This Is the Only 2025 Outfit Trend That Matters on 60-Degree Days

The weather in November can be somewhat unpredictable—especially on the East Coast. For example, where I live, the high temperature reached 75 degrees yesterday. Today, the high is 50 degrees. But lately, many days have had an average temperature around 60 degrees, and I find this to be tricky to dress for. It's not coat weather, but you're going to freeze in just a T-shirt, and a sweater is good for the morning, but you'll probably be toasty by noon. Luckily, Dua Lipa, who has been on the East Coast in NYC as of late, has the outfit to solve your tricky fall-weather predicaments, and it's one I've been seeing a lot in 2025.
The outfit I'm referring to is a flannel plaid shirt over a T-shirt with jeans and boots (or any other shoe style). Specifically, Dua Lipa opted for a yellow plaid shirt over a white tee with straight-leg jeans, a Western belt, and black stack-heel boots. And if you get hot at any point during the day, you can simply tie the plaid shirt around your waist, which is a styling trick that quickly went viral this fall. It's the perfect fall outfit for a 60-degree day, and can also be layered under a coat or jacket, making it equally appropriate for colder winter days.
Keep scrolling to shop the popular outfit trend for all of the 60-degree days to come.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.