If my aim for the morning is to construct an elegant outfit, I almost always start with a neutral base. Ensuring a streamlined and tonal look, I find that this is a great launch pad for an elegant ensemble to ensue. Clearing on the same wavelength, actor Kelly Rutherford was spotted out this week in an ensemble that perfectly encapsulates this refined yet relaxed approach.

Sticking to a minimal and considered colour palette, Rutherford began with a simple pair of mid-wash jeans. Groundbreaking? Not quite. But comfortable, reliable and effortlessly chic? Absolutely. Over the top, she layered a thick wool blazer in a soft beige hue—a timeless staple that added instant polish. To elevate the look further, she introduced a warm contrast with her choice of accessories, reaching for a Hermès Birkin in a rich cognac shade. But while her outfit was already exuding understated elegance, it was her choice of footwear that truly tied everything together.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rather than opting for the usual off-duty staples such as white trainers or ballet flats, Rutherford made a more refined choice, slipping into a pair of light beige loafers that perfectly mirrored the hue of her structured blazer. This seamless coordination completed her outfit in an uncomplicated yet refined way, while also demonstrating the power of tonal dressing.

Less predictable than black or white but just as versatile, beige flats are the understated hero of spring footwear. Offering ease, refinement and a lightness that complements transseasonal styling, they make for a clever addition to any 2025 capsule wardrobe.

Click through to discover our favourite pairs here.

