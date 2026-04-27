Gwyneth Paltrow Just Updated Her Ageless Summer Dress Trend With the Prettiest Accessories

Every summer, the chicest people come back to this throw-on dress trend—Gwynth Platrow just gave it a 2026 upgrade.

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Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo outside wearing a white cotton button-down dress with a sky blue jumper wrapped around her waist and a pair of sky blue heels.
(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)
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White throw-on dresses have always been, and will forever remain, a perennial summer staple. Effortless, timeless and always chic, it’s no surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow is among the first to revisit the hero item this season. She chose an elegant button-down midi, complete with a shirt-inspired silhouette, short sleeves and a softly flared skirt that added a polished energy to the summery style.

Not stopping there, Gwyneth gave her little white dress a fresh update, draping a sky-blue knit casually around her waist and stepping into a pair of tonal baby-blue peep-toe mules.

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo outside wearing a white cotton button-down dress with a sky blue jumper wrapped around her waist and a pair of sky blue heels.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

This icy shade of blue is quickly emerging as one of the season’s defining colours. Light and optimistic, it brings a sense of energy to an outfit without overwhelming it. Pairing beautifully with crisp neutrals like white, whilst also lifting deeper tones. Seen across spring/summer collections, this frosty hue already feels synonymous with the season ahead. And when styled with a classic white dress, it offers an easy way to make a timeless piece feel newly relevant.

Ageless and effortless, this pairing is one you’ll return to time and again. Read on to shop the best white dresses to wear this summer and well beyond.

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