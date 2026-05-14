Light-wash jeans are officially back thanks to Dior, Jonathan Anderson, and Miley Cyrus. At the French fashion house's cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles, the latter showed up looking cool and casual, donning a pair of light-wash jeans with patchwork details and a matching snap-up collared shirt. She finished off the front-row ensemble with a black Dior shoulder bag and a pair of pointed-toe heels, the perfect shoe style to wear with 2026's fastest-growing denim trend. This is an official apology to anyone who recently donated their many pairs of light-wash jeans after years spent holding on to hope that they'd return to fashion's good graces. If you held out, nice work—patience really can be rewarding.
Light-wash jeans aren't suddenly chic, though. In other words, if you don't style them correctly, you'll probably end up looking dated instead of current and polished. It's an incredibly informal style, so you don't want to pair the jeans with flip-flops, sneakers, or another equally laid-back pair of shoes. Instead, the trick to mastering them in 2026 is to wear them with pointed-toe heels, which have the ability to instantly dress up anything you wear with them. Take a cue from Cyrus and pick a simple black version that can be styled with just about anything—light-wash jeans included.
Cyrus wasn't the only person cosigning this jeans-and-shoe combination at the show, either. Seoyeon Jang, one of the stars of the second season of Netflix's Beef, also wore light-wash denim with pointed-toe heels, but she went with a more sophisticated top: a peplum Dior jacket in navy blue with oversize gold buttons. Jang finished off the outfit with a structured black clutch.
Seoyeon Jang at the Dior Show
On Seoyeon Jang: Dior jacket, jeans, bag, and shoes
Both outfits confirm that, when styling light-wash jeans in 2026, the best thing you can do to look relevant is to keep the outfit simple and timeless. Don't wear any overly bright colors or patterns, and keep your footwear understated. Neutrals, like black and navy, instantly elevate the denim wash, making it look fresh instead of reminding us of its last heyday back in Y2K's fashion era. To help you further master the trending denim style, keep scrolling. Below are the best light-wash jeans and black pointed-toe heels to shop right now.