaluating our own wardrobes. Expect clever styling tricks, standout pieces and plenty of inspiration for your new-season look.
Alexa Chung: The Fashion Mod
Few names are as synonymous with quintessential London style as Alexa Chung. From noughties Primrose Hill poster girl to Fashion Awards winner, her effortless mix of vintage finds, polished tailoring and British nonchalance often puts Alexa at the centre of the conversation about what it means to dress like a "London girl".
Whether she’s pairing a miniskirt with ankle boots, a pretty dress with kitten heels or borrowing from the boys in an oversized parka and loafers, her style often references the '60s and mod culture—playful yet polished, prim yet decidedly rock and roll. Her ability to make timeless pieces feel fresh, personal and unmistakably cool has cemented her status as one of the capital’s most enduring style icons, and this autumn her seasonal heroes (cardigans, skirts and statement coats) form the perfect foundation for a strong autumnal capsule.
Prada
Single-Breasted Shetland Wool Coat
Manu Atelier
Le Cambon East West Burgundy Top Handle Bag
Frame
The Airy Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
Roger Vivier
U Look Ankle Boots in Black
Chanel
Ballet Flats
Staud
Feather-Trimmed Mini
Adwoa Aboah: The Off-Duty Model
It's rare to find a model whose personal style is as noteworthy as what they wear on the runway, but Adwoa Aboah has become one of London’s most distinctive style voices, bringing a fearless, fashion-forward energy to the city’s ever-evolving aesthetic.
Her wardrobe strikes the perfect balance between bold and effortless, mixing slubby hoodies, bomber jackets and jeans with party dresses, platforms and sleek separates with ease. Such is the life of a model who switches between fashion parties and raising a toddler, but whether she’s on the street or the Met Gala steps, Adwoa's instinct for making even the most directional looks feel completely her own is what makes her one to remember. This autumn, expect a mix of baby tees, relaxed denim, bouclé jackets and a sock-and-loafer combination (or several).
Miu Miu
Cropped Shearling-Trimmed Jacket
&Daughter
Short Sleeve Shrunken T-Knit in Midnight Stripe
Saint Laurent
Laurent Le Loafer Supple in Matte Leather
Citizens of Humanity
The Taper Jean Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Cou Cou Intimates
The Books Baby Tee in White Cotton Jersey
Rabanne
Sparkle Sequined Shoulder Bag in Multicoloured
Charli XCX: The After-Party-Starter
You know you've made it in the cultural zeitgeist when you're instantly recognisable by one word, or even, in this case, one colour. Charli XCX's Brat reinvention was nothing short of extraordinary, and if she's not front row at the shows (or DJing at the after-party), London’s buzziest style icon is embodying the city’s love of the unexpected, with a wardrobe that feels as bold, rebellious and effortlessly cool as the woman behind the music.
With a wardrobe dedicated to a sultry palette of black, grey and red, high-octane accessories and a penchant for exaggerated silhouettes, Charli manages to tick off almost every major autumn trend in one fell swoop. Corsetry! Barely there layers! Hot red! Her daring fashion choices blur the lines between pop-star glamour and Soho club kid (with a heavy dose of vamp), and her ability to set the mood rather than follow the trend makes her one to watch in the capital’s fashion scene.
Dilara Findikoglu
Dilara Energy T-Shirt
ELISSA POPPY
Latex Basque
Manière De Voir
Ambre Lace Up Trousers
RICK OWENS
Bustier Tailored Wool-Blend Maxi Dress
Balenciaga
Balenciaga Le City Bag Medium in Berry Red
PRADA
Butterfly-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Kate Moss: The Gothic Bohemian
Mary Quant and Vivienne Westwood may have laid the foundations, but no one has shaped contemporary London style quite like Kate Moss. From her late-'80s debut to her enduring influence today, Kate has made the art of looking like she "woke up like this" something of a signature. Her hair: always tousled. Her wardrobe: whisper-light dresses, skinny jeans, leather jackets and shaggy furs—all the hallmarks of rock and roll royalty, albeit with a bohemian edge. You're unlikely to spot her in the mosh pit of a punk gig, but she will be backstage at Glastonbury channelling Stevie Nicks.
Whilst the runways are focusing on the Chloé brand of romantic boho that is all about pastels, ruffles and watercolour prints, Moss leans into the darker side—delicate lace, midnight blooms and jewel tones that make everything in her wardrobe feel vintage. Understandably, her knack for mixing high-fashion with retro and high-street finds has become a blueprint for generations of London dressers. And, decades on, she remains the ultimate guide to London style: understated, individual and timeless.
Réalisation Par
The Celestine Dress in Amore Spot
Dries Van Noten
Semi-Sheer Floral Wide-Leg Pants in Blue
Alighieri
The Link of Wanderlust Belt, Chapter II
Le Sundial
Lee Velvet Clutch in Chartreuse
Isabel Marant
Mylae Coat
Miista
Melinda Boots
Iris Law: The New-Gen Trendsetter
Ask anyone who grew up in the '90s, and they'll tell you that Sadie Frost and Jude Law were one of the most influential British couples of the time. Ask anyone who grew up in the '00s, and they'll tell you that Iris Law is the most recognisable style name in the family. Never one to take herself too seriously, she brings a youthful, playful energy to her approach to dressing. Earrings and sunglasses are supersized, hemlines are shortened and her experimentation with colour and print knows no bounds. If it looks like it could have been sourced from the mid-2000s, you can bet Iris will wear it, often finished with an unexpected detail that makes it look unmistakably her own.
Leaning into Gen Z's uncanny ability to mix and match genres, eras and references, you'll find her channelling the '60s in 2020's Miu Miu, decorating camis with belly chains and colour-blocking tracksuits. Now is the perfect time for Iris to come to the forefront in fashion's maximalist era (the Eckhaus Latta and Gabe Gordon autumn/winter 2026 collections alone look like they could have come from her own wardrobe). It’s this mix of individuality, attitude and effortless London cool that makes her one to watch—and a style icon in the making.
Peachy Den
Kylie Top
Frame
The Leather Ace Jacket in Paprika
FREE PEOPLE
Lace-Trim Satin Mini Skirt
Prada
Embroidered Satin Slingback Pumps
Ossou
Russet Stretch Slim-Leg Capri Jeans
Coach
Belted Ergo Shoulder Bag 26 In Signature Jacquard
Victoria Beckham: The Power Dresser
We can't talk about the best of British fashion without mentioning Victoria Beckham. We should have known that when she asked the immortal question, "The little Gucci dress, or the little Gucci dress?" in Spice World (in reference to her famous go-to), VB would become the poster girl for sleek, polished style that doesn't rely on gimmicks.
Having evolved from pop-culture phenomenon to one of Britain’s most influential fashion figures, her signature look is rooted in sharp tailoring, elegant silhouettes and a refined, minimalist palette. And as fashion moves away from the "quiet luxury" trope in favour of a more-is-more approach, Victoria still manages to stay true to her own aesthetic whilst never looking dated. In fact, her wardrobe revolves around anti-trend, elevated classics that are truly timeless.
She might not be Posh Spice anymore, but her talent for turning simple pieces into covetable looks is unmatched, and this season we're taking notes on her modern approach to power dressing. Sorry, pencil skirts and towering platforms; instead, we're focused on the VB-coded column skirts, high-rise flares and fitted blazers that we saw all over the A/W 26 collections: the season's new alternative to the oversized, boxy blazer.
Victoria Beckham
Split Collar Jacket in Blue Melange
Citizens of Humanity
Simone Ribbed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Polo
Toteme
T-Lock Ostrich-Embossed Shoulder Bordeaux
JOSEPH
Tafira Gabardine Stretch Trousers
Cartier
Tank Must De Cartier Watch
Victoria Beckham
Layered Mask Frame In Black
Shygirl: The Chameleon
Sometimes the most exciting dressers are the most unpredictable, and Blane Muise, better known by her aliasShygirl, brings the city’s underground energy to the forefront with a wardrobe as fearless as her music. Effortlessly blending club culture, futuristic glamour and Y2K nostalgia, her style often moves between body-conscious silhouettes, unexpected textures, statement accessories and high-octane beauty looks that stand out from the crowd both on- and off-stage.
Never one to shy away from experimentation, Shygirl has an ability to make even the most daring pieces feel instinctively cool and unmistakably London. Think a little bit of Sinead Gorey's affinity for the indie-sleaze 2000s, Di Petsa's celebration of the female form and Chopova Lowena's hedonistic energy. London is undoubtedly one of the grittier locations in the fashion month schedule, and as Shygirl's hometown, fellow style chameleons will appreciate that her fearless sense of individuality is in her DNA. With party season just around the corner, if you're after some pointers on evening looks guaranteed to get the vibe started, Shygirl deserves the top spot on your mood board.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.