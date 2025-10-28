Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Cult-Favorite Coat Everyone Runs to Buy Each November

Not to brag, but I think I'm the perfect person to report on Sabrina Carpenter's most recent outfit, because I am also an owner of the Aritzia coat she wore—two of them, in fact. In what was the perfect fall scenario, Carpenter descended upon Central Park (amidst her string of shows at Madison Square Garden) on an ideal gloomy fall day in NYC, wearing the ideal cozy fall outfit. It was comprised of the aforementioned coat (more on that in a bit), a checked Guest in Residence scarf (which I now need), baggy jeans, pointed-toe boots, and a burgundy Celine 16 bag. I'd like to copy the outfit head-to-toe, and I luckily already have the coat to do so.
The coat I've been going on about is Aritzia's Slouch coat, which has been my favorite coat for years, and I'm not alone in that, as it's consistently one of the brand's most popular outerwear options. The name is quite accurate as it has the most perfect slouchy fit imaginable. The double-breasted, lined coat is warmer than it looks without being isn't annoyingly heavy, and it's made of recycled camel hair and virgin wool. Translation: It's soft. Carpenter's iteration of the coat (it's also available in other materials) comes in at $375, which I happen to think is very reasonable for a coat of this quality, especially considering the price points I see for coats of comparable quality. Not only that, it comes in three different lengths—a rarity for coats.
The Slouch coat regularly sells out each year as winter approaches, so do as Carpenter did and order one before that happens. Keep scrolling to do so.
