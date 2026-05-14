Instead of Denim, the Chicest Women In Their 60s and 20s Are Wearing This Spring Jacket With Leggings and Trousers

Instead of defaulting to denim jackets this spring, take your cues from some of the chicest dressers in their 20s and 60s and replace ubiquitous jean jackets with a relaxed bomber this time around. Cooler and fresher than the classic denim styles we all instinctively reach for once the weather warms up, this is the throw-on layer I'm backing right now.
Spotted in the South of France this week, Demi Moore styled hers with black tailored trousers and a rounded cream bomber jacket for the chicest take on off-duty style I've seen in some time. Whilst a denim jacket would have pushed the look into more casual territory, the softer silhouette and subtle volume of the bomber added a much more polished, directional feel.
Meanwhile, in New York, Lila Moss was also backing the trend. Taking a more casual approach, the model styled her bomber with flared leggings, black trainers and a hoodie layered underneath.
Latest Videos From
Even with summer slowly edging closer, a lightweight jacket is still one of the hardest-working pieces you can own this time of year. And if this week’s celebrity styling is anything to go by, the bomber jacket is the one worth investing in. Read on to shop the best bomber jackets to wear now and well into the new season.
Shop Bomber Jackets:
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Satin Look Bomber Jacket
The light beige shade makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Free People
Damson Madder Joannie Bomber Jacket
The detachable bow lends this oversized jacket such a pretty edge.
Sacai
Oversized Cotton-Canvas and Shell Bomber Jacket
Whilst I love this in the khaki, it also comes in dark brown.