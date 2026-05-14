Get Ready, Fashion People—These Two Brands Will Have a Fun Pop-Up Shop in the Hamptons This Summer

If you are traveling to the East Coast this summer, you'll be very interested in this update. Yes, after the success of last year's Vivrelle pop-up, the membership club is teaming up with Kith this year for an exciting shopping destination.
Opening Memorial Day weekend, the Vivrelle and Kith Women's pop-up shop offers the experience to shop a curated assortment of Kith's coveted pieces, along with the option to borrow or purchase accessories from Vivrelle. It's to note that existing Vivrelle members can use the space as a showroom to swap bags, and you can also sign up on the spot to start the Vivrelle process if you're not a member yet.
The shop will be open from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at 2397 Main St. Bridgehampton, NY 11932, Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Tuesdays in May and June.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.