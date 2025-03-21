Kelly Rutherford Just Dressed Up Jeans With the Elegant Flat Shoe Colour I’m Sold On for Spring

If my aim for the morning is to construct an elegant outfit, I almost always start with a neutral base. Ensuring a streamlined and tonal look, I find that this is a great launch pad for an elegant ensemble to ensue. Clearing on the same wavelength, actor Kelly Rutherford was spotted out this week in an ensemble that perfectly encapsulates this refined yet relaxed approach.

Sticking to a minimal and considered colour palette, Rutherford began with a simple pair of mid-wash jeans. Groundbreaking? Not quite. But comfortable, reliable and effortlessly chic? Absolutely. Over the top, she layered a thick wool blazer in a soft beige hue—a timeless staple that added instant polish. To elevate the look further, she introduced a warm contrast with her choice of accessories, reaching for a Hermès Birkin in a rich cognac shade. But while her outfit was already exuding understated elegance, it was her choice of footwear that truly tied everything together.

Rather than opting for the usual off-duty staples such as white trainers or ballet flats, Rutherford made a more refined choice, slipping into a pair of light beige loafers that perfectly mirrored the hue of her structured blazer. This seamless coordination completed her outfit in an uncomplicated yet refined way, while also demonstrating the power of tonal dressing.

Less predictable than black or white but just as versatile, beige flats are the understated hero of spring footwear. Offering ease, refinement and a lightness that complements transseasonal styling, they make for a clever addition to any 2025 capsule wardrobe.

Click through to discover our favourite pairs here.

SHOP BEIGE FLAT SHOES:

MANGO, Suede Sling Back Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Suede Slipper

These cosy slippers are perfect for relaxed weekend styling.

Suede Ballet Pumps
H&M
Suede Ballet Pumps

The slingback detailing adds a light, summery touch.

Luna Suede Ballet Flats
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Suede Ballet Flats

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

MANGO, Buckle Leather Moccasins - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Buckle Leather Moccasins

I can't see these staying in stock until the end of the season.

Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Luxury is a pair of Loro Piana flats.

Kingston Horse Bit Loafer (taupe Suede)
Holland Cooper
Kingston Horse Bit Loafer

Style these with straight leg jeans or pair with a flowing trouser.

Josh Driver
Jimmy Choo
Josh Driver

The supple suede detailing gives these such a luxurious energy.

dunelondon,

Dune
Suede Snaffle Trim Casual Loafers

These also come in a rich brown shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

