Predicting Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress: 5 Styles That Feel So Her

In case you haven't heard, Taylor Swift is officially engaged! Swifties everywhere are buzzing with excitement—not just because she and Travis Kelce shared the news publicly on Instagram, but also about what herwedding dress will look like.
Over the years, Swift has transformed her style from a country princess to a pop powerhouse, with a love for meaningful fashion choices. Whether she's in a casual outfit supporting Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game or in a glamorous uniform performing on stage, each look tells a story and has a special significance. Given what goes into each of her ensembles, we can't help but wonder what direction she'll take with her bridal look. Will it be classic and timeless like her cushion-cut engagement ring, vintage-inspired, or full of drama, as she often does best? While we don’t know the answer yet, we've studied many of her past looks to predict which bridal dress silhouette she might choose.
That said, keep scrolling to discover the five wedding dresses we believe best reflect her style while being perfect for the big day.
Strapless Dress With a Boned Bodice
At the 2024 Grammys, Taylor Swift showed up in a hint of what her wedding dress might look like. She wore a stunning white Schiaparelli gown, which featured a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice, draped fabric, and a high slit. This silhouette is one she often goes back to, so we're guessing its comfort might just make her pick it for her wedding day. And, just like at the award show, we wouldn't be surprised if she accessorized her wedding dress with opera gloves.
Shop the style:
Rotate
Bridal Embellished Satin Corset Dress
Kyha
Iver Dress
High-Neck A-Line Dress
Whether she's walking the red carpet or out on the street, Swift's style is always classic and elegant. What wedding dress trend best captures that? A high-neck A-line gown. We can picture her in a simple satin or floral design with a fitted bodice that gradually flares out from the waist into a skirt. As for the neckline, we're thinking a turtleneck or a high boatneck—two major wedding dress trends for 2026.
Shop the style:
Rotate
Floral Mesh Maxi Dress
jenny yoo
Audrey Dress
Draped Dress
Another favorite dress trend of Swift is the draped style. She's worn it to the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in a red asymmetrical dress and to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in an off-the-shoulder plaid design. It's easy to see why she loves it. This trend is elegant, expensive-looking, and flattering to all body types. Plus, with so many variations in draping placement, no two styles look the same.
Shop the style:
Vivienne Westwood
Bridal Panther Gathered Corset Dress
Deme by Gabriella
Cynthia Dress
Off-the-Shoulder Sweetheart Neckline Dress
The off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline dress complements Swift's feminine and romantic style. The gentle curves resemble a heart, highlighting the décolletage in an elegant way, while the off-the-shoulder design adds a touch of old-Hollywood glamour. Swift has worn this silhouette on red carpets, in music videos, and during tour concerts, often pairing it with pretty details like lace or sequins, so it's likely that this is a dress style she would choose.
From sequins to crystals and intricate embroidery, Swift has always had a fondness for embellished dresses. The sparkling, one-of-a-kind details showcase her passion for storytelling, and the vibrant colors add a sense of drama and depth, which is why she often wears them while performing on tour.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.