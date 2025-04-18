Labubu Just Became the Fashion Girl’s Favorite Plus-One (With a New Collection Soon)

Ana Escalante's avatar
By
published
in News

Woman wearing luxury handbag with Labubu bag charm.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've seen a freaky little creature nestled on the crook of your favorite influencer's arm, you're not alone. 2025's biggest trend isn't court shoes or powder pink—it's Labubu. If you aren't familiar with the name, you will be soon: this viral plushie bag charm has taken the internet by storm over the last few months, with celebrities like Rihanna and Lisa of Blackpink clipping the POP MART original creature onto the handles of their Louis Vuitton and Khaite bags.

For those who have been aiming to steal their look, it feels like it's been harder than ever to acquire a Labubu—even more so than to get offered a mystical Mini Kelly—with POP MART stores and vending machines often selling out within minutes. Good things come to those who wait, though, and Who What Wear can exclusively confirm that a new Labubu collection is around the corner. Huge news for the fashion girlies!

Lisa of Blackpink wearing yellow Louis Vuitton speedy bag with Labubu bag charm.

(Image credit: @lalalalisa_m)

Launching April 25, The Big Into Energy bag charm blind box series features six of the viral furry Labubu bag charms (and an additional secret color way) donned up in a whimsical ombré color way, a first for the The Monsters series, created by Kasing Lung. The theme, Kasing explained to Who What Wear, is all about revealing a softer, more expressive side—both for the actual Labubu character and for the person wearing her.

"With Big Into Energy, I wanted to explore how emotions take shape in color and form—the quiet power of hope, the warmth of love, the boldness of happiness," Lung exclusively told Who What Wear. "Each piece is meant to carry a feeling, like a little charm you wear to remind yourself of who you are or what you need that day. It’s a way to bring art and emotion into everyday life— playful, personal, and full of meaning."

Photo of new POP MART The Monsters Big Into Energy Labubu Bag Charm Collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of POP MART)

Clearly, from Khaite to Prada, no bag is too fancy for Labubu. Unlike funky, eclectic bag charms, handbag plushies are rooted in childlike wonder rather than a desire to appear like your life is curated, yet effortless. When the state of the world is in shambles, egg prices are rising every day, and shopping is getting more expensive by the minute, what's the harm in throwing a freaky little woodland creature onto your bag?

There’s something unexpectedly charming about pairing the elegance of high fashion with the playful innocence of a plushie. These little charms do more than decorate a bag—they bring a sense of warmth and personality. A tiny Labubu hanging from a designer tote softens the overall look, making luxury feel more down-to-earth, more approachable. It’s a quiet reminder that fashion can be both stylish and a little bit fun.

Below, shop all of the handbags we're eyeing to latch our new Labubus onto. The POP MART: The Monsters Big Into Energy collection will release online and in-store on April 25.

How to Wear a Labubu Bag Charm

Woman wearing designer handbag with Labubu bag charm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: grab your favorite statement-colored mini bag and your favorite Labubu to take for a spin.

Women's Small Parachute Chain in Burned Orange
Bottega Veneta
mall Parachute Chain in Burned Orange

Woman wearing designer handbag with Labubu bag charm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: East-west bags have been our team's latest obsession for the last few months, so it's no surprise to see other It Girls take up the silhoutte when it comes to styling their Labubus.

Beau Leather Tote Bag
Miu Miu
Beau Leather Tote Bag

Woman wearing designer handbag with Labubu bag charm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt

How to style: Play with hardware details, like buckles, to transform your bag from basic to beloved, along with your go-to Labubu bag charm.

Woman wearing designer handbag with Labubu bag charm

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: Texture play is key when it comes to elevating a handbag, so go for a style that features a suede of faux-suede feel to contrast against your favorite Labubu's furry look.

Aventure Suede Bag
Miu Miu
Aventure Suede Bag

Shop more Labubu-worthy handbags

Mini Chrystie Oat
Freja New York
Mini Chrystie Oat

Women's Small Andiamo in Black
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo in Black

Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Elena Studded Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag

Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag
Alaia
Le Teckel Medium Nubuck Shoulder Bag

Boxy Shoulder Baglemongrass / Os
Veronica Beard
Boxy Shoulder Bag

Khaite, Simona Shoulder Bag in Rebel Suede
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag in Rebel Suede

Black Shoulder Brocle Bag
Osoi
Black Shoulder Brocle Bag

Staud,

Staud
Ollie Bag

Explore More:
Ana Escalante
Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸