Breaking News: I Just Found the Basics Brand You'll Find On Every Chic Woman in LA and NYC This Summer

A blonde model searing sunglasses poses in a white button-down short-sleeve shirt and sunglasses.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Shopbop)

Stop what you're doing immediately and get out your credit card. Shopbop recently launched its own in-house basics brand, LE BOP, and before it all sells out, you need to fill your cart up with all its best pieces. Fashion girls in stylish cities like New York and Los Angeles have long relied on Shopbop for basics, scoring an Agolde tank top or pair of classic Levi's 501s, with lightning-quick shipping whenever they need one. Now, they have a new brand to shop from, and their entire offering was designed to meet our every need when it comes to wardrobe classics.

“LE BOP is our take on timeless essentials with a modern edge—sophisticated, versatile pieces that reflect Shopbop’s trend-forward point of view while channeling effortless style," Stephanie Roberson, Chief Merchandising Officer at Shopbop, tells Who What Wear. "We designed the line to offer our customers everyday staples and statement-makers alike, all at an attainable price without compromising on quality.”

Need a fitted cardigan in a variety of timeless and on-trend color-ways? Check! Boxer shorts for lazy days when you still want to look cool and put together? Check! Rib-knit pants that look just as good at the park as they do on an outdoor date? Check! No really, everything I've seen from LE BOP so far is screaming, "Buy me!" And who am I to refuse?

Though I haven't seen too many people talking about the brand yet, I give it until June 1 before every stylish person on your Instagram feed is wearing pieces from it. In fact, Shopbop expert Courtney Grow's already mentioned the brand, and what she suggests from Shopbop always sells out.

Le Bop Camille Pull on Pants
LE BOP
Camille Pull on Pants

Your new everyday pants—found.

Le Bop Cecillia Button Down
LE BOP
Cecillia Button Down

The white cuffs and collar just do it for me.

Le Bop Eloise Cardigan
LE BOP
Eloise Cardigan

This red sweater will sell out, it's just a matter of when.

Le Bop Ribbed Flare Pants
LE BOP
Ribbed Flare Pants

When PJ pants are chic enough for a nice night out, you buy them.

Le Bop Della Dress
LE BOP
Della Dress

The perfect LBD? I found it.

Le Bop Eloise Tank
LE BOP
Eloise Tank

Sometimes, the simplest tanks are the best ones.

Le Bop Striped Shorts
LE BOP
Striped Shorts

These striped short shorts will be perfect for all the beach days in your future.

Le Bop Strapless Button Maxi Dress
LE BOP
Strapless Button Maxi Dress

I can see Sofia Richie Grainge wearing this gorgeous linen midi dress.

Le Bop Ribbed Button Up
LE BOP
Ribbed Button Up

Though this polo-neck top would look so chic with jeans, it's also great with its matching pants (which are on sale).

Shop the matching Ribbed Flare Pants ($137).

Le Bop Eloise Skirt
LE BOP
Eloise Skirt

Just an easy skirt to throw on and go.

Le Bop Ribbed Tank
LE BOP
Ribbed Tank

For when you need a tank that's a little more special.

Le Bop Crochet Shorts
LE BOP
Crochet Shorts

These will be so fun to style this summer.

Le Bop Off Shoulder Midi Dress
LE BOP
Off Shoulder Midi Dress

Wow. I have no words to describe gorgeous this dress is.

Le Bop Ringer Square Neck Tank Bodysuit
LE BOP
Ringer Square Neck Tank Bodysuit

A tank top has never looked so rich.

Le Bop Caroline Tee
LE BOP
Caroline Tee

Named after Shopbop's senior fashion director Caroline Maguire.

Le Bop Odette Pants
LE BOP
Odette Pants

A stellar travel-day set.

Le Bop Minnie Shorts
LE BOP
Minnie Shorts

Just easy.

Le Bop Eloise Tee
LE BOP
Eloise Tee

I predict this baby tee becoming a celebrity favorite in the near future.

Le Bop Eloise Pants
LE BOP
Eloise Pants

Kick-flare sale alert!

Le Bop Cecillia Boxer Shorts
LE BOP
Cecillia Boxer Shorts

10/10 boxers. No notes.

