Saint Laurent Just Introduced a New Aesthetic Trend for 2025

One of the most highly anticipated shows during Paris Fashion Week season after season has to be Saint Laurent. It never fails to be incredibly glamorous and trendsetting and draw tons of celebrities to its front row. Speaking of trendsetting, for the spring/summer 2025 season, Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello debuted a collection that just might be signaling a vibe shift in fashion that we weren't entirely expecting. Based on how strong this collection is, the fashion world is already embracing the new aesthetic that swept the Saint Laurent runway.

As I'm sure you're aware, fashion has been all about elegance, elegance, elegance in 2024. Saint Laurent is carrying that into 2025, but in a different way. Instead of the demure aesthetic and cinched-in, traditionally feminine silhouettes, Vaccarello gave us model after model wearing slouchy, menswear-inspired suiting (neckties included) topped with sumptuous outerwear, calling to mind a businessman during the height of the '80s excess era. Given that Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 collection debuted in Milan also featured suiting elements such as oversize blazers and trench coats, it's highly possible that dressing like an NYC investment banker in the '80s is on our bingo cards.

Read on for all there is to see from the Saint Laurent S/S 25 show in Paris, including the well-dressed celebrity attendees and the standout runway looks. I've included some of the '80s-inspired boho-chic looks that were prominent in the collection and somehow played well alongside the power suiting.

The Front-Row Crew

Saint Laurent shows are always a major celebrity draw, and this season saw the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elsa Hosk, Kate Moss, and many more populating the front row in their coolest Saint Laurent gear.

WHO: Zoë Kravitz

WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

WHO: Nicole Richie

WHO: Laura Harrier

WHO: Gwyneth Paltrow

WHO: Elsa Hosk

WHO: Carla Bruni

WHO: Maika Monroe

WHO: Rosé

WHO: Jasmine Tookes

WHO: Kate Moss

WHO: Lila Moss

The Slouchy Suiting Looks

The '80s businessman look was the central theme of the Saint Laurent S/S 25 collection, so if you're looking for a new aesthetic to try, this one will put you way ahead of the curve. Thick-rimmed eyeglasses, a bomber jacket or trench, and pointed-toe heels were the perfect complements to the slouchy suiting.

The '80s Boho-Chic Looks

On the flip side of the collection, Vaccarello designed an array of evening-appropriate, colorful boho looks that the show notes state "echo the vibrant garments often seen in the works of painters the House founder cherished."

