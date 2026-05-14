Figuring out the best shoes to wear at the airport is one of the oldest and most heavily unsolved cases in fashion. You want comfort, obviously, but also a shoe style that's easy to remove and put back on after security. The latter is why I've never quite understood why everyone seems to insist on wearing sneakers to travel. They're annoying to take on and off, and take forever to unlace and re-lace. And don't get me started on when the laces come undone while you're speeding to your gate—it's a disaster waiting to happen. Suffice to say, I'm always on the lookout for good airport outfits to help steer my footwear choices in the right direction, and Cannes Airport is my top choice for style watching, particularly during the Cannes Film Festival. It's where all the chicest people in art, film, sports, and fashion all find themselves this time of year, and every last one of them flies in through one place. No wonder I immediately solved my what shoes to wear to the airport (with jeans) predicament upon perusing through images taken in the arrivals department this week. And naturally, Diane Kruger, a regular at the festival, was responsible.
Kruger, one of the most consistently best-dressed attendees of the Cannes Film Festival, arrived at the airport on Tuesday, flying in a casual, yet polished travel outfit consisting of a baggy white T-shirt and baseball cap, paired with black wide-leg jeans and a pair of brown suede boots by Isabel Marant with a scrunched down look that made them feel effortless and cool, not to mention comfortable. (Never opt for a too-tight shoe while flying—it's terrible for circulation. The 49-year-old actress finished off the look with sunglasses and a white Givenchy Voyou bucket bag.
The soft suede and slouchy fit of her boots are really what make them such a smart choice for flying. Paired with loose, equally roomy black jeans, Kruger's boots are easily removable, and the micro 45mm heel adds elevation without disrupting the shoe's feel. The pointed toe shape also adds a sense of formality, dressing up her low-maintenance T-shirt-and-jeans pairing and making her look ready for any occasion upon arrival in Cannes—not like she just got off a long flight. Can sneakers do that?
In my experience, the answer is no. So, if looking as polished as a Cannes Film Festival attendee arriving in the South of France while you fly off on your Euro-summer vacations this year is the goal, put down your sneakers. A pair of loose, black jeans and some suede boots will always be the smarter choice.