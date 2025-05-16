Breaking News: I Just Found the Basics Brand You'll Find On Every Chic Woman in LA and NYC This Summer
Stop what you're doing immediately and get out your credit card. Shopbop recently launched its own in-house basics brand, LE BOP, and before it all sells out, you need to fill your cart up with all its best pieces. Fashion girls in stylish cities like New York and Los Angeles have long relied on Shopbop for basics, scoring an Agolde tank top or pair of classic Levi's 501s, with lightning-quick shipping whenever they need one. Now, they have a new brand to shop from, and their entire offering was designed to meet our every need when it comes to wardrobe classics.
“LE BOP is our take on timeless essentials with a modern edge—sophisticated, versatile pieces that reflect Shopbop’s trend-forward point of view while channeling effortless style," Stephanie Roberson, Chief Merchandising Officer at Shopbop, tells Who What Wear. "We designed the line to offer our customers everyday staples and statement-makers alike, all at an attainable price without compromising on quality.”
Need a fitted cardigan in a variety of timeless and on-trend color-ways? Check! Boxer shorts for lazy days when you still want to look cool and put together? Check! Rib-knit pants that look just as good at the park as they do on an outdoor date? Check! No really, everything I've seen from LE BOP so far is screaming, "Buy me!" And who am I to refuse?
Though I haven't seen too many people talking about the brand yet, I give it until June 1 before every stylish person on your Instagram feed is wearing pieces from it. In fact, Shopbop expert Courtney Grow's already mentioned the brand, and what she suggests from Shopbop always sells out.
I can see Sofia Richie Grainge wearing this gorgeous linen midi dress.
Though this polo-neck top would look so chic with jeans, it's also great with its matching pants (which are on sale).
Shop the matching Ribbed Flare Pants ($137).
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
