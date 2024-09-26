Saint Laurent Just Introduced a New Aesthetic Trend for 2025
One of the most highly anticipated shows during Paris Fashion Week season after season has to be Saint Laurent. It never fails to be incredibly glamorous and trendsetting and draw tons of celebrities to its front row. Speaking of trendsetting, for the spring/summer 2025 season, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello debuted a collection that just might be signaling a vibe shift in fashion that we weren't entirely expecting. Based on how strong this collection is, the fashion world is already embracing the new aesthetic that swept the Saint Laurent runway.
As I'm sure you're aware, fashion has been all about elegance, elegance, elegance in 2024. Saint Laurent is carrying that into 2025, but in a different way. Instead of the demure aesthetic and cinched-in, traditionally feminine silhouettes, Vaccarello gave us model after model wearing slouchy, menswear-inspired suiting (neckties included) topped with sumptuous outerwear, calling to mind a businessman during the height of the '80s excess era. Given that Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 collection debuted in Milan also featured suiting elements such as oversize blazers and trench coats, it's highly possible that dressing like an NYC investment banker in the '80s is on our bingo cards.
Read on for all there is to see from the Saint Laurent S/S 25 show in Paris, including the well-dressed celebrity attendees and the standout runway looks. I've included some of the '80s-inspired boho-chic looks that were prominent in the collection and somehow played well alongside the power suiting.
The Front-Row Crew
Saint Laurent shows are always a major celebrity draw, and this season saw the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elsa Hosk, Kate Moss, and many more populating the front row in their coolest Saint Laurent gear.
WHO: Zoë Kravitz
WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
WHO: Nicole Richie
WHO: Laura Harrier
WHO: Gwyneth Paltrow
WHO: Elsa Hosk
WHO: Carla Bruni
WHO: Maika Monroe
WHO: Rosé
WHO: Jasmine Tookes
WHO: Kate Moss
WHO: Lila Moss
The Slouchy Suiting Looks
The '80s businessman look was the central theme of the Saint Laurent S/S 25 collection, so if you're looking for a new aesthetic to try, this one will put you way ahead of the curve. Thick-rimmed eyeglasses, a bomber jacket or trench, and pointed-toe heels were the perfect complements to the slouchy suiting.
The '80s Boho-Chic Looks
On the flip side of the collection, Vaccarello designed an array of evening-appropriate, colorful boho looks that the show notes state "echo the vibrant garments often seen in the works of painters the House founder cherished."
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
