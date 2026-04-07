Light-Wash Jeans Are So Back—These Are the Anti-Trend Shoes They Look Best With

Hint: It's not black loafers or brown ballet flats.

Nikki Chwatt's avatar
By
published
in News
Lindsay wears a suede jacket, white button-down shirt, black sweater, and light-wash jeans.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Spring is definitely in the air. The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, iced matcha lattes are in hand, and light-wash denim is being worn everywhere. From Dakota Johnson in L.A. to Lindsay Lohan in NYC, the spring-friendly jeans color trend is back. While there are many ways to style it and many shoes to pair with it, Lohan is making a case for one specific shoe trend: white loafers.

Spotted in Brooklyn while filming Count Mu Lies, Lohan, cast as Violet Lockhart—a wealthy mother—was seen in a sophisticated denim look. She wore light-wash straight-leg jeans with a white button-down shirt knotted at the bottom, a muted green suede jacket, and a black sweater draped over her shoulders. To finish the outfit, she chose white leather loafers.

Straight-leg, light-wash jeans can go with many shoe styles, but what makes them look chic with white loafers is their crisp, clean tone. It complements the relaxed, fresh feel of the denim and instantly brightens the outfit. Plus, the straight-leg cut hits just at the ankle, where the loafer begins, creating a balanced and polished silhouette.

If you're inspired to add light-wash jeans and white loafers to your rotation this spring, keep scrolling. I've rounded up the chicest pairs you can shop now.

Light-Wash Jeans and White Loafers on Lindsay Lohan:

Lindsay Lohan wears a suede jacket, white button-down shirt, black sweater, light-wash jeans, and white loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Light-Wash Jeans and White Loafers:

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand