White linen dresses are as timeless as timeless summer wardrobe staples get, and that's just a fact. Because of this, you probably own at least one and perhaps don't really need to add another to your collection this season. What you might not have in your collection is the linen-dress trend that's quickly becoming a major summer 2026 trend: brown linen mini dresses. It appears that brands collectively decided that this would be the year that they'd all design at least one brown linen mini dress, as they're suddenly all over the internet, and I just spotted that exact style on the streets of Cannes, which I don't think is a coincidence.
Longtime British It girl Poppy Delevingne, in town for the Cannes Film Festival, was pictured wearing a pretty Maje tank dress with cut-outs at the side, paired smartly with brown leather mule-style boat shoes. Something I love about this particular dress trend is that it's arguably far more versatile than a white linen dress. Brown linen mini dresses can easily be dressed up for evening or down for daytime, as Delevingne opted to do.
Intrigued? Keep scrolling to shop my brown linen mini dress picks.