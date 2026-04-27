Gwyneth Paltrow Just Updated Her Ageless Summer Dress Trend With the Prettiest Accessories

White throw-on dresses have always been, and will forever remain, a perennial summer staple. Effortless, timeless and always chic, it’s no surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow is among the first to revisit the hero item this season. She chose an elegant button-down midi, complete with a shirt-inspired silhouette, short sleeves and a softly flared skirt that added a polished energy to the summery style.
Not stopping there, Gwyneth gave her little white dress a fresh update, draping a sky-blue knit casually around her waist and stepping into a pair of tonal baby-blue peep-toe mules.
This icy shade of blue is quickly emerging as one of the season’s defining colours. Light and optimistic, it brings a sense of energy to an outfit without overwhelming it. Pairing beautifully with crisp neutrals like white, whilst also lifting deeper tones. Seen across spring/summer collections, this frosty hue already feels synonymous with the season ahead. And when styled with a classic white dress, it offers an easy way to make a timeless piece feel newly relevant.
Ageless and effortless, this pairing is one you’ll return to time and again. Read on to shop the best white dresses to wear this summer and well beyond.
Shop White Dresses:
Mango
Linen Shirt Dress With Bow
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
H&M
Tie-Belt Shirt Dress
This throw-on dress is perfect for high summer styling.
Marks & Spencer
Tie Front Maxi Beach Dress
Style with sky blue heels or pair with a low-key flip-flop.
Sézane
Adèle Dress
I always come back to Sézane for their elegant summer dresses.
Mango
A-Line Linen Dress
A throw-on white dress will never go out of style.
Rixo
Jaclyn Cotton Midi Dress in White Ivory
This comes in sizes 6—26.
Rosie Assoulin
Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy Cotton-Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress
This also comes in a pretty gingham design.
Matteau
Gathered Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
The cotton composition ensures a breezy, comfortable fit.
Doen
Marianne Shirred Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Doen's summer dresses are a fashion person's favourite.