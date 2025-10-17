As much as it pains me to admit it—jeans aren’t always the answer. Sure, most days of the week I can rely on one of my many pairs to pull a look together, but when a more elegant occasion arises, or I’m craving a sleeker silhouette, my trusty denim simply won’t cut it. In those moments, I turn to my ever-growing trouser collection—specifically one under-the-radar silhouette I think deserves far more attention. A firm favourite among the most stylish people I know, flared trousers offer an instant polish that jeans just can’t compete with.
Proving my point this week, Lila Moss was spotted swapping her denim for the trouser trend I’ve been championing. Styled with a boxy leather jacket and a cosy black scarf, Lila’s elegantly tailored flares brought an effortless poise to her look that even the best pair of jeans couldn’t match.
Her clever choice of footwear elevated her outfit further: a pair of heeled black boots that, paired with the gentle flare of her trousers, created a leg-lengthening effect that elongated her frame. Where straight-leg styles can sometimes feel too simple, the flare adds a little bit of drama—balancing the weight of her leather jacket while keeping the overall outfit sleek and considered.
When denim feels too casual but you still want that easy, throw-on appeal, flared trousers are the chicest alternative. Below, discover my edit of the best pairs to add to your own rotation.
Shop Flared Trousers
H&M
Bootcut Trousers
Style these with heeled boots to make you legs go on and on.
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers With Stretch
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Next
Black Bootcut Tailored Trousers
Style these with a crisp white shirt or dress it down with a boxy tee.
Reiss
Twill Patch-Pocket Flared Trousers in Black
While I love these in the classic black, they also come in four other shades.
Ba&Sh
Trousers Chaza
The low-rise cut of these flared trousers means these style particularly well with longer, floaty blouses.
Joseph
Tafira Gabardine Stretch Trousers Regular
These also come in nine other colours.
Reformation
Millie Pant
Wear these with a leather jacket to get Lila's look, otherwise pair with a black tailored blazer for a sleeker effect.
