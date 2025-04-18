Labubu Just Became the Fashion Girl’s Favorite Plus-One (With a New Collection Soon)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've seen a freaky little creature nestled on the crook of your favorite influencer's arm, you're not alone. 2025's biggest trend isn't court shoes or powder pink—it's Labubu. If you aren't familiar with the name, you will be soon: this viral plushie bag charm has taken the internet by storm over the last few months, with celebrities like Rihanna and Lisa of Blackpink clipping the POP MART original creature onto the handles of their Louis Vuitton and Khaite bags.

For those who have been aiming to steal their look, it feels like it's been harder than ever to acquire a Labubu—even more so than to get offered a mystical Mini Kelly—with POP MART stores and vending machines often selling out within minutes. Good things come to those who wait, though, and Who What Wear can exclusively confirm that a new Labubu collection is around the corner. Huge news for the fashion girlies!

Launching April 25, The Big Into Energy bag charm blind box series features six of the viral furry Labubu bag charms (and an additional secret color way) donned up in a whimsical ombré color way, a first for the The Monsters series, created by Kasing Lung. The theme, Kasing explained to Who What Wear, is all about revealing a softer, more expressive side—both for the actual Labubu character and for the person wearing her.

"With Big Into Energy, I wanted to explore how emotions take shape in color and form—the quiet power of hope, the warmth of love, the boldness of happiness," Lung exclusively told Who What Wear. "Each piece is meant to carry a feeling, like a little charm you wear to remind yourself of who you are or what you need that day. It’s a way to bring art and emotion into everyday life— playful, personal, and full of meaning."

Clearly, from Khaite to Prada, no bag is too fancy for Labubu. Unlike funky, eclectic bag charms , handbag plushies are rooted in childlike wonder rather than a desire to appear like your life is curated, yet effortless. When the state of the world is in shambles, egg prices are rising every day, and shopping is getting more expensive by the minute, what's the harm in throwing a freaky little woodland creature onto your bag?

There’s something unexpectedly charming about pairing the elegance of high fashion with the playful innocence of a plushie. These little charms do more than decorate a bag—they bring a sense of warmth and personality. A tiny Labubu hanging from a designer tote softens the overall look, making luxury feel more down-to-earth, more approachable. It’s a quiet reminder that fashion can be both stylish and a little bit fun.

Below, shop all of the handbags we're eyeing to latch our new Labubus onto. The POP MART: The Monsters Big Into Energy collection will release online and in-store on April 25.

How to Wear a Labubu Bag Charm

How to style: grab your favorite statement-colored mini bag and your favorite Labubu to take for a spin.

Bottega Veneta mall Parachute Chain in Burned Orange $4700 SHOP NOW

How to style: East-west bags have been our team's latest obsession for the last few months, so it's no surprise to see other It Girls take up the silhoutte when it comes to styling their Labubus.

Miu Miu Beau Leather Tote Bag $3450 SHOP NOW

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt $5400 SHOP NOW

How to style: Play with hardware details, like buckles, to transform your bag from basic to beloved, along with your go-to Labubu bag charm.

How to style: Texture play is key when it comes to elevating a handbag, so go for a style that features a suede of faux-suede feel to contrast against your favorite Labubu's furry look.

Miu Miu Aventure Suede Bag $4200 SHOP NOW

