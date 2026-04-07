Light-Wash Jeans Are So Back—These Are the Anti-Trend Shoes They Look Best With

Spring is definitely in the air. The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, iced matcha lattes are in hand, and light-wash denim is being worn everywhere. From Dakota Johnson in L.A. to Lindsay Lohan in NYC, the spring-friendly jeans color trend is back. While there are many ways to style it and many shoes to pair with it, Lohan is making a case for one specific shoe trend: white loafers.
Spotted in Brooklyn while filming Count Mu Lies, Lohan, cast as Violet Lockhart—a wealthy mother—was seen in a sophisticated denim look. She wore light-wash straight-leg jeans with a white button-down shirt knotted at the bottom, a muted green suede jacket, and a black sweater draped over her shoulders. To finish the outfit, she chose white leather loafers.
Straight-leg, light-wash jeans can go with many shoe styles, but what makes them look chic with white loafers is their crisp, clean tone. It complements the relaxed, fresh feel of the denim and instantly brightens the outfit. Plus, the straight-leg cut hits just at the ankle, where the loafer begins, creating a balanced and polished silhouette.
If you're inspired to add light-wash jeans and white loafers to your rotation this spring, keep scrolling. I've rounded up the chicest pairs you can shop now.
Light-Wash Jeans and White Loafers on Lindsay Lohan:
Shop Light-Wash Jeans and White Loafers:
Levi
501 '90s Women's Jeans
You're guaranteed to get a lot of wear out of these.
Jeffrey Campbell
Stallone Penny Loafers
So sleek.
ZARA
Zw Collection Mid-Rise Tapered Jeans
Zara just dropped this relaxed yet tapered style.
JAMIE HALLER
Leather Loafers
Ask any fashion editor and they'll tell you that Jamie Haller makes the most comfortable and chic shoes.
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Jeans
Perfect for tall fashion people.
rag & bone
Lexi Penny Loafers
I love the ruched detailing.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Style with heeled sandals when you're not wearing them with loafers.
Sandro
Sailor Leather Loafer Flats
These loafers can also be worn as mules.
Mother Denim
Petites the Lil Reifler
One of my favorite pairs of jeans in my closet right now. The fit and wash are perfection.
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Arrow Loafers
It's rare to find white suede flats. Get them while you can.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand