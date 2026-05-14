Instead of Denim, the Chicest Women In Their 60s and 20s Are Wearing This Spring Jacket With Leggings and Trousers

Not basic denim, instead, the chicest celebrities in their 20s and 60s are layering up in bomber jackets this spring.

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Collage of Demi Moore and Lila Moss wearing bomber jackets with trousers and flared leggings.
(Image credit: Getty Images, Backgrid)
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Instead of defaulting to denim jackets this spring, take your cues from some of the chicest dressers in their 20s and 60s and replace ubiquitous jean jackets with a relaxed bomber this time around. Cooler and fresher than the classic denim styles we all instinctively reach for once the weather warms up, this is the throw-on layer I'm backing right now.

Demi Moore steps outside in Cannes wearing black trousers with a beige bomber jacket and white t-shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spotted in the South of France this week, Demi Moore styled hers with black tailored trousers and a rounded cream bomber jacket for the chicest take on off-duty style I've seen in some time. Whilst a denim jacket would have pushed the look into more casual territory, the softer silhouette and subtle volume of the bomber added a much more polished, directional feel.

Meanwhile, in New York, Lila Moss was also backing the trend. Taking a more casual approach, the model styled her bomber with flared leggings, black trainers and a hoodie layered underneath.

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Lila Moss walks through New York Wearing Flared Leggings with black trainers and a khaki bomber jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Even with summer slowly edging closer, a lightweight jacket is still one of the hardest-working pieces you can own this time of year. And if this week’s celebrity styling is anything to go by, the bomber jacket is the one worth investing in. Read on to shop the best bomber jackets to wear now and well into the new season.

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