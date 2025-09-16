The New It Accessory Trend for Spring 2026 Has Arrived

The year of the pendant necklace continues. Throughout this year into the summer, fashion people were suddenly wearing the elegant long necklace trend with everything from basic tank tops and jeans to dressy blouses and skirts all the time. This was due to runway shows like Chloé and Ralph Lauren, which encouraged the fashion set to reconsider boho chic accessories, i.e., pendant necklaces. In 2026, we expect pendant necklaces to be even bigger.
The boho chic trend is now trending on the runways of New York Fashion Week’s spring 2026 season, and it’s got a very new look. It seems traveling chic without compromising functionality is the throughline of the runway show’s take on the pendant necklace. Michael Kors, for instance, debuted wallet necklaces in their looks, while Coach’s pendant necklaces were designed to resemble abstract stones. Tory Burch also created an interesting rendition of a pouch pendant with beaded details, and TWP took pendants to the ultimate level of functional fashion with a large wallet necklace and a glasses chain. To say the least, pendant necklaces, functional and non-functional, are going to be everywhere by spring 2026.
Keep scrolling to see all the renditions of a functional pendant necklace trend from this season of New York Fashion Week and get some inspiration on how to style it.
Coach's Take on the Trend
Mini pouches around as a necklace wasn't on my bingo card for a fashion week trend, but fashion has a way of surprising you. This was elegantly executed, in my humble opinion. I'm excited to see all the ways the fashion set will style this trend.
Tory Burch's Take on the Trend
Tory Burch's spring 2026 functional pendant necklaces were stunning, with abstract stones and beaded chains. If this doesn't say spring, then I don't know what does.
Michael Kors' Take on the Trend
Gone are the days of wearing sweats and large carries at the airport; it'll be all about wallet pendant necklaces and chic travel ensembles. Getting dressed is so back for spring 2026.
TWP's Take on the Trend
More wallet pendants and even a glasses chain were included in TWP's spring 2026 runway. These accessory touches were minimal, yet effective and chic in my book.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.