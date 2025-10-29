Cooler Winter Outfits Means Wearing This Pretty Bag Trend With Your Big Coat

I may be in the minority here, but I think there's a lot to love about winter. One of my top winter pros is getting to wear a big coat—exactly like the one Jennifer Lawrence just donned in NYC. Her maxi-length double-breasted black coat was the kind of outerwear I dream about as cold weather approaches, and what she wore with it made it look even chicer. Specifically, I'm referring to her bag.
Lawrence has proven to be a bag-trend expert, and the one she paired with her big coat (and knit beanie, scarf, and boots) is further proof of that: a studded suede bag. 2024 gave us the suede bag trend, but this year it's getting a maximalist boho upgrade with the addition of silver and gold studs. A suede bag on its own is lovely and elegant, but the addition of strategically placed studs makes it 10 times prettier. See for yourself via Lawrence below, and shop the studded suede bag trend for yourself. Cooler big-coat outfits await.
