Step Aside, Suede—The Fall 2025 Bag Trend That'll Make You Look Rich and Elegant Is Here

If you're ever wondering what the latest bag trends are, just look to Jennifer Lawrence. Her collection is truly jaw-dropping, and every time she's spotted on the streets of NYC, she's carrying the latest trend or It bag. And one of the most recent buzzy bag trends she endorsed is croc-embossed, in the form of a burgundy The Row Lady Bag. Last fall's most luxurious bag trend may have been chocolate brown suede bags, which are still very much a thing, but a fresher option for fall 2025 is undoubtedly a croc-embossed bag. It'll make whatever you're wearing look expensive and elegant in an instant—trust me. As proof, Lawrence wore a simple outfit consisting of a white button-down shirt, jeans, and black suede mules. Add the bag, and the outfit looks just plain rich.
Circa 2018, you really couldn't escape croc embossing. By fall of that year, practically every new bag, belt, and shoe was made of that distinctive faux croc leather. The market became so saturated with all things croc that the trend fell by the wayside, but if you're a fan of it, I have good news: It's making a fall 2025 comeback, as I think we can all agree enough time has passed. Notably, Toteme has released a slew of its signature accessories in croc-embossed iterations for fall, and brands ranging from Louis Vuitton to Tory Burch to Ferragamo embraced croc-embossed bags on the F/W 25 runways. I think we can officially say that croc is the new It bag trend of fall 2025. So, if you're ready to reintroduce it into your wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop a handful of rich-looking bag options.
