The Best Dressed It Girls (and It Boys) Are Now Embracing "Personality Dressing" Instead of a Uniform

Wearing a uniform and sticking to it is the high-step-count, asleep-by-9.30-pm version of you. Personality dressing, on the other hand, involves a slightly more chaotic approach, one where, instead of cultivating a definitive look, silhouette or colour palette, you keep changing things up.
On his recent promo tour for sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, Josh O’Connor has been exhibiting all the signs of a personality dresser, emerging in a stream of looks that, instead of subscribing to a single mood or theme, identify as preppy one minute and debonair the next (the unifying factors are that all the looks are fabulous and often designed by Dior). The crucial takeaway, however, is that whilst his outfits have evoked several characters—millennial dad, for example—they’ve stayed true to his personal style: a scruffy kind of suave, masterminded by stylist Jason Bolden.
This is also true of someone like Zoë Kravitz, whose off-duty wardrobe is usually The Row, but who manages to bring her own personality (or personalities) to bear on those very polished, very rich basics. Dressing like this is an art, but one you can nurture so that your clothes, whilst hinting at different personalities, always look like you. Keep scrolling to see and shop the various personas of three A-listers that can inspire your own experimentation.