Making Basic Jeans Look Elegant Is Easy—Just Add Autumn's Most Expensive-Looking Boot Trend

The unsung hero of my wardrobe and the backbone of so many of my best looks, jeans are a truly indispensable part of my capsule collection.
They’re the piece I reach for without thinking: trainers and jeans for a dash to the shops, a heeled pairing for work events. But right now, we’ve hit that sweet spot of the season—the perfect weather for my favourite styling formula: jeans and suede boots. There’s something elegant yet easy about this pairing as both are imbued with a relaxed energy. It’s not the obvious leather-boot match, but a softer, more interesting combination that feels chic and considered.
This week, Katie Holmes showed me exactly why it works so well, opting for high-waisted blue jeans styled with inky black suede boots for an outing in New York. Building on the polished foundation, she layered a black turtleneck beneath a navy jacket, creating a polished outfit that was grounded by the chic denim and shoe combination.
Soft, supple and luxe, suede boots have an expensive-looking quality that instantly elevates even the most casual pair of jeans. It helps that suede is often positioned at higher price points, which may be why the pairing feels so high end, even when your boots might come from an affordable brand. Whatever your budget, rest assured there are plenty of beautiful suede boot options peppering the designer and high street markets right now.
Ahead, discover the suede boots and jeans I’m recommending this autumn.
Shop Suede Boots and Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These also come in 21(!) other colours.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Knee High Boots
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in a deep shade of brown.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
Style with suede boots or pair with sleek black loafers.
H&M
Knee-High Cowboy Boots
Shop these while they're on sale.
Zara
High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
This deep shade of indigo is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Ralph Lauren
Mckay Suede Tall Boot Heel
Style with a swishy skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.
Mango
Miami Medium-Rise Straight-Fit Jeans
The mis-rise cut gives these a casual, wearable edge.
Paris Texas
Anja 70 Suede Knee-High Boots
Add a warm wash of colour to your autumn rotation.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS' column jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Schuh
Dakira Suede Slouch
Just watch—slouchy boots are going to be a major trend this autumn.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.